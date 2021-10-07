Amazon's Fall Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Jackets and Winter Coats

Now that fall is here, we're starting to feel the cooler weather and with winter ahead, we've got some shopping to do. Per usual, Amazon has plenty of deals on essentials like fall jackets and winter coats at Amazon's Fall Sale.

When you start to feel that autumn chill, remember there is a fall jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available at Amazon's Fall Sale. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your fall wardrobe to keep you warm until spring.

But the deals don't end with coats! We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Fall Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Downloading the Amazon App will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday.

Below, shop ET Style's picks on outerwear pieces.

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Jackets and Coats:

Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket Amazon Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate. $148 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240) Buy Now

Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat Amazon Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun. $120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $160 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Loungewear for Fall -- Hoodies, Sweatpants, Joggers and More

Celeb-Inspired Leather Leggings to Add to Your Fall Wardrobe

The Best Fall Jackets and Shackets to Buy Right Now

Amazon's Fall Sale: Best Deals on Leggings to Shop Now

11 Great Smelling Candles on Amazon to Fill Your Home with Fall

The Warmest Winter Coats You Can Buy Online

Best Winter Face Masks

Get Selena Gomez's Perfectly Slouchy Winter Coat

Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything