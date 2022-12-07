Shopping

Amazon's 17 Best Gifts Under $25 for Budget-Friendly Holiday Shopping

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Holiday shopping looks a little different this year.

Due to supply chain issues, low or canceled stock and other hold-ups, prices have definitely increased. Gifts are more expensive, which means your Christmas present budget might not stretch as much as you'd hoped. (Much like the waistline of your pants after a Thanksgiving turkey dinner.) If you're looking for more ways to save on gifts this holiday season, we've got some great news: We all have Amazon at our fingertips, where great presents for $25 or less abound. 

Amazon's holiday shopping hub delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses, and we've gone through them all. We've found a budget-friendly gift for just about everyone on your shopping list. Now you can check off your friend who loves to cook, the younger ones who still love the toy aisle, and even the pickiest people who you spend hours shopping for, all without kissing your bank account goodbye. So whether you're hunting for a white elephant gift option or scouting for stocking stuffers, we've found great gifts for you to choose from.

Ahead, browse our under-$25 gift picks from Amazon that will be a hit this holiday season.

JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs (Set of 2)
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs (Set of 2)
Amazon
JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs (Set of 2)

This set of clear mugs comfortably holds 5.4 ounces of hot or cold liquid. Coffee lovers can sip on their espresso in these beauties.  

$24$17
Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag
Amazon
Narwey Hanging Travel Toiletry Bag

A hanging toiletry bag is a thoughtful gift for that someone in your life who's always on the go. The multiple storage compartments allow for the ultimate organization of toiletries, makeup, brushes, and more.

$23$17
Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Throw Blanket
Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Throw Blanket
Amazon
Eddie Bauer Cotton Flannel Throw Blanket

On one side you have a classic plaid print and on the other side of this reversible Eddie Bauer blanket, you have super soft sherpa. 

$35$21
Everous Ceramic Salt Box
Everous Ceramic Salt Box
Amazon
Everous Ceramic Salt Box

If you know any home cooks, this salt box will be a welcome addition to their kitchen. The small container allows them to easily season dishes with the golden spoon. 

$17
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga 3-Piece Value Set
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga 3-Piece Value Set
Amazon
Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga 3-Piece Value Set

Beauty product enthusiasts will love getting the Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga 3-Piece Value Set that includes a liquid eyeshadow, lip liner and lip gloss. Right now this set, that's a $64 value, is discounted by over 60%. 

$49$16
Wilton Navy Blue and Gold Measuring Cups 10-Piece Set
Wilton Navy Blue and Gold Measuring Cups 10-Piece Set
Amazon
Wilton Navy Blue and Gold Measuring Cups 10-Piece Set

Any budding amateur bakers will be delighted to receive this 10-piece set from Wilton. It includes two whisks, four measuring cups and four measuring spoons for all your home baking needs. 

$20
Cards Against Humanity: Hidden Gems Bundle
Cards Against Humanity: Hidden Gems Bundle
Amazon
Cards Against Humanity: Hidden Gems Bundle

If you haven't tried Cards Against Humanity yet, think of it as a board game/controversial conversation starter. If you have any friends or family who love the game, grab this expansion pack to add even more hilarious and amusing cards.

$20$19
Storm Glass Weather Predictor
Storm Glass Weather Predictor
Amazon
Storm Glass Weather Predictor

This Storm Glass Weather Predictor is a thoughtful gift for a science enthusiast. The glass bulb naturally predicts weather changes when the water transforms into different states other than a liquid. 

$20
Leotruny Women's Colorful Cute Cat Crew Socks with Gift Box
Leotruny Women's Colorful Cute Cat Crew Socks with Gift Box
Amazon
Leotruny Women's Colorful Cute Cat Crew Socks with Gift Box

Need to grab a gift for a cat-lover? These adorable socks are purrrfect. 

$20$14
XVDZS 4-Pack Scented Candles
4 Pack Scented Candles
Amazon
XVDZS 4-Pack Scented Candles

This pack of four scented candles is practically gift-wrapped for you. The store offers four different sets in a variety of color patterns to pick an option that works best for your friend or family. 

$19$18
I Paused My Game to Be Here T-Shirt
I Paused My Game to Be Here T-Shirt
Amazon
I Paused My Game to Be Here T-Shirt

The gamer in your life will love this t-shirt. Their age doesn't matter either, as it comes in men's, women's and children's styles.

$20
Sriracha Hot Sauce Mug
Sriracha Hot Sauce Mug
Amazon
Sriracha Hot Sauce Mug

Here's a tongue and cheek mug for the person in your life who can't get enough sriracha. 

$20$15
Just Play Doc McStuffins Doll
Doc McStuffins Doll
Amazon
Just Play Doc McStuffins Doll

This sweet Doc McStuffins Doll comes complete with her famous physician outfit, plus an otoscope and syringe.

$17
Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara and Lifter Gloss Gift Set
Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara and Lifter Gloss Gift Set
Amazon
Maybelline New York Sky High Mascara and Lifter Gloss Gift Set

Look glam on the go with this gift set from Maybelline that includes their best-selling mascara and lip gloss. 

$17
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie
Amazon
TeeTurtle | The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie

Score the award-winning, No. 1 best-selling TeeTurtle Original Reversible Octopus Plushie that took TikTok by storm. With over 48,000 reviews, this plushie is a must-buy!

$15
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow
Amazon
MLVOC 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow

The jet setter in your life will love this travel neck pillow and accessories. The included eye mask and ear plugs will ensure they can rest even on a loud flight. 

$25$16
LOL Surprise All-Star BBS Sports Series 2
LOL Surprise All-Star BBS Sports Series 2
Amazon
LOL Surprise All-Star BBS Sports Series 2

The real surprise here is that there are any LOL Surprise toys left in stock. 

$12$11

 For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

