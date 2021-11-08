Amazon's Black Friday Sale: The Best Deals on Cozy Home Decor

Holiday shopping is already underway and if you're looking for home decor in a cozy fall style, you can find loads of deals to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon's Black Friday sale (before Thanksgiving Day!). The online retailer has a lot to offer, but if you are looking to give your home a fall refresh, there are majors deals on home decor items up for grabs. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time.

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug or stylish baskets, Amazon has something for you. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Black Friday sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Black Friday sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Shop the entire Amazon Home Decor Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Decor Deals at Amazon's Black Friday Sale.

