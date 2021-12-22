Doing some last-minute shopping? Whether you're looking for a gift for or you want something sparkly for yourself Amazon has tons of deals on fine jewelry including 1 carat diamond jewelry under $600. If you're concerned about shipping delays, Amazon says it has plans in place to make sure gifts arrive on time.

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Holiday sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Holiday Sale onEngagement Rings for All Budgets.

