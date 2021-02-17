Shopping

Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Designer Shoes and Boots from Cole Haan, Sam Edelman, UGG and more

By ETonline Staff
For many of us, winter weather has us stuck at home -- but it's not all that bad. Amazon's Big Winter Sale hit just in time to brighten our days with deep discounts on styles and brands we love -- especially shoes! Right now, it's offering deep discounts on all sorts of designer shoes whether you're still battling winter or you're just thinking about the warmer days of spring. We've combed through the catalog and picked out some of the best deals on designer shoes from Amazon's Big Winter Sale to help you out. 

You can find hundreds of deals on all our favorite brands of shoes like Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Calvin Klein, Jessica Simpson, Cole Haan and many more! Dozens of boots, loafers, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches, espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable right now. 

Of course, you might be shopping for more than just shoes. With Amazon's new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for your family and yourself with deals on home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon that are just a click away.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can find designer deals for your kids, friends, mom or dad. From budget friendly to eco-friendly birthday gifts, to major markdowns on Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find on Amazon. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

As we inch toward warmer weather, we expect to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories, including electronics, kitchen appliancestravel gear,designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisureluggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, bootsdiamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, underwearjewelryfitness trackers, kids/baby gearwatches, luggage and more.

Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. Yep, it just got better, Prime account holders! 

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals available right now on Amazon.

Sperry Women's Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots
Sperry Women's Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots
Amazon
Sperry Women's Saltwater Emboss Wool Boots
These boots will keep you warm through the rest of winter and dry through spring. Shop now to get them for as much as 40% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$72 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $120)
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas sneakers are an Amazon best seller and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$24 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan Women's GrandPro Tennis Leather Lace OX Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan to your spring wardrobe. 
$50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130
Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie Boot
Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie Boot
Amazon
Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie Boot
Kenneth Cole REACTION delivers cute and sassy with this side way ankle bootie. 
$15 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump
Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump
These show-stopping pumps have a wing at the top to add a little flare when you need it. 
$40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Wedge II Boots
Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Wedge II Boots
Amazon
Sorel Women's Joan of Arctic Wedge II Boots
Known for heavy-duty winter boots, Sorel upped its fashion game with its Joan of Arctic Wedge II Boots. Get them for more than $100 off the original price. 
$135 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240)
Cole Haan Isabell Stretch Boot
Cole Haan Women's Isabell Stretch Boot Mid Calf
Amazon
Cole Haan Isabell Stretch Boot
Cute boots can make the last weeks of winter a little bit brighter. 
$54 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $300)
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
Amazon
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
With spring on its way, you can't go wrong with Sperry's Seaport Penny Loafer at 60% off the original price.  
$39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
RALPH LAUREN Women's Maryann Wide-Calf Riding Boot
RALPH LAUREN Women's Maryann Wide-Calf Riding Boot
Amazon
RALPH LAUREN Women's Maryann Wide-Calf Riding Boot
Ride out the rest of winter in these knee-high boots from Ralph Lauren. Get them at a real deal now for as low as $50 while supplies last. 
$50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $190)
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
These slipper-like shoes are comfortable for wearing while you're working from home, and sturdy enough to step outside if you have to. Get them now for 75% off the original price. 
$21 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89)
Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie
Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie
A classic Lucky Brand Ankle Bootie perfect for your winter styles. These booties come in over 30 different colors and prints and right now, you can save more than $50 when you buy them on Amazon.
$72 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129)
Franco Sarto Women's Roxanne Fashion Boot
Franco Sarto Women's Roxanne Fashion Boot
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Roxanne Fashion Boot
These knee-high boots are crafted with stretch leather and feature a square toe with a side zip closure.
$18 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $139)
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
Amazon
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
These Sam Edelman are the essential black ballet flats. Other colors are discounted with prices as low as $80, while supplies last. 
$83 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
calvin_klein_gayle_pumps
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gayle Pump
These Calvin Klein pumps come in 25 different colors and patterns.
$47 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $109)
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
If you're looking for casual shoes, you don't get more stylish than these Steve Madden sneakers. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule
Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule
Who says you can't be comfortable and stylish when you're working from home? At 60% off the regular price, these Sam Edelman mules are just what your quarantine wardrobe needs. 
$43 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Amazon
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
A matte rain bootie by Jeffrey Campbell. These rain booties are perfect because you don't have to sacrifice style to stay dry in the rain.
$60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85)
Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal
Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal
Amazon
Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal
Spring is right around the corner. Get ready with these wedge sandals from Crocs for as low as $14. 
$14 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55)
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This rain boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outerwear style. 
$70 AT AMAZON
Sanuk Women's Donna Hemp
Sanuk Women's Donna Hemp
Amazon
Sanuk Women's Donna Hemp
Nothing says casual chic quite like Sanuk's Donna Hemp Loafer. Wear them with leggings, jeans or shorts. 
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65)
Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
Amazon
Jessica Simpson Welles Pump
These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. They come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard.
$77 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98)
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman's Loraine loafers are laid back enough for a daytime hang that walks right into a stylish night. 
$130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)
Sam Edelman Winona Western Boots
Sam Edelman Women's Winona Western Boots
Amazon
Sam Edelman Winona Western Boots
With a heel that's not too high and not too low, you might want to buy more than one pair of these cute Sam Edelman booties.
$95 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat
Amazon
Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat
Loafers are a year-round staple. Get these unique flats from Lucky Brand for as low as $25 while supplies last. 
$25 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
UGG Bandara Tall Boot
UGG Women's Bandara Tall Boot
Amazon
UGG Bandara Tall Boot
These UGG Bandara Tall Boot the perfect boot for the fall and colder seasons. This Tall Boot is made with 100% leather, to be paired with anything from jeans to a dress.
$232 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $275)
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Double Women's Boot
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Double Women's Boot
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Double Women's Boot
Style and Comfort -- These Dr. Scholl's Shoes features a memory foam cool fit insole with a wedge heel. This Ankle Boot also comes in Black.
$60 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80)
SCHUTZ Women's Ariella Strappy See-Through Vinyl Slide Sandals
SCHUTZ Women's Blanck PVC Rhinestone Dress Sandal
Amazon
SCHUTZ Women's Ariella Strappy See-Through Vinyl Slide Sandals
Simple, classic and a little sexy. These dress sandals by SCHUTZ will send any outfit to the next level. 
$118 AT AMAZON
Sam Edelman Codie Fashion Boot
Sam Edelman Women's Codie Fashion Boot
Amazon
Sam Edelman Codie Fashion Boot
A Sam Edelman square toe boot with a flared block heel is the perfect everyday boot. This boot also comes in Black and Praline.
$82 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150)

