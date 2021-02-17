For many of us, winter weather has us stuck at home -- but it's not all that bad. Amazon's Big Winter Sale hit just in time to brighten our days with deep discounts on styles and brands we love -- especially shoes! Right now, it's offering deep discounts on all sorts of designer shoes whether you're still battling winter or you're just thinking about the warmer days of spring. We've combed through the catalog and picked out some of the best deals on designer shoes from Amazon's Big Winter Sale to help you out.

You can find hundreds of deals on all our favorite brands of shoes like Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Calvin Klein, Jessica Simpson, Cole Haan and many more! Dozens of boots, loafers, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches, espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable right now.

Of course, you might be shopping for more than just shoes. With Amazon's new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for your family and yourself with deals on home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon that are just a click away.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can find designer deals for your kids, friends, mom or dad. From budget friendly to eco-friendly birthday gifts, to major markdowns on Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find on Amazon. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

As we inch toward warmer weather, we expect to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories, including electronics, kitchen appliances, travel gear,designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, boots, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, underwear, jewelry, fitness trackers, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage and more.

Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. Yep, it just got better, Prime account holders!

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals available right now on Amazon.

Sperry Women's Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots Amazon Sperry Women's Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots These boots will keep you warm through the rest of winter and dry through spring. Shop now to get them for as much as 40% off the original price, while supplies last. $72 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120) Buy now

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas sneakers are an Amazon best seller and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. $24 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy now

Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker Amazon Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker Add these cute and casual Cole Haan to your spring wardrobe. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130 Buy now

Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump Amazon Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump These show-stopping pumps have a wing at the top to add a little flare when you need it. $40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy now

Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Wedge II Boots Amazon Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Wedge II Boots Known for heavy-duty winter boots, Sorel upped its fashion game with its Joan of Arctic Wedge II Boots. Get them for more than $100 off the original price. $135 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240) Buy Now

Cole Haan Isabell Stretch Boot Amazon Cole Haan Isabell Stretch Boot Cute boots can make the last weeks of winter a little bit brighter. $54 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $300) Buy now

Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer Amazon Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer With spring on its way, you can't go wrong with Sperry's Seaport Penny Loafer at 60% off the original price. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy now

RALPH LAUREN Women's Maryann Wide-Calf Riding Boot Amazon RALPH LAUREN Women's Maryann Wide-Calf Riding Boot Ride out the rest of winter in these knee-high boots from Ralph Lauren. Get them at a real deal now for as low as $50 while supplies last. $50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190) Buy now

Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer Amazon Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer These slipper-like shoes are comfortable for wearing while you're working from home, and sturdy enough to step outside if you have to. Get them now for 75% off the original price. $21 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy now

Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie Lucky Brand Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie A classic Lucky Brand Ankle Bootie perfect for your winter styles. These booties come in over 30 different colors and prints and right now, you can save more than $50 when you buy them on Amazon. $72 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

Franco Sarto Women's Roxanne Fashion Boot Amazon Franco Sarto Women's Roxanne Fashion Boot These knee-high boots are crafted with stretch leather and feature a square toe with a side zip closure. $18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $139) Buy now

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats Amazon Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats These Sam Edelman are the essential black ballet flats. Other colors are discounted with prices as low as $80, while supplies last. $83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Calvin Klein Gayle Pump Amazon Calvin Klein Gayle Pump These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns. $47 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $109) BUY NOW

Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker Amazon Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker If you're looking for casual shoes, you don't get more stylish than these Steve Madden sneakers. $30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule Who says you can't be comfortable and stylish when you're working from home? At 60% off the regular price, these Sam Edelman mules are just what your quarantine wardrobe needs. $43 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy now

Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties Amazon Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties A matte rain bootie by Jeffrey Campbell. These rain booties are perfect because you don't have to sacrifice style to stay dry in the rain. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) BUY NOW

Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal Amazon Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal Spring is right around the corner. Get ready with these wedge sandals from Crocs for as low as $14. $14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy now

UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot Amazon UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This rain boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outerwear style. $70 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Sanuk Women's Donna Hemp Amazon Sanuk Women's Donna Hemp Nothing says casual chic quite like Sanuk's Donna Hemp Loafer. Wear them with leggings, jeans or shorts. $26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy now

Jessica Simpson Welles Pump Amazon Jessica Simpson Welles Pump These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. They come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard. $77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers Sam Edelman's Loraine loafers are laid back enough for a daytime hang that walks right into a stylish night. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Winona Western Boots Amazon Sam Edelman Winona Western Boots With a heel that's not too high and not too low, you might want to buy more than one pair of these cute Sam Edelman booties. $95 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy now

Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat Amazon Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat Loafers are a year-round staple. Get these unique flats from Lucky Brand for as low as $25 while supplies last. $25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy now

UGG Bandara Tall Boot Amazon UGG Bandara Tall Boot These UGG Bandara Tall Boot the perfect boot for the fall and colder seasons. This Tall Boot is made with 100% leather, to be paired with anything from jeans to a dress. $232 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $275) BUY NOW

Dr. Scholl's Shoes Double Women's Boot Amazon Dr. Scholl's Shoes Double Women's Boot Style and Comfort -- These Dr. Scholl's Shoes features a memory foam cool fit insole with a wedge heel. This Ankle Boot also comes in Black. $60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) BUY NOW

SCHUTZ Women's Ariella Strappy See-Through Vinyl Slide Sandals Amazon SCHUTZ Women's Ariella Strappy See-Through Vinyl Slide Sandals Simple, classic and a little sexy. These dress sandals by SCHUTZ will send any outfit to the next level. $118 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Sam Edelman Codie Fashion Boot Amazon Sam Edelman Codie Fashion Boot A Sam Edelman square toe boot with a flared block heel is the perfect everyday boot. This boot also comes in Black and Praline. $82 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

