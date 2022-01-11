Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Boots and Shoes

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Best Winter Boots
Amazon

The winter weather is here and, lucky for us,  Amazon Deals has tons of discounts to get you through the season and more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to keep you warm. Whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you're looking for a deal on a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots to kick off winter. 

Right now, shoppers can score a deep discount and early deals this winter season on all our favorite brands of shoes like Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Converse, Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Cole Haan and many more! Select styles of boots, loafers to go with school uniforms, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches and espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable. 

Amazon Deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals when Prime Day, Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday roll around. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals from Amazon Deals

Koolaburra by UGG Tynlee Fashion Boot
Koolaburra by UGG Tynlee Fashion Boot
Amazon
Koolaburra by UGG Tynlee Fashion Boot
If you like Uggs but want a boot that's even more substantial, the Koolaburra by UGG Tynlee Fashion Boot is made with waterproof suede upper with waterproof bootie construction, a gusseted zipper with water repellant tape and a rubber outsole.
$120$90
Kamik Women's Momentum Snow Boot
Kamik Women's Momentum Snow Boot
Amazon
Kamik Women's Momentum Snow Boot
These affordable women's snow boots have more than 2,800 five-star reviews.
$130$76
DREAM PAIRS Women's Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
DREAM PAIRS Women's Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
Amazon
DREAM PAIRS Women's Mid-Calf Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
These bestselling boots have more than 7,000 5-star reviews and come in 12 different colors. 
$65$46
Sorel Explorer II Carnival Cozy Boot
Sorel Explorer II Carnival Cozy Boot
Amazon
Sorel Explorer II Carnival Cozy Boot
Searching for stylish winter snow boots made for the city? These suede ankle boots from Sorel are lightweight with waterproof textile upper, a textile cuff and microfleece lining.
$269$96
Sorel Winter Carnival Waterproof Boot
Sorel Winter Carnival Waterproof Boot
Amazon
Sorel Winter Carnival Waterproof Boot
If you're prone to cold feet, these Sorel boots can keep them in cozy winter style -- even in deep snow.  
$285$112
BomKinta Women's Snow Boots Keep Warm Anti-Slip Soft Sole Warm Fur Lined Winter Ankle Booties
BomKinta Women's Snow Boots Keep Warm Anti-Slip Soft Sole Warm Fur Lined Winter Ankle Booties
Amazon
BomKinta Women's Snow Boots Keep Warm Anti-Slip Soft Sole Warm Fur Lined Winter Ankle Booties
If you're looking for an affordable snow boot designed for extra warmth, this one is a good value. It has a rubber sole with excellent traction so you can walk on snow and ice with confidence, but it also has a faux fur lining to keep you comfortable in the cold. If that's not enough to convince you to get them, they also have more than 5,000 five-star reviews.
$55$44
The North Face Women's Shellista IV Mid Insulated Snow Boot
The North Face Women's Shellista IV Mid Insulated Snow Boot
Amazon
The North Face Women's Shellista IV Mid Insulated Snow Boot
The North Face is known for quality cold weather gear -- boots included. These insulated boots made with recycled materials -- HeatSeeker Eco Pro insulation --- and has a padded ripstop tongue to keep your feet warm and dry.
$264$97
ALEADER Insulated Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
ALEADER Insulated Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
Amazon
ALEADER Insulated Waterproof Winter Snow Boots
These have all-cold weather protection along with a toasty layer of insulation so you can do all your favorite winter activities.
$70$56
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Now's a good time to get deals on snow boots. These boots from Columbia have more than 18,000 5-star ratings. 
$80$60
LONDON FOG Noble High Riding Boot
LONDON FOG Noble High Riding Boot
Amazon
LONDON FOG Noble High Riding Boot
If you haven't gotten your riding boots yet, this pair from London Fog checks all the boxes. 
$80
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot
Amazon
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot
These sturdy Chelsea boots from Sorel will get you through a cold and wet winter in style. 
$248$65
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot
This highly rated winter boot from Columbia at half the regular price. Considered the ultimate snow boot, this one is crafted with waterproof leather to keep you warm and dry in cold weather.
$90$60
Salomon Women's Pathfinder Hiking Shoes
Salomon Women's Pathfinder Hiking Shoes
Amazon
Salomon Women's Pathfinder Hiking Shoes
If you're embracing the ugly shoe trend, Salomon hiking shoes are a favorite of Bella Hadid. 
$80
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
Amazon
Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot
If you need a winter hiking boot, this this insulated boot has a leather and mesh upper and the super-grippy rubber sole has traction that will help keep you going for miles.
$100$59
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Even if you think you don't need rain boots, it's good to have some on hand in the fall. They're waterproof with a 1-inch heel for maximum comfort. 
$55$38
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This rain boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outerwear style. 
$70$38
SOREL Women's Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot
SOREL Women's Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot
Amazon
SOREL Women's Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot
Be prepared for wet days. But make it fashion. 
$200$76
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Amazon
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
You don't have to sacrifice style to stay dry in these matte rain booties by Jeffrey Campbell.
$85$65
Sperry Women's Saltwater Rain Boot
Sperry Women's Saltwater Rain Boot
Amazon
Sperry Women's Saltwater Rain Boot
If you're into the prep aesthetic, duck boots are a must. 
$100$44
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Amazon
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
It's hard to feel cute when it rains, but these adorable polka dot rain boots can turn that around. They're not what you have in mind for fall shoes, but they are what you need. 
$70$52

RELATED CONTENT: 

Abercrombie Winter Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Jeans, Coats, and More

The Best SkinCeuticals Deals on Celeb-Loved Winter Skincare Products

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues

Coach Winter Sale: Take 50% Off the Chicest Handbags, Wallets and More

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

The Best Face Masks for Winter

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer Boots and Shoes for Winter

Michael Kors Sale: Save Up to 60% on Handbags, Puffer Coats, and Boots

The Best Winter Boots to Shop Right Now

The Best Fleece-Lined Leggings for Staying Warm this Winter