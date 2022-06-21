Amazon Prime Day Deals for Home — Decor, Rugs, Furniture, and More
Now is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a fresh summer style, and right now you can find loads of new pieces to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon. The online retailer has a lot to offer, especially on Amazon Prime Day, and if one of your summer goals is to give your home a sunny makeover, there are major finds and deals on home decor items up for grabs.
Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug, stylish wall art or beautiful summer wreaths, there's a deal for you. Now is the time to transition to a new season.
Shop ET's picks for the Best Home Decor items on Amazon.
The Best Wall Decor
This summer wreath is beautiful and looks delicate but is so sturdy it can be used indoors and outdoors.
These wall stickers bring summer life to a blank wall.
Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.
Instead of curtains or other ornaments, add a thoughtful, boho touch to any room or corner of your home with this wall mirror.
Not sure what to put on the wall? A mirror might be the solution.
This simple wall decor is a cute solution for any blank wall.
The Best Throw Blankets & Pillows
A lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch.
A pack of throw pillow inserts are great to have so you can mix and match your favorite throw pillow covers.
Snuggle up with this faux fur throw on cool summer nights.
If you have an eclectic design style, a floor cushion is a no-brainer seating solution.
Don't underestimate the power of fuzzy fabric to make your home feel cozy.
The Best Living Room Furniture
The bench is a versatile addition to your home, it can be used in your living room or bedroom — the possibilities are endless!
Cozy up in this chair on a nice summer evening.
Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room.
If getting comfy means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf.
The Best Bedroom Essentials
If you need help keeping your home cool in the summer, blackout curtains are one way to block out sunlight and UV rays.
Upgrade your bed frame to this chic platform bed.
This light shade is contemporary and so versatile.
Snuggling up never looked so good with this 3-piece pleated duvet cover.
The memory foam mattress is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on!
The Best Rugs
This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.
A new rug is an instant upgrade to any room. We love the subtle geometric pattern.
The Best Decorative Accessories
The 3 faux mini potted and Der Rose 27" plants will bring some freshness to your living space without the worries of keeping them alive.
This is about the most magical desk lamp we've ever shopped.
The diffuser comes with 20 oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 8,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.
Yankee Candle have the best candles ever.
Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.
