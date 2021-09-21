Fall is here, whether it feels like it or not. Chilly weather is on its way and we're busy transitioning our summery home decor into cozy fall style. Of course, we want to do it without breaking the bank, so we've scoured Amazon's Fall Sale for the best discounts. The online retailer has a lot to offer, but if you are looking to give your home a fall refresh, there are majors deals on home decor items up for grabs.

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug or stylish baskets, Amazon has something for you this Labor Day. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Fall Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale

Shop the entire Amazon Home Decor Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Decor Deals at Amazon's Fall Sale.

