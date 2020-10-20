Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still tons of timely deals on coats and jackets. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase so you can be prepared for the cooler fall and winter weather ahead.

There is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available on Amazon now. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool suede jacket, now is the perfect time to buy.

Ahead of Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Christmas and other upcoming holidays, Amazon's Holiday Dash, Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch. The sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Amazon delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop the best deals on outerwear pieces.

Shop all coat and jacket deals.

Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket Orolay Amazon Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket Orolay Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets. REGULARLY $120 $108 at Amazon

W's Reversible Elm Parka Woolrich Amazon W's Reversible Elm Parka Woolrich Invest in this luxurious Woolrich mid-weight reversible parka to wear for many winters to come. REGULARLY $520 $442 at Amazon

Teddy Swing Jacket Free People Amazon Teddy Swing Jacket Free People Save 15% on this plush, cozy teddy jacket. It'll be your go-to outerwear for fall and winter. REGULARLY $128 $108.80 at Amazon

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Amazon Vegan Leather Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. $67.37 and up at Amazon

Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi's A classic Levi's jacket that will keep you warm all fall. REGULARLY $98 $69.99 and up at Amazon

Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade New York rain jacket is fashionable and functional, with cute details like scalloped pockets. $119.99 and up at Amazon

Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket Escalier Amazon Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket Escalier This open front faux fur vest is available in five colors and works as a stylish topper for any outfit. REGULARLY $35.99 $28.79 at Amazon

