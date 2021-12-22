Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts You Can Get by Christmas

By ETonline Staff
Doing some last-minute shopping? Whether you're looking for a gift for or you want something sparkly for yourself Amazon has tons of deals on fine jewelry including 1 carat diamond jewelry under $600. If you're concerned about shipping delays, Amazon says it has plans in place to make sure gifts arrive on time. 

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Holiday sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself. 

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Holiday Sale onEngagement Rings for All Budgets.

VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set makes a classic, timeless gift for your mother or the mothers in your life.
$100
SWAROVSKI Attract Tennis Bracelet
Amazon
This SWAROVSKI Crystal Tennis Bracelet is a timeless piece of fine jewelry designed to last. 
$129$116
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Amazon
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
$22
Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
Amazon
This Bulova Watch and Necklace are the perfect gift set. This set is currently 27% off, while supplies last.
$300$177
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
Amazon
This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It's bold yet still delicate and feminine. 
$39$27
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Amazon
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat natural diamond stud earrings in white gold.
$599
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
$580$522
Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings
Amazon
The only thing better than a pair of dazzling diamond earrings. These Fifth and Fine 1.00 Cttw Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings are natural mined diamonds set in Sterling Silver. At this price, these diamond earrings are a no-brainer.
$199
Personalized Initial Jewelry
Amazon
If you're looking for a personalized gift, this initial coin necklace makes a great sentimental gift. 
$24
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 
$630$530
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Amazon
These gorgeous pearl earrings have that vintage jewelry look that can dress up a t-shirt. 
$50
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant.
$339$160
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott knows jewelry. This delicate necklace will make your loved one swoon. 
$68
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
Amazon
One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. 
$65
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
Amazon
An Amazon Collection Black and White Diamond Infinity Necklace. This necklace is made from sterling silver and is an elegant piece to wear around your neck.
$125
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
Amazon
Score this huge deal on diamond stud earrings. These round diamond earrings is the perfect gift under $100.
$60
Nicole Miller Sterling Silver Gemstone Dangle Drop Earrings
Amazon
These Nicole Miller elegant earrings can dress up any outfit. Offered in five different gem types, these earrings make the perfect gift for someone who loves fine jewelry.
$50
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch will make the perfect holiday gift this year. While it features a scratch resistant mineral crystal lens and Japanese quartz movement, it's also water resistant up to 99 feet.
$75$36

