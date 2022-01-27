Shopping

Valentine's Day is just a couple weeks away and we are searching for the best jewelry deals to gift. Whether you're looking for a gift for your special someone or you want something sparkly for yourself, Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale has tons of deals on fine jewelry.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get pretty baubles with Amazon Deals. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Valentine's sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great Valentine's Day gift, birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself. 

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

ET's Favorite jewelry from Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale.

Stainless Steel Flower Post Stud Earrings
Stainless Steel Flower Post Stud Earrings
Amazon
Stainless Steel Flower Post Stud Earrings
For unique stainless steel stud earrings, gift these adorable flowers to your sweetheart. 
$10
Swarovski Attract Trilogy Crystal Necklace
Swarovski Attract Trilogy Crystal Necklace
Amazon
Swarovski Attract Trilogy Crystal Necklace
This simple and elegant pendant necklace from Swarovski is highly rated—shop it now for a deep discount. 
$89$53
Infinite Elements Zirconia Asscher-Cut Antique Drop Earrings
Infinite Elements Zirconia Asscher-Cut Antique Drop Earrings
Amazon
Infinite Elements Zirconia Asscher-Cut Antique Drop Earrings
These twinkly cubic zirconia earrings from the Amazon Collection come in rose gold plated, platinum plated or yellow gold plated settings.
$33
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
This pearl pendant is just right. 
$89
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
lucky_brand_pearl_lariat_necklace
Amazon
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It's bold yet still delicate and feminine. 
$39
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' 18 mm Freshwater Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Amazon
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
These gorgeous pearl earrings have that vintage jewelry look that can dress up a t-shirt. 
$50
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Jewelry Stainless Steel Bracelet Embellished with Stones, Color: Silver
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. 
$80$62
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
Amazon
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
A 14k gold plated layered necklace with her initial will make her Valentine's Day. 
$15
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set are classic jewelry pieces that make the perfect gift for Valentine's Day.
$100
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
Amazon
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
She'll love these diamond stud earrings and you'll love the price. They're the perfect jewelry gift for under $100.
$60
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
$22
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
Amazon
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
These 14k yellow gold earrings are pretty hoops at a pretty price. 
$100
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
If you're into fashion jewelry that's functional, this Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch makes a great Valentine's Day gift. It features a scratch resistant mineral crystal lens and Japanese quartz movement, and it's also water resistant up to 99 feet.
$75$35
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver 4-Stone Gemstone Pendant Necklace
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver 4-Stone Gemstone Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver 4-Stone Gemstone Pendant Necklace
If you or your special someone loves gems, this gemstone necklace makes the perfect gift.
$22$19
Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back
Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back
Amazon
Amazon Collection AGS Certified 14k White Gold Diamond with Screw Back
Stud earrings are a classic look for a classy woman. Gift these timeless earrings to that special person in your life.
$249$211
Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings
Kate Spade Mini Small Square Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings
These Kate Spade New York Mini Small Square Studs Earrings are sparkling baubles for a perfect Valentine's date night.
$32
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Amazon
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Gift this Alex and Ani silver bracelet with a paw print charm to a dog lover this Valentine's Day. 
$34$20

