Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Whether you're looking for a gift for or you want something sparkly for yourself, finding the right jewelry online can be a daunting task. And as we've learned, Amazon comes in handy when going to a jewelry store isn't option. Its new Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry pieces and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands with Amazon's Early Prime Day Deals including 1 carat diamond jewelry under $600.

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals on Amazon. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself.

Be sure to also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and designer backpacks.

If you need help sticking fitness goals, Amazon's guide section also makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away on Amazon.

As we get ready for Amazon's epic shopping event, make sure you get exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals with Alexa as you have in the past. But this year, be sure to ask Alexa "What are my prime day deals?" to hear the best lightning deals from Amazon's huge sale. Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry picks and Engagement Rings for All Budgets.

