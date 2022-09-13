Shopping

Amazon Reveals Its Guide to the Best Toys and Games of 2022 — Shop Our Favorite Gifts Under $50

By Lauren Gruber‍
Amazon Toy Shopping Guide 2022
Amazon

We're almost halfway into September, and while it still feels like summer outside, it might be time to get a head start on your holiday shopping lists. When shopping for kids, it feels like a hot new toy comes out every few weeks, making it difficult to figure out which gifts are actually worth getting. Luckily, Amazon has just released its Toys We Love with nearly 200 picks — including more than 100 brand new toys for the 2022 holiday season. 

“In 2022, we’re seeing enthusiasm for fresh toys and games from small business brands, as well as learning toys that allow kids to learn with games or arts and crafts projects,” said Anne Carrihill, Amazon’s director of toys and games, in a statement. “Additionally, action characters from MarvelPokémon, Disney, and Star Wars are as popular as ever, for both kids and collectors. We can’t wait to see which of our favorites become the hottest gifts of the 2022 holiday season.”

Even if you're shopping on a budget, Amazon's selection of toys has beloved favorites for everyone, starting at just $9. For Star Wars fans, there's plenty of Funko Pops with their favorite characters. For the budding equestrian, there's Breyer horses. For a gift that brings the whole family together, there's plenty of interactive card and board games for all ages. To help streamline your holiday shopping lists, we've rounded up the best gifts under $50 for every kid.

Best Amazon Toys $50 and Under

LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture
LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture
Amazon
LEGO Jurassic World Dominion Blue & Beta Velociraptor Capture

Let your kids reenact the hit movie or create their own dino adventures with this Jurassic World-themed LEGO set.

$35$30
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 8" Plush Mystery Box Three Pack
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 8" Plush Mystery Box Three Pack
Amazon
Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush 8" Plush Mystery Box Three Pack

Everyone loves Squishmallows, and this set comes with three mystery 8-inch plushies.

$23
Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset Super Pack, Expanding Playset
Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset Super Pack, Expanding Playset
Amazon
Magic Mixies Mixlings Magic Castle Playset Super Pack, Expanding Playset

A magic wand that lets them transform their castle and tell fortunes makes for hours of fun.

$40
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian- Luke Skywalker with Grogu
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian- Luke Skywalker with Grogu
Amazon
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Mandalorian- Luke Skywalker with Grogu

Kids and adults alike will love this Luke Skywalker Funko Pop—especially when it features Baby Yoda.

$12$9
National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Break Open 10 Premium Geodes
Amazon
National Geographic Break Open 10 Premium Geodes

Budding geologists and scientists will love this kit for cracking open real geodes that they can keep and display.

$30
Crayola Ultimate Light Board Drawing Tablet
Crayola Ultimate Light Board Drawing Tablet
Amazon
Crayola Ultimate Light Board Drawing Tablet

Engage their creative side with this light drawing tablet from Crayola, featuring six washable gel markers.

$33$29
Magna-Tiles Glow In The Dark Set
Magna-Tiles Glow In The Dark Set
Amazon
Magna-Tiles Glow In The Dark Set

This glow-in-the-dark magnetic tiles set lets them have hours of fun even after dark, and encourages creativity and 3D skills.

$30
Breyer Horses Unicorn Magic Wooden Stable Playset
Breyer Horses Unicorn Magic Wooden Stable Playset
Amazon
Breyer Horses Unicorn Magic Wooden Stable Playset

Your little equestrian will adore this travel-sized unicorn stable set.

$25$20
Marvel Black Panther Heart of Wakanda Plush Figure
Marvel Black Panther Heart of Wakanda Plush Figure
Amazon
Marvel Black Panther Heart of Wakanda Plush Figure

Treat Marvel fans to a plush Black Panther doll—press his chest to hear iconic phrases and activate his glowing purple eyes.

$38
Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Junior: Bluey Edition Board Game for Kids
Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Junior: Bluey Edition Board Game for Kids
Amazon
Hasbro Gaming Monopoly Junior: Bluey Edition Board Game for Kids

Make family game night even more exciting with this kid-friendly Bluey-themed Monopoly edition.

$20
Skillmatics Marvel Card Game
Skillmatics Marvel Card Game
Amazon
Skillmatics Marvel Card Game

Not only does this Marvel-themed card game feature their favorite characters, but it also tests their trivia skills.

$20
Baby Alive Bunny Sleepover Baby Doll
Baby Alive Bunny Sleepover Baby Doll
Amazon
Baby Alive Bunny Sleepover Baby Doll

Make pretend slumber parties a blast with this Baby Alive doll set, complete with bottles, diapers, a sleeping bag, hair brush, and more.

$45
What Do You Meme? Family Edition
What Do You Meme? Family Edition
Amazon
What Do You Meme? Family Edition

Another great option for family game night, there's a kid-friendly version of 'What Do You Meme' sans R-rated content. 

$20$19
National Geographic Earth Science Kit
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC Earth Science Kit
Amazon
National Geographic Earth Science Kit

With over 15 interactive science experiments, this kit from National Geographic is both fun and educational.

$30
Creativity for Kids Mini Garden: Mermaid Terrarium
Creativity for Kids Mini Garden: Mermaid Terrarium
Amazon
Creativity for Kids Mini Garden: Mermaid Terrarium

Engage their creative side with this affordable mermaid terrarium-designing toy, also available in unicorn and dinosaur themes.

$11$9

