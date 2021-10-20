Cooler weather is heading our way but, lucky for us, Amazon has already dropped its Early Black Friday Sale and it has more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to prepare you for winter. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and shoes and boots to you before the New Year! So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Early Black Friday Sale.

Right now, you can score a huge discount on all our favorite brands of shoes like Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Converse, Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Cole Haan and many more! Select styles of boots, loafers to go with school uniforms, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches and espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable.

Early Black Friday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals from Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Joggers, Fleece-Lined Leggings and Other Cold Weather Fitness Gear

Best Puffer Coats and Jackets to Shop Before the Holidays

Celebs Love Wearing Crocs and the Trend Is Sticking Around

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

28 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

Best Chunky Blankets and Weighted Blankets for the Holidays

Best Winter Face Masks

Selena Gomez's Slouchy Winter Coat is Perfect for 2021

Amazon's Fall Sale: The Best Deals on Winter Coats and Fall Jackets

The Best Deals from Backcountry for Staying Warm This Fall and Winter

The Warmest Winter Coats You Can Buy Online