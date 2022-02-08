Winter is staying with us for a few more weeks which means we're not putting away our winter coats just yet -- some of us are looking to upgrade our outerwear, some are looking for coats and others are just looking for deals on winter coats now that the season is winding down. No matter what the reason is for you, Amazon has plenty of markdowns and discounts on essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon Deals.

When you feel that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm until spring.

Even the down jacket that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List is currently 40% off. Both windproof and waterproof, the Amazon bestseller comes in black, green, gray, navy, red, and beige. One reviewer highlights that the sides un-zip, which makes it more comfortable to wear "when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift".

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $270 $160 Buy Now

Downloading the Amazon App will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your winter essentials as well as get the best deals when Prime Day rolls around.

Below, shop ET Style's picks for outerwear pieces that will actually keep you warm.

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Jackets and Coats:

Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat Amazon Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun. $130 Buy Now

Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket Amazon Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate. $240 $170 Buy Now

Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon.

