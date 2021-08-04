Shopping

Amazon's Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats

By ETonline Staff
While we're enjoying warm weather now, cooler weather and the school year are ahead! That means it's time to start  back to school shopping and Amazon's Back to School Sale has deals on fall essentials like coats and jackets

When you start to feel that autumn chill, remember there is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at Amazon. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right one now for your fall wardrobe to keep you warm until spring. 

The deals don't end with coats! Score a discount on your outerwear purchase to start your fall wardrobe off with comfort. And if you or your child are going back to school check out Amazon's Back to School deals which range from deals on electronics, kids' fashion, to educator essentials.

Downloading the Amazon App will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials.

Below, shop ET Style's picks on outerwear pieces.

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Jackets and Coats:

Columbia Baby Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
Columbia Baby Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Baby Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
Kids can stay cozy inside and out in this fleece from Columbia. It's also an Amazon best seller. 
$20 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
A classic Levi's sherpa jacket is that must-have fall or winter style and with 4.5-star average from more than 1500 reviews, it's a no-brainer purchase.    
$69 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate.
$148 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240)
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket London Fog Regular Big-Tall Coat
Amazon
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
A London Fog Zip-Front Golf Jacket that can be worn on or off the golf course.
$57 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat
Anne Klein Women's Classic Double Breasted Coat
Amazon
Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat
Styled after sailors' jackets, you'll look good when the weather doesn't in this classic double-breasted coat from Anne Klein. 
$70 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $260)
Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
Make sure your kids don't get caught in the rain without a jacket! This jacket from Columbia has a waterproof nylon shell. 
$19 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets. 
$140 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260)
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Coats Hooded Warm Puffer Jacket with Fleece Hood
Amazon
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Designed for maximum warmth, this puffer doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes. 
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140)
Amazon Essentials Men's Utility Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Utility Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Utility Jacket
For cool days and chilly evenings, this utility jacket has a simple style at a great price. 
$47 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52)
Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Amazon
Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey.
$115
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket, Moto Casual Short Coat
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket，Moto Casual Short Coat for Spring Fall and Winter
Amazon
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket, Moto Casual Short Coat
This leather jacket is so soft and perfect for crisp and cold nights.
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $76)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket
Whether you're going five or 500 miles away, this packable quilted coat is a must-have for traveling in cold weather.
$76 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $143)
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Amazon
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
There's a reason this jacket has 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's super cute at just the right price. 
$39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
T Tahari Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
T Tahari Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
Amazon
T Tahari Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
This T by Tahari Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat comes in eight different colors.
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $320)
Kate Spade Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
Kate Spade New York Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
Amazon
Kate Spade Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
This Kate Spade New York rain jacket is fashionable and functional, with cute details like scalloped pockets.
$110 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
This classic trucker jacket has a water resistant checkered soft-shell with microfleece lining.
$47 AND UP (REGULARLY $80)
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. 
$160 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Dickies Men's Unlined Eisenhower Jacket
Dickies Men's Unlined Eisenhower Jacket
Amazon
Dickies Men's Unlined Eisenhower Jacket
This classic jacket from Dickie's will never go out of style. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $57)
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Amazon
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
This Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat boasts an over-the-knee silhouette, a classic notch lapel and button front. This pea coat comes in both khaki and green.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $105)
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Light and packable, this waterproof jacket is perfect for when weather is wet or unpredictable.     
$36 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Orolay Women's Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Amazon
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur trim hood and is available now. 
$110 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129)
BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
BLANKNYC women's Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Amazon
BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Moto Jacket
Add some edge to your wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. This Vegan Leather Jacket also comes in three other colors including black and natural light.
$82 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
Amazon
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
You don't have to stop wearing cute clothes when the temperatures drop. This plush, cozy teddy jacket will be your go-to jacket this winter. 
$64 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128)
Columbia Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puffer jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall or winter wardrobe. 
$126 AND UP AT AMAZON ($275)
Escalier Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
Escalier Women's Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
Amazon
Escalier Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
This open front faux fur vest is available in five colors and works as a stylish topper for any outfit. 
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54)
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Make this timeless down jacket the next addition to your wardrobe. Made with recycled materials and premium down, The North Face doesn't disappoint with this coat. 
$99 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169)
Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket
Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket
This highly rated jacket from Columbia is an Amazon best seller. Shop now to get it for up to 67% off the original price. 
$23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm. This jacket comes in 11 different colors to fit everyone's style.
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)

Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon.

