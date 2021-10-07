Shopping

Amazon's Fall Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Jackets and Winter Coats

By ETonline Staff
Now that fall is here, we're starting to feel the cooler weather and with winter ahead, we've got some shopping to do. Per usual, Amazon has plenty of deals on essentials like fall jackets and winter coats at Amazon's Fall Sale.

When you start to feel that autumn chill, remember there is a fall jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available at Amazon's Fall Sale. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your fall wardrobe to keep you warm until spring. 

But the deals don't end with coats! We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Downloading the Amazon App will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday.

Below, shop ET Style's picks on outerwear pieces.

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Jackets and Coats:

Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Jacket
Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Jacket
This hooded coat from Levi's has a faux fur lining to keep you extra warm on extra cold days. 
$150$79
Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat
Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat
Amazon
Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat
This classic wool coat from Anne Klein goes with just about any fall outfit. 
$137$63
Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket
Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket
Women's coats from Columbia are about as warm as they come. Shop now to get this cozy coat at a major discount. 
$237$72
Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket
The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate.
$148 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240)
Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat
Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat
Amazon
Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat
This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun.
$120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130)
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Coats Hooded Warm Puffer Jacket with Fleece Hood
Amazon
Wantdo Women's Quilted Winter Puffer Jacket
Designed for maximum warmth, this puffer doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes. 
$140$67
Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Amazon
Daily Ritual Double-Face Wool Short Coat
Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey.
$126$85
Columbia Baby Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
Columbia Baby Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Baby Benton Springs Fleece Jacket
Kids can stay cozy inside and out in this fleece from Columbia. It's also an Amazon best seller. 
$60$20
Escalier Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
Escalier Women's Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
Amazon
Escalier Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket
This open front faux fur vest is available in five colors and works as a stylish topper for any outfit. 
$27 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $54)
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Quilted Down Jacket
Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets. 
$140 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $260)
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Packable Down Jacket
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Mid Length Chevron Quilted Down Jacket
Whether you're going five or 500 miles away, this packable quilted coat is a must-have for traveling in cold weather.
$143$70
Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Women's Original Sherpa Trucker Jackets
Amazon
Levi's Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket
A classic Levi's sherpa jacket is that must-have fall or winter style and with 4.5-star average from more than 1500 reviews, it's a no-brainer purchase.    
$98$85 AND UP
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
Amazon
Free People Teddy Swing Jacket
You don't have to stop wearing cute clothes when the temperatures drop. This plush, cozy teddy jacket will be your go-to jacket this winter. 
$128$80
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
Amazon
Lock and Love Women's Removable Hooded Faux Leather Moto Biker Jacket
There's a reason this jacket has 8,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's super cute at just the right price. 
$39 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Boys' Glennaker Rain Jacket
Make sure your kids don't get caught in the rain without a jacket! This jacket from Columbia has a waterproof nylon shell, elastic cuffs and a hood for extra warmth.
$50$21
Amazon Essentials Men's Utility Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Utility Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Utility Jacket
For cool days and chilly evenings, this utility jacket has a simple style at a great price. 
$46 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $52)
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Soft Shell Classic Trucker Jacket
This classic trucker jacket has a water resistant checkered soft-shell with microfleece lining.
$47 AND UP
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
Amazon
Tanming Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat
This Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat boasts an over-the-knee silhouette, a classic notch lapel and button front. This pea coat comes in both khaki and green.
$40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $105)
Dickies Men's Unlined Eisenhower Jacket
Dickies Men's Unlined Eisenhower Jacket
Amazon
Dickies Men's Unlined Eisenhower Jacket
This classic jacket from Dickie's will never go out of style. 
$30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $57)
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon Essentials Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Coat
This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm. This jacket comes in 11 different colors to fit everyone's style.
$55
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Womens Arcadia II Jacket
Light and packable, this waterproof jacket is perfect for when weather is wet or unpredictable.     
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Adidas Girls' Hooded Insulated Jacket Coat
Adidas Girls' Hooded Insulated Jacket Coat
Amazon
Adidas Girls' Hooded Insulated Jacket Coat
Made with 100% polyester, this insulated jacket from Adidas features a hood and a storm flap-covered zipper with hidden snaps.
$40 AND UP (REGULARLY $80)
Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Girls' Heavy-Weight Hooded Puffer Jacket
This water-resistant, fleece-lined puffer coat features a snow skirt, multiple pockets, a reflective zipper and a stretch cuff with thumb hole to protect hands when it's cold.
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $50)
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Amazon
The North Face Women's Aconcagua Insulated Jacket
Make this timeless down jacket the next addition to your wardrobe. Made with recycled materials and premium down, The North Face doesn't disappoint with this coat. 
$101 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $169)
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. 
$160 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $250)
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Orolay Women's Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
Amazon
Orolay Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood
A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur hood and plenty of insulation to protect you from winter weather. 
$120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129)
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket London Fog Regular Big-Tall Coat
Amazon
LONDON FOG Men's Auburn Zip-Front Golf Jacket
A London Fog Zip-Front Golf Jacket that can be worn on or off the golf course.
$53 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100)
Columbia Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Columbia Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Flash Forward Long Down Jacket
Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puffer jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall or winter wardrobe. 
$160 AND UP AT AMAZON ($275)
Kate Spade Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
Kate Spade New York Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
Amazon
Kate Spade Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket
This Kate Spade New York rain jacket is fashionable and functional, with cute details like scalloped pockets.
$110 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $228)
Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket
Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Watertight Ii Jacket
This highly rated jacket from Columbia is an Amazon best seller. 
$24 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Columbia Girls' Switchback II Waterproof Jacket
Columbia Girls' Switchback II Waterproof Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Girls' Switchback II Waterproof Jacket
Designed to keep your child cozy and dry, this rain jacket from Columbia features our waterproof Hydroplus 100% nylon shell with easy fit and comfortable range of motion.
$20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60)
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket, Moto Casual Short Coat
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket，Moto Casual Short Coat for Spring Fall and Winter
Amazon
Bellivera Women's Faux Leather Jacket, Moto Casual Short Coat
This leather jacket is so soft and perfect for crisp and cold nights.
$49 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $76)
Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat
Anne Klein Women's Classic Double Breasted Coat
Amazon
Anne Klein Classic Double Breasted Coat
Styled after sailors' jackets, you'll look good when the weather doesn't in this classic double-breasted cozy coat from Anne Klein. 
$60 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $260)

Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon.

