Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Best Deals on Jackets and Coats from North Face, Columbia and More
This winter is shaping up to be a brutal one. But Amazon has your back! There are a ton of timely deals on coats and jackets with Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase to rid out the rest of winter in comfort.
There is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool suede jacket, and you can find the right one now to keep you warm until spring.
But outerwear isn't all that's discounted at Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, underwear, bras, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds and tons more.
Not only that, but Amazon's Big Winter Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch. Amazon's Big Winter Sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.
Amazon's Big Winter Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.
Below, shop ET's picks on outerwear pieces.
Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.
RELATED CONTENT:
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Save Up To 40% Off Alo Yoga Leggings & More
Get Selena Gomez's Perfectly Slouchy Winter Coat
The Best Items to Buy for a Good Night's Sleep
The Warmest Winter Coats for Snowy Weather
$35 Cubcoats For Kids at the Amazon Summer Sale
Amazon's Big Winter Sale: Deals on Athleisure and Activewear
265 Best Deals at Amazon Presidents' Day Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more
How Kamala Harris' Great-Nieces Honored Her at Inauguration
Oprah's Favorite Things You Can Shop on Amazon