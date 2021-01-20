Shopping

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Best Kate Spade Deals on Handbags, Wallets, Sunglasses, Jewelry & More

By Amy Sheridan
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Kate Spade Amazon Sale
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

The Kate Spade sale is happening right now as part of the Amazon Valentine's Day event. Enjoy discounts of up to 50% on coveted handbags, sunglasses, watches and accessories from the beloved fashion brand retailer. Find great deal prices on popular Kate Spade New York wallets, bags and more at the New Year, New You Sale. 

With so many tote, crossbody bag, iPhone case and purse options, you're sure to find a favorite or two to choose from the Kate Spade sale

The Amazon Valentine's Day event is the perfect opportunity to shop white hot sales and deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate SpadeRebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldCalvin KleinVionic, Alo YogaLacoste, Vineyard VinesUggsMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the  Amazon sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories at theAmazon Valentine's Day sale including  electronics, home decortravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacksloungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jacketsunderwearwatchesfitness trackers and jewelry.

With their new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle your New Year’s resolution and self-care. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

The Amazon Valentine's Day event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Below, shop ET Style's best deals available on Kate Spade from the Amazon Valentine's Day sale.

Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
This Kate Spade bangle is perfect to wear with everything.
$58 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
This elegant statement watch makes a great gift for someone else or an eye-catching accessory for yourself. 
$192.96 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Cameron Convertible Crossbody Bag is made with Saffiano leather and boasts 14k gold tone hardware and an optional crossbody strap. This chain crossbody bag can be worn three ways: as a crossbody bag, chain shoulder bag or clutch.
$103.97 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $199)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Women's Metro Slim Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Metro Slim Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Metro Slim Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
The cherry blossom-print mother-of-pearl face makes this watch a must-have accessory this spring. 
$109.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder
Kate Spade New York Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder
Guard your cards with style. This Kate Spade Croc Embossed Card Holder is small and slim enough to carry all of your cards and fit right in your pocket or your handbag.
$35.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses
On sunny days, these shades provide great coverage and the polarized lenses reduce glare. 
$78.98 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $183)
Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox
Kate Spade New York Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox
Amazon
Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox
Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a wedding gift, memories are sweeter with this stylish Kate Spade dessert set.  
$48.81 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses
The future looks bright, protect your eyes in style in Kate Spade shades. Right now you can get them for more than 40% off. 
$68.75 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save up to 50% on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
$172.88 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather and interior and exterior pockets. 
$129.18 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $147.97)
Kate Spade Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Penny Greta Court Tote Bag
This everyday bag adds a little sparkle to your errands. It's spacious, giving you room to carry all your necessities beyond your keys and wallet. 
$184 ON AMAZON *REGULARLY $249)
Kate Spade Deco Dot 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, 18.3 LB, White
KATE SPADE Deco Dot 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, 18.3 LB, White
Amazon
Kate Spade Deco Dot 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, 18.3 LB, White
We're all eating at home more these days, we may as well dine in style with Kate Spade's polka dot plates.
$120 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Kate Spade Women's Metro Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Metro Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Metro Stainless Steel Quartz Watch
Keep time with this adorable Kate Spade watch featuring a French bulldog. Water resistant with a genuine leather band, the face is white mother of pearl with stick indexes.
$195 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro
Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro Max Tutu Pink One Size
Amazon
Kate Spade Sylvia Francois Mag Folio for iPhone 11 Pro
Your phone has never been more adorable than in this Kate Spade New York Sylvia Francois Mag Folio. This case fits the iPhone 11 Pro Max.
$64.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95)
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. 
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
If you're picky about sunglasses, these cat-eye shades are an elegant accessory from Kate Spade. Perfect for small faces, these sunnies are a classy touch to any outfit. 
$70.69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $73.63)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody Blue Multi One Size
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag.
$100.92 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. 
$89.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Women's Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Margaux East West Crossbody Bag
The Margaux East West Crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York is chic, stylish and deeply discounted for Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale. It's offered in four colors starting at $125.99, while supplies last. 
$125.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $168)
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink.
$101.41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns which can fit everyone's style and personality. 
$129 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Kate Spade Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York New Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade Dome Satchel Medium Dome Satchel
It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel.
$179.99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals: Best Deals on Leggings

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale for Fashion Lovers -- Savage x Fenty, UGG, More

New Year, New You: Everything You Need to Stay Healthy and Organized

The Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Handbags

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale: Save $140 Off This Kate Spade Handbag

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Save 50% Off This Kate Spade Smartwatch

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Deals for Beauty Lovers

Best Amazon Valentine's Day Sale on Marc Jacobs

Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Shop on Amazon