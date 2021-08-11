Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots
We have arrived at a bittersweet time of year: we're welcoming fall, and saying goodbye to summer. While kids are getting ready to go back to school and parents are stocking up on school supplies and backpacks at Amazon's Back to School Sale, the internet retailer has more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to treat your end-of-summer blues. So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon's Back to School Sale.
You can score a huge discount on all our favorite brands of shoes like Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Converse, Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Cole Haan and many more! Select styles of boots, loafers to go with school uniforms, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches and espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable for the school year.
As you're doing your back to school shopping, don't forget you can now shop small businesses on Amazon. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime Membership 30-day free trial so you can get the best deals.
Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals for back to school on Amazon.
RELATED CONTENT:
Back to School Shopping List 2021: Supplies for Every Type of Student
Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!
Back to School: The Best Face Masks for Kids
Back to School Essentials: Shop the Best Backpacks & More
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Leggings
Back to School 2021: Best Deals on Levi's Jean Jackets at Amazon
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Loungewear Deals
Back to School: Dorm Room Decor and Must-Haves
Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
The Best Back to School Sales to Shop This Weekend