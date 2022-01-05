Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Boots and Shoes for Winter

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Designer Shoes and Boots
Leonard McLane/Getty Images

The winter weather is here and, lucky for us,  Amazon's New Year, New You Sale has tons of discounts to get you through the season and more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to keep you warm. Whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you're looking for a deal on a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots to kick off winter. 

Right now, shoppers can score a deep discount and early deals this winter season on all our favorite brands of shoes like Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Converse, Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Cole Haan and many more! Select styles of boots, loafers to go with school uniforms, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches and espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable. 

 Amazon's New Year, New You Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals when Prime Day, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals from Amazon Deals

Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie
Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie Boot
Amazon
Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie
Kenneth Cole REACTION delivers cute and sassy with this side way women's ankle boots.
$89$45
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Now's a good time to get deals on snow boots. These boots from Columbia have more than 18,000 5-star ratings. 
$80$62
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Amazon
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
It's hard to feel cute when it rains, but these adorable polka dot rain boots can turn that around. They're not what you have in mind for fall shoes, but they are what you need. 
$70$55
Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie
Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie
A classic Lucky Brand Ankle Bootie perfect for fall. These booties come in over 30 different colors and prints.
$129$100
LONDON FOG Noble High Riding Boot
LONDON FOG Noble High Riding Boot
Amazon
LONDON FOG Noble High Riding Boot
If you haven't gotten your riding boots yet, this pair from London Fog checks all the boxes. 
$80
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Amazon
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
You don't have to sacrifice style to stay dry in these matte rain booties by Jeffrey Campbell.
$85$60
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Harlow Ankle Boot
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Harlow Ankle Boot
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Harlow Ankle Boot
Look good and feel good in these wedge booties from Dr. Scholl's. Wear them with distressed jeans or a fall dress for a cute outfit.
$115$30
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot
Amazon
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot
These sturdy Chelsea boots from Sorel will get you through a cold and wet winter in style. 
$248$67
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This rain boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outerwear style. 
$70
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
If you're looking for casual shoes, you don't get more stylish than these Steve Madden sneakers. 
$90$50
Frye Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye Women's Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot
Amazon
Frye Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot
With unpredictable spring weather, you need to keep a pair of booties in your wardrobe in case in case it's too chilly for sandals. Shop now to get this Frye ankle boot for more than $200 off the regular price. 
$328$130
Rocket Dog Women's Sheriff Saloon Western Boot
Rocket Dog Women's Sheriff Saloon Western Boot
Amazon
Rocket Dog Women's Sheriff Saloon Western Boot
Cowboy boots are the boots for fall 2021.
$68$43
Naturalizer Talissa Mary Janes Pump
Naturalizer Talissa Mary Janes Pump
Amazon
Naturalizer Talissa Mary Janes Pump
These Mary Jane pumps give you a little lift and a lot of comfort. 
$140$108
Sperry Women's Saltwater Rain Boot
Sperry Women's Saltwater Rain Boot
Amazon
Sperry Women's Saltwater Rain Boot
If you're into the prep aesthetic, duck boots are a must. 
$100$39
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
This highly rated winter boot from Columbia at half the regular price. Considered the ultimate snow boot, this one is crafted with waterproof leather to keep you warm and dry in cold weather.
$90$64
SOREL Women's Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot
SOREL Women's Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot
Amazon
SOREL Women's Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot
Be prepared for wet days. But make it fashion. 
$200$85
Salomon Women's Pathfinder Hiking Shoes
Salomon Women's Pathfinder Hiking Shoes
Amazon
Salomon Women's Pathfinder Hiking Shoes
If you're embracing the ugly shoe trend, Salomon hiking shoes are a favorite of Bella Hadid. 
$80
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Amazon
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
These shoes are designed for dog lovers, but they'd be hard to resist even if for cat lovers. 
$45$39
DADAWEN Leather Classic Platform Mid Heel Mary Jane
DADAWEN Women's Leather Classic Platform Mid Heel Mary Jane
Amazon
DADAWEN Leather Classic Platform Mid Heel Mary Jane
You're going to see a lot of Mary Jane's this fall. Make sure you're prepared. 
$50$30
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
If you need a winter hiking boot, this this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and the super-grippy rubber sole has traction that will help keep you going for miles.
$100$76
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Even if you think you don't need rain boots, it's good to have some on hand in the fall. They're waterproof with a 1-inch heel for maximum comfort. 
$55$38

RELATED CONTENT: 

The Best SkinCeuticals New Year Deals on Celeb-Loved Skincare Products

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings for Staying Warm this Winter

The Warmest Winter Coats to Shop in January

The Best Winter Boots to Shop Right Now

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues