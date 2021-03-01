Amazon's Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

Shopping

Nothing says "glamorous" quite like a good piece of jewelry. But whether you're looking for a gift for your girlfriend or you want something sparkly for yourself, finding the right jewelry online can be a daunting task. And as we've learned, Amazon comes in handy when going to a jewelry store isn't option. Its new Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry pieces and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands. 

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals on Amazon. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself. 

Check out ET Style's top jewelry picks and Engagement Rings for All Budgets.

Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' 18 mm Freshwater Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Amazon
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
These gorgeous pearl earrings have that vintage jewelry look that can dress up a t-shirt. 
$50 AT AMAZON
Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace
Leanor Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace
This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from. 
$51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch
This Silver Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Watch makes the perfect gift for this Valentine's Day. This watch is available in gold, rose gold, two-tone options, and more.
$63 AT AMAZON
Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
Bulova Women's 96X136 Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace
This Bulova Watch and Necklace set is a perfect gift for a sweetheart. The best part is that it's 47% off. 
$156 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295)
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings
Amazon
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings
Fossil doubles down on subtle elegance with these stainless steel earrings. 
$38 AT AMAZON
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
$20 AT AMAZON
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Amazon
Houston Diamond District 1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.
$599 AT AMAZON
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. 
$520 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $630)
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
This elegant pearl necklace makes a classic, timeless gift for your sweetheart.
$100 AT AMAZON
SWAROVSKI Attract Tennis Bracelet
SWAROVSKI Women's Attract Tennis Bracelet, Rhodium Finish, White Crystal Jewelry Collection
Amazon
SWAROVSKI Attract Tennis Bracelet
This SWAROVSKI Crystal Tennis Bracelet is a timeless piece of fine jewelry designed to last. This Tennis Bracelet will be a great addition to your jewelry collection.
$117 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Jewelry Stainless Steel Bracelet Embellished with Stones, Color: Silver
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. 
$65 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Kate Spade New York Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Heritage Spade Thin Enamel Bangle Bracelet
This Kate Spade bangle is perfect to wear with everything.
$58 AT AMAZON
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
$522 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $580)
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet
Amazon
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet
This Fossil dainty bracelet adds a burst of color to a winter outfit.
$23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $38)
Michael Kors Women's MK Logo Stud Earring
Michael Kors Women's MK Logo Stud Earring
Amazon
Michael Kors Women's MK Logo Stud Earring
If you're looking for diamond jewelry, these Michael Kors studs offer all the dazzle with diamond dupes without the hefty price tag.
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75)
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace
A sunburst necklace is just what you need to get through the dark days of winter. 
$31 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $48)
Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Charm Bracelet Watch
Anne Klein Women's 10-8096CHRM Swarovski Crystal Accented Gold-Tone Charm Bracelet Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Charm Bracelet Watch
This is a watch disguised as fashion jewelry from Anne Klein. It includes eight charms and a mother-of-pearl watch face. 
$89 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125)
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
lucky_brand_pearl_lariat_necklace
Amazon
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. 
$39 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant.
$169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $339)
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
Amazon Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
Amazon
Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
An Amazon Collection Black and White Diamond Infinity Necklace. This necklace is made from sterling silver and is an elegant piece to wear around your neck.
$123 AT AMAZON
Kate Spade New York Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Women's Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. 
$45 AT AMAZON

