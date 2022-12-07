Holiday shopping looks a little different this year.

Due to supply chain issues, low or canceled stock and other hold-ups, prices have definitely increased. Gifts are more expensive, which means your Christmas present budget might not stretch as much as you'd hoped. (Much like the waistline of your pants after a Thanksgiving turkey dinner.) If you're looking for more ways to save on gifts this holiday season, we've got some great news: We all have Amazon at our fingertips, where great presents for $25 or less abound.

Amazon's holiday shopping hub delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses, and we've gone through them all. We've found a budget-friendly gift for just about everyone on your shopping list. Now you can check off your friend who loves to cook, the younger ones who still love the toy aisle, and even the pickiest people who you spend hours shopping for, all without kissing your bank account goodbye. So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option or scouting for stocking stuffers, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.

Ahead, browse our under-$25 gift picks from Amazon that will be a hit this holiday season.

Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag Amazon Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag A hanging toiletry bag is a thoughtful gift for that someone in your life who's always on the go. The multiple storage compartments allow for the ultimate organization of toiletries, makeup, brushes, and more. $23 $17 Shop Now

Everous Ceramic Salt Box Amazon Everous Ceramic Salt Box If you know any home cooks, this salt box will be a welcome addition to their kitchen. The small container allows them to easily season dishes with the golden spoon. $17 Shop Now

Storm Glass Weather Predictor Amazon Storm Glass Weather Predictor This Storm Glass Weather Predictor is a thoughtful gift for a science enthusiast. The glass bulb naturally predicts weather changes when the water transforms into different states other than a liquid. $20 Shop Now

XVDZS 4-Pack Scented Candles Amazon XVDZS 4-Pack Scented Candles This pack of four scented candles is practically gift-wrapped for you. The store offers four different sets in a variety of color patterns to pick an option that works best for your friend or family. $19 $18 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

