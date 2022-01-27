Valentine's Day is just a couple weeks away and we are searching for the best jewelry deals to gift. Whether you're looking for a gift for your special someone or you want something sparkly for yourself, Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale has tons of deals on fine jewelry.

You don't have to spend a fortune to get pretty baubles with Amazon Deals. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Valentine's sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great Valentine's Day gift, birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

ET's Favorite jewelry from Amazon's Valentine's Day Sale.

