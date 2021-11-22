Shopping

Amazon's Black Friday Sale: Best Deals on Cozy Home Decor

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

Holiday shopping is ramping up and if you're looking for home decor in a cozy fall style, you can find loads of deals to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon's Black Friday sale (before Thanksgiving Day!). The online retailer has a lot to offer, but if you are looking to give your home a fall refresh, there are majors deals on home decor items up for grabs. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug or stylish baskets, there's Black Friday deal for you. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon Black Friday deals, including Amazon brands, Amazon devices, tech deals, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

The Amazon Black Friday sale delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial o you can get Black Friday worthy deals and Cyber Monday discounts. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Shop the entire Amazon Home Decor Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Decor Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale.

Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
A faux fur blanket is a necessity this winter.
$34$27
MIULEE Pack of 2 Luxury Faux Fur Fluffy Throw Pillow Covers
MIULEE Pack of 2 Luxury Faux Fur Fluffy Throw Pillow Covers
Amazon
MIULEE Pack of 2 Luxury Faux Fur Fluffy Throw Pillow Covers
Don't underestimate the power of fuzzy fabric to make your home feel cozy.
$12
KHTO DIY Led Desk Bonsai Tree Light
KHTO DIY Led Desk Bonsai Tree Light
Amazon
KHTO DIY Led Desk Bonsai Tree Light
This is about the coziest desk lamp we've ever shopped. 
$18$16
GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket
GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket
Amazon
GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket
This cozy plush blanket was made for Netflix 'n chill. 
$27$20
Cozy Cabin Birch Bear Non Skid Rug
Cozy Cabin Birch Bear Non Skid Rug
Amazon
Cozy Cabin Birch Bear Non Skid Rug
Whether it's in a cabin or in your home, this rug definitely adds a cozy touch.
$45$43
Cozy Sack 6-Feet Bean Bag Chair
Cozy Sack 6-Feet Bean Bag Chair
Amazon
Cozy Sack 6-Feet Bean Bag Chair
Seating doesn't get much cozier than a giant bean bag chair. 
$265$254
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Amazon
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
This faux leather loveseat adds style to any room. 
$345
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Amazon
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
The InnoGear Diffuser comes with six oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 9,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.  
$30$27
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Amazon
Lifestyle Solutions Lexington armchairs
Cozy up in this chair on a chilly fall afternoon. 
$380$259
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Amazon
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.
$30$25
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
The Element mattress by Casper is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on! 
$595$536
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room. 
$180$147
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Amazon
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
If you have an eclectic design style, a floor cushion is a no-brainer seating solution. 
$14
Modern Round Mirror
Modern Round Mirror
Amazon
Modern Round Mirror
Not sure what to put on the wall? A mirror might be the solution. 
$111
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
Amazon
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
If "cozy" means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. 
$80
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets, Set of 3
Amazon
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Organization doesn't have to be hard (or expensive). These wire storage baskets by Amazon Basics make it look easy. 
$35$30
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
A new rug can make just about any room instantly cozier for fall. You can this one for more than $100 off the regular price if you shop now. 
$148$37
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
Amazon
Canvas Flower Pattern Prints Wall Art
This simple wall decor is a cute solution for any blank wall. 
$36
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
Amazon
Brightech Jaxon Mid Century Modern Tripod Floor Lamp
This light shade is contemporary and so versatile.
$84$75
Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle
Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle
Amazon
Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle
This is a favorite of Kylie Jenner.
$20
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge 3 Piece Pleated Duvet Cover
Amazon
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge's 3-piece pinch and pleated duvet cover is hypoallergenic and simply luxurious. Snuggling up never looked so good. 
$50$24
Ukeler Yellow Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Ukeler Yellow Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Amazon
Ukeler Yellow Sherpa Fleece Blanket
Meet this blanket at the intersection of cozy and pretty. 
$37$60
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Amazon
Everlasting Comfort Luxury Faux Fur Throw
Snuggle up with this faux fur throw.
$35$23
Rustic Wall Sconces
Rustic Wall Sconces
Amazon
Rustic Wall Sconces
Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.
$47$33
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Amazon
Mkono Hanging Wall Mirror
Add a thoughtful, boho touch to any corner of your home.
$29$24

