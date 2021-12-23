Shopping

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 You Can Still Get By Christmas Eve

By ETonline Staff
Still shopping for Christmas gifts? You don't have much time left! For those of you in search of holiday gifts that are thoughtful and budget-friendly, Amazon has what you're looking for -- and you still get some items from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide under $50 delivered by Christmas Eve, regardless of shipping delays caused by the supply chain issues. 

There are a lot of great gift ideas among the Amazon gifts, stocking stuffers and items you want to put on your wish list with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, desk accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. If you're not a good gift giver and you want a unique gift idea for your mom, kid, husband, wife or friend, some highlights from our selections include the JBL Bluetooth Waterproof SpeakerHomesick Scented Candle and more so you can find the perfect gift! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide.

The shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading Amazon's mobile app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription for a free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.

Browse through our under-$50 gift picks from Amazon below. 

Yanekop Womens Sherpa Pullover
Yanekop Womens Sherpa Pullover
Amazon
Yanekop Womens Sherpa Pullover
Someone lucky on your gifting list can cozy up in this faux shearling teddy coat. It's available in a range of colors.
$28
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women
Amazon
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women
For fashion lovers, this is the bag you want to get for Christmas. 
$39
GAIATOP Space Heater
GAIATOP Space Heater
Amazon
GAIATOP Space Heater
This adorable space heater is perfect for any stylish home office. 
$36
Bamboo Cutting Board Set with Juice Groove
Bamboo Cutting Board Set with Juice Groove
Amazon
Bamboo Cutting Board Set with Juice Groove
This Bamboo Cutting Board Set with Juice Groove is a dream set for anyone who likes to cook. 
$26
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition | Designed for kids, with parental controls | Tiger
Amazon
Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids Edition
This Amazon Echo device is one of the cutest smart home devices available. 
$60$35
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Men's and Women's Classic Clog
Everyone seems to be getting Crocs this year. Make sure your loved ones aren't missing out. 
$50$27 AND UP
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL CLIP 3 - Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Amazon
JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
The JBL CLIP 3 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker streams high quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for any music lover.
$50
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Fire TV Stick 4K
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is an HD streaming device that includes the Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume buttons. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access tens of thousands of channels, including Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV and HBO.
$50$30
Dearfoams Men's Papa Bear Slipper
Dearfoams Men's Papa Bear Slipper
Amazon
Dearfoams Men's Papa Bear Slipper
A Christmas gift for the man in your life who likes to get cozy, these fuzzy sippers will get a lot of use this winter. 
$17 AND UP
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set for Eyeshadow, Foundation, Blush, and Concealer
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set for Eyeshadow, Foundation, Blush, and Concealer
Amazon
EcoTools Makeup Brush Set for Eyeshadow, Foundation, Blush, and Concealer
For the beauty lover, this makeup brush set with more than 10,000 five-star reviews is priceless. 
$10
Bala Bangles Set of 2 Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
Bala Bangles Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
Amazon
Bala Bangles Set of 2 Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
For those who want to get a head start on their resolutions for the new year, these wearable weights are great for workouts. J.Lo credits wearable weights for her ageless figure. 
$49
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Amazon
NY Threads Fleece Hooded Bathrobe
Thinking about giving someone special the gift of coziness this year? With more than 14,000 5-star reviews, you can't go wrong with this plush robe.
$33 AND UP
AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger
AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger
Amazon
AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger
For the outdoorsy people in your life, the AlphaBeing Inflatable Lounger is portable seating you can inflate and use anywhere. 
$46$41
Crocs Kid's Disney Clog
Crocs Kid's Disney Clog
Amazon
Crocs Kid's Disney Clog
Even if you haven't gotten into the Crocs comeback, there's probably someone on your gift list who has. If it's a little one, the Disney-themed clogs will make a fun present to open.  
$35
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Stackable Ring Eternity Bands
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Stackable Ring Eternity Bands
Amazon
PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Sterling Silver CZ Stackable Ring Eternity Bands
If you're looking for a thoughtful gift for someone who likes jewelry, these stackable rings are among the best selling items from Amazon.
$14 AND UP
EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad
EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad
Amazon
EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad
Shopping for someone working toward fitness goals? This EnterSports 6-in-1 Exercise Roller Wheel Kit with Knee Pad packs a lot of workouts into just a few pieces of equipment. 
$40$30
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
Dash DMW100LP Machine for Individual, Paninis, Hash Browns, & other Mini waffle maker
Amazon
Dash Mini Waffle Maker
This adorable mini waffle can make waffles and then some without taking up much space. 
$18
Bveiugn Smart Scale for Body Weight BMI
Bveiugn Smart Scale for Body Weight BMI
Amazon
Bveiugn Smart Scale for Body Weight BMI
A smart scale is a great motivator if you have fitness goals you're trying to reach. 
$28
Homesick Scented Candle
Homesick Scented Candle
Amazon
Homesick Scented Candle
Know someone who won't be home for Christmas? There's a Homesick candle for (almost) every state, and each is scented with notes that will remind them of their roots. Best of all, they're 30% off right now at Amazon.
$34
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Off Topic Adult Party Game
Amazon
Off Topic Adult Party Game
To play this 18+ board game, a card is drawn to set the topics and a die is rolled to set the letter everyone's responses must begin with. The fun begins when everyone debates their (sometimes ridiculous) answers. Because rounds pass quickly and it's so easy to play, Off Topic is a great game for people who aren't usually into game night.
$30
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine
Amazon
Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine
Cutting a bagel by hand is tricky. Cutting a bagel with this guillotine tool is simple. Make Bagel Friday happen every day at home with this handy device, available in four colors.
$26$22
Tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler Straw Silicone Protective Sleeve Bamboo Lid
tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler Straw Silicone Protective Sleeve Bamboo Lid
Amazon
Tronco 20oz Glass Tumbler Straw Silicone Protective Sleeve Bamboo Lid
These drinking jars are among the Amazon bestsellers. 
$49
Riwbox Cat Ear LED Light Up Bluetooth Headphones
Riwbox Cat Ear LED Light Up Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Riwbox Cat Ear LED Light Up Bluetooth Headphones
There are probably more than a few people who would love to open up this fun yet practical gift on Christmas morning. These cat ear headphones light up! It's definitely one of our favorite gifts this season.
$32
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed (Bed & Blanket)
Best Friends by Sheri Calming Shag Vegan Fur Donut Cuddler
Amazon
Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed (Bed & Blanket)
Whether it's a holiday gift for your pup or a friend's, this cozy faux shag bed is the ultimate place to curl up for a nap. It comes in several colors and sizes on Amazon -- unfortunately, not one big enough for humans.
$50$36
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
Amazon
Indoor Herb Garden Starter Kit
For cooks who want to elevate their dishes, an indoor herb garden is the perfect gift. 
$30
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Classic Graphic Clog
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Classic Graphic Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Classic Graphic Clog
Right now, some of the most perfect gifts are comfortable shoes that are also fashion accessories. These cloud Crocs will surprise and delight your child even if they don't need another fashion accessory.     
$20 AND UP
Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0
Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0
Amazon
Carpool Karaoke The Mic 1.0
The Carpool Karaoke Wireless Karaoke Microphone is a party essential!
$50$36
Beautifive Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush
Facial Cleansing Brush
Amazon
Beautifive Rechargeable Facial Cleansing Brush
This 4 -in-1 facial cleansing brush set gives you that just-from-the-salon fresh face every morning. The deep-cleansing with exfoliating effect, leaves your skin smooth all day long. 
$21
Crocs Men's Yukon Vista Clog
Crocs Men's Yukon Vista Clog
Amazon
Crocs Men's Yukon Vista Clog
Maybe it's time to upgrade your classic Crocs to a sturdier version. 
$48
Capri Blue Volcano Candle
Capri Blue Scented Candle
Amazon
Capri Blue Volcano Candle
Find this Anthropologie-favorite candle at Amazon in a white glass. Its tropical fruit and sugared citrus scent is an escape to warmer days.
$30
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar
Yankee Candle Large Jar Candle, Christmas Cookie
Amazon
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar
Nothing gets people in the mood for the holidays than a delicious scented candle. Makes for a great stocking stuffer, too! 
$31$19
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil, 0.5 Fl Oz
Amazon
Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil
The Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Face Oil is formulated with vitamin C and turmeric to help the skin look more radiant and work as an antioxidant defense.
$40

