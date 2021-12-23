Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50 You Can Still Get By Christmas Eve
Still shopping for Christmas gifts? You don't have much time left! For those of you in search of holiday gifts that are thoughtful and budget-friendly, Amazon has what you're looking for -- and you still get some items from Amazon's 2021 holiday gift guide under $50 delivered by Christmas Eve, regardless of shipping delays caused by the supply chain issues.
There are a lot of great gift ideas among the Amazon gifts, stocking stuffers and items you want to put on your wish list with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools, desk accessories and fashion items. Since the list is extensive, ET has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. If you're not a good gift giver and you want a unique gift idea for your mom, kid, husband, wife or friend, some highlights from our selections include the JBL Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker, Homesick Scented Candle and more so you can find the perfect gift! Plus, many of the items are on sale as part of Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide.
The shopping event delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading Amazon's mobile app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime subscription for a free 30-day trial so you can join the shopping fun.
Be sure to also look over ET Style's selection of gifts under $30 and gifts under $100.
Browse through our under-$50 gift picks from Amazon below.
Check out all of ET's Top Picks for the Best Gift Ideas and Holiday Deals and Steals in our Holiday Gift Guide 2021. Ensure your gifts arrive on time by reviewing the important shipping deadlines.
