Amazon's Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

Nothing says "glamorous" quite like a good piece of jewelry. But whether you're looking for a gift for your girlfriend or you want something sparkly for yourself, finding the right jewelry online can be a daunting task. And as we've learned, Amazon comes in handy when going to a jewelry store isn't option. Its new Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry pieces and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands.

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals on Amazon. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry picks and Engagement Rings for All Budgets.

Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings Amazon Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings These gorgeous pearl earrings have that vintage jewelry look that can dress up a t-shirt. $50 AT AMAZON Buy now

Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace Amazon Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from. $51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch Amazon Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch This Silver Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Watch makes the perfect gift for this Valentine's Day. This watch is available in gold, rose gold, two-tone options, and more. $63 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace Amazon Bulova Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace This Bulova Watch and Necklace set is a perfect gift for a sweetheart. The best part is that it's 47% off. $156 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $295) Buy Now

Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Amazon Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Fossil doubles down on subtle elegance with these stainless steel earrings. $38 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Amazon Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $20 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Amazon Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. $520 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $630) BUY NOW

VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set Amazon VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set This elegant pearl necklace makes a classic, timeless gift for your sweetheart. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

SWAROVSKI Attract Tennis Bracelet Amazon SWAROVSKI Attract Tennis Bracelet This SWAROVSKI Crystal Tennis Bracelet is a timeless piece of fine jewelry designed to last. This Tennis Bracelet will be a great addition to your jewelry collection. $117 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129) BUY NOW

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. $65 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Amazon Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds. $522 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $580) BUY NOW

Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet Amazon Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet This Fossil dainty bracelet adds a burst of color to a winter outfit. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $38) BUY NOW

Michael Kors Women's MK Logo Stud Earring Amazon Michael Kors Women's MK Logo Stud Earring If you're looking for diamond jewelry, these Michael Kors studs offer all the dazzle with diamond dupes without the hefty price tag. $70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $75) BUY NOW

Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace Amazon Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace A sunburst necklace is just what you need to get through the dark days of winter. $31 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $48) BUY NOW

Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Charm Bracelet Watch Amazon Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Charm Bracelet Watch This is a watch disguised as fashion jewelry from Anne Klein. It includes eight charms and a mother-of-pearl watch face. $89 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) BUY NOW

Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace Amazon Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. $39 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $339) Buy Now

Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) Amazon Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) An Amazon Collection Black and White Diamond Infinity Necklace. This necklace is made from sterling silver and is an elegant piece to wear around your neck. $123 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Amazon Kate Spade New York Urban Jungle Resin Hoops These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. $45 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

