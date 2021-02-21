This winter is shaping up to be a brutal one. But Amazon has your back! There are a ton of timely deals on coats and jackets with Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase to rid out the rest of winter in comfort.

There is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool suede jacket, and you can find the right one now to keep you warm until spring.

But outerwear isn't all that's discounted at Amazon's Big Winter Sale. Amazon's shopping extravaganza is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor,women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen appliances, camping gear, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, underwear, bras, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, fitness trackers, watches, luggage, diamonds and tons more.

Not only that, but Amazon's Big Winter Sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch. Amazon's Big Winter Sale also includes major markdowns on Amazon brands, luxury brands within Shopbop (which Amazon acquired in 2006) and cool gadgets like Amazon's Echo Dot and a selection of flat screen TVs.

Amazon's Big Winter Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Below, shop ET's picks on outerwear pieces.

The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket Amazon The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket Make this timeless down jacket the next addition to your winter wardrobe. Made with recycled materials and premium down, The North Face doesn't disappoint with this coat. $118 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169) Buy Now

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors this winter doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $150 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat Amazon Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm for the winter. This winter jacket comes in 11 different colors to fit everyone's style. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket Amazon Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect winter coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different winter weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate. $109 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240) Buy Now

Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket Amazon Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket Designed for maximum warmth, this puffer doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes. $64 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $140) Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket Whether you're going five or 500 miles away, this packable quilted coat is a must-have for winter traveling. $74 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $143) Buy Now

Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket Amazon Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket Light and packable, this waterproof jacket is perfect for when weather is wet or unpredictable. $31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Orolay Quilted Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Quilted Down Jacket Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets. $120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260) Buy Now

Columbia Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Amazon Columbia Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puffer jacket, will be a chic addition to your winter wardrobe. $106 AND UP AT AMAZON ($275) Buy Now

Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat Amazon Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat This Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat boasts an over-the-knee silhouette, a classic notch lapel and button front. This pea coat comes in both khaki and green. $50 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $105) Buy Now

Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat Amazon Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat Styled after sailors' jackets, you'll look good when the weather doesn't in this classic double-breasted coat from Anne Klein. $78 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $260) Buy Now

Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood Amazon Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur trim hood and is available now. Save 20% when you apply the coupon. $110 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Short Coat Amazon Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Short Coat Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey. $80 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Free People Teddy Swing Jacket Amazon Free People Teddy Swing Jacket You don't have to stop wearing cute clothes when the temperatures drop. This plush, cozy teddy jacket will be your go-to jacket this winter. $90 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $128) Buy Now

Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket Amazon Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket A classic Levi's sherpa jacket is that must-have winter style and with 4.5-star average from more than 1500 reviews, it's a no-brainer purchase. $67 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

Escalier Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket Amazon Escalier Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket This open front faux fur vest is available in five colors and works as a stylish topper for any outfit. $22 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54) Buy Now

Kate Spade Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket Amazon Kate Spade Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket This Kate Spade New York rain jacket is fashionable and functional, with cute details like scalloped pockets. $80 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228) Buy Now

BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Moto Jacket Amazon BLANKNYC Vegan Leather Moto Jacket Add some edge to your winter wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. This Vegan Leather Jacket also comes in three other colors including black and natural light. $98 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Woolrich W's Reversible Elm Parka Amazon Woolrich W's Reversible Elm Parka Invest in this luxurious Woolrich mid-weight reversible parka to wear for many winters to come. $364 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $520) Buy Now

Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon's Big Winter Sale.

