Amazon's Fall Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Home Decor

By ETonline Staff
Amazon

Fall is here, whether it feels like it or not. Chilly weather is on its way and we're busy transitioning our summery home decor into cozy fall style. Of course, we want to do it without breaking the bank, so we've scoured Amazon's Fall Sale for the best discounts. The online retailer has a lot to offer, but if you are looking to give your home a fall refresh, there are majors deals on home decor items up for grabs. 

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug or stylish baskets, Amazon has something for you this Labor Day. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale

Shop the entire Amazon Home Decor Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Decor Deals at Amazon's Fall Sale.

GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket
GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket
Amazon
GREEN ORANGE Fleece Throw Blanket
This cozy plush blanket was made for Netflix 'n chill. 
$20 (REGULARLY $27)
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
Amazon
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
If "cozy" means being able to put your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. 
$74
Cozy Sack 6-Feet Bean Bag Chair
Cozy Sack 6-Feet Bean Bag Chair
Amazon
Cozy Sack 6-Feet Bean Bag Chair
Seating doesn't get much cozier than a giant bean bag chair. 
$252 (REGULARLY $265)
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
A new rug can make just about any room instantly cozier for fall. You can this one for more than $100 off the regular price if you shop now. 
$35 (REGULARLY $148)
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge 3 Piece Pleated Duvet Cover
Amazon
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge's 3-piece pinch and pleated duvet cover is hypoallergenic and simply luxurious. Snuggling up never looked so good. 
$24 (REGULARLY $50)
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Amazon
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
This faux leather loveseat adds style to any room. 
$345
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
The Element mattress by Casper is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on! 
$595
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Amazon
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
The InnoGear Diffuser comes with six oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 9,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.  
$27 (REGULARLY $30)
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Amazon
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.
$29
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Amazon
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
If you have an eclectic design style, a floor cushion is a no-brainer seating solution. 
$14
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets, Set of 3
Amazon
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Organization doesn't have to be hard (or expensive). These wire storage baskets by Amazon Basics make it look easy. 
$30 (REGULARLY $35)
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room. Shop now to save $40 on this one.
$140 (REGULARLY $180)
Modern Round Mirror
Modern Round Mirror
Amazon
Modern Round Mirror
Not sure what to put on the wall? A mirror might be the solution. 
$111

