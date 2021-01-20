The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Valentine's Day event. Enjoy discounts of up to 50% on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, bags and more at the New Year, New You Sale.

With so many tote, crossbody bag, iPhone case and purse options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade sale.

The Amazon Valentine's Day event is the perfect opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Alo Yoga, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Uggs, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at theAmazon Valentine's Day sale including electronics, home decor, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sne akers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jackets, underwear, watches, fitness trackers and jewelry.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

The Amazon Valentine's Day event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop ET Style's best deals available on Kate Spade from the Amazon Valentine's Day sale.

Kate Spade Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch Amazon Kate Spade Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch This elegant statement watch makes a great gift for someone else or an eye-catching accessory for yourself. $192.96 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag The Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is made with Saffiano leather and boasts 14k gold tone hardware and an optional crossbody strap. This chain crossbody bag can be worn three ways: as a crossbody bag, chain shoulder bag or clutch. $103.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too. $268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder Amazon Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder Guard your cards with style. This Kate Spade Croc Embossed Card Holder is small and slim enough to carry all of your cards and fit right in your pocket or your handbag. $35.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses On sunny days, these shades provide great coverage and the polarized lenses reduce glare. $78.98 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $183) Buy Now

Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox Amazon Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a wedding gift, memories are sweeter with this stylish Kate Spade dessert set. $48.81 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses The future looks bright, protect your eyes in style in Kate Spade shades. Right now you can get them for more than 40% off. $68.75 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel Amazon Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 50% on this coveted bag, while supplies last. $172.88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360) Buy Now

Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather and interior and exterior pockets. $129.18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $147.97) Buy Now

Kate Spade Penny Greta Court Tote Bag Amazon Kate Spade Penny Greta Court Tote Bag This everyday bag adds a little sparkle to your errands. It's spacious, giving you room to carry all your necessities beyond your keys and wallet. $184 ON AMAZON *REGULARLY $249) Buy Now

Kate Spade Women's Metro Stainless Steel Quartz Watch Amazon Kate Spade Women's Metro Stainless Steel Quartz Watch Keep time with this adorable Kate Spade watch featuring a French bulldog. Water resistant with a genuine leather band, the face is white mother of pearl with stick indexes. $195 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kate Spade Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Amazon Kate Spade Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Your phone has never been more adorable than in this Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio. This case fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max. $64.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy Now

Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag Amazon Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy Now

Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses Amazon Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat-eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for small faces, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. $70.69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $73.63) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag. $100.92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote Amazon Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. $89.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198) Buy Now

Kate Spade Margaux East West Crossbody Bag Amazon Kate Spade Margaux East West Crossbody Bag The Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale. It's offered in four colors starting at $125.99, while supplies last. $125.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $168) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody Amazon Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink. $101.41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse Amazon Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns which can fit everyone's style and personality. $129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399) Buy Now

Kate Spade Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel Amazon Kate Spade Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel. $179.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278) Buy Now

