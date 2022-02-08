Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats: Get $110 Off The Viral Down Coat with 15,000 Five-Star Reviews
Winter is staying with us for a few more weeks which means we're not putting away our winter coats just yet -- some of us are looking to upgrade our outerwear, some are looking for coats and others are just looking for deals on winter coats now that the season is winding down. No matter what the reason is for you, Amazon has plenty of markdowns and discounts on essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon Deals.
When you feel that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm until spring.
Even the down jacket that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things 2019 List is currently 40% off. Both windproof and waterproof, the Amazon bestseller comes in black, green, gray, navy, red, and beige. One reviewer highlights that the sides un-zip, which makes it more comfortable to wear "when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift".
Downloading the Amazon App will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your winter essentials as well as get the best deals when Prime Day rolls around.
Below, shop ET Style's picks for outerwear pieces that will actually keep you warm.
ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Jackets and Coats:
Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon.
