Shopping

Amazon Valentine's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Jewelry Deals - Gorjana
Amazon/Gorjana

Valentine's Day is less than a month away (believe it or not), so we're already searching for the best jewelry deals to gift our special someone. Whether you're looking for a gift for your special someone or you want something sparkly for yourself Amazon has tons of deals on fine jewelry that you can still have delivered within two days with Amazon Prime! 

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Valentine's sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great Valentine's Day gift, birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself. 

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon Valentine's Day Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

The Amazon Valentine's Day Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale onEngagement Rings for All Budgets.

Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings
Get 50% off these Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings, while supplies last.
$32$16
Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back
Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back
Amazon
Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back
Stud earrings are a classic look for a classy woman. Gift these timeless earrings to that special person in your life.
$249$211
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Amazon
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
An Alex and Ani bracelet with a paw print charm for a dog lover this Valentine's Day. 
$34$20
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
Amazon
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
A 14k gold plated layered necklace with her initial will make her day. 
$15$13
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
Amazon
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
Score this huge deal on diamond stud earrings. These round diamond earrings is the perfect gift under $100.
$60
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
Amazon
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
These 14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut pretty hoops at a pretty price. 
$100
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch will make the perfect Valentine's Day gift this year. While it features a scratch resistant mineral crystal lens and Japanese quartz movement, it's also water resistant up to 99 feet.
$75$66
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver 4-Stone Gemstone Pendant Necklace
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver 4-Stone Gemstone Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver 4-Stone Gemstone Pendant Necklace
If you or your special someone loves gems, this gemstone necklace makes the perfect gift.
$22$19
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
$22
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set makes a classic, timeless gift for your mother or the mothers in your life.
$100
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
lucky_brand_pearl_lariat_necklace
Amazon
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It's bold yet still delicate and feminine. 
$39
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Jewelry Stainless Steel Bracelet Embellished with Stones, Color: Silver
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. 
$80$62
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' 18 mm Freshwater Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Amazon
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
These gorgeous pearl earrings have that vintage jewelry look that can dress up a t-shirt. 
$50
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
This pearl pendant is just right. 
$89

RELATED CONTENT: 

Valentine's Day Guide 2022: Shop the Best Gifts to Buy for Loved Ones

Amazon Valentine's Day Deals: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

The Most Gorgeous Valentine's Day Jewelry Gifts for Every Budget

10 Stunning Celebrity Engagement Ring Trends

The Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $50

25 Valentine's Day Gifts Under $25

The Hottest Valentine's Day Gifts for Men

The Best Online Flower and Plant Delivery Services for Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts

The Best Valentine’s Day Outfits for Every Type of Date

Valentine's Day Gifts for Everyone You Love

20 Sweet Valentine's Day Gifts to Shop on Amazon

Shop the Always Pan and More Chic Kitchenware Gifts from Our Place

Best Buy's 4-Day Sale Drops New Savings on Smart TVs, Apple Watches, Air Fryers and More