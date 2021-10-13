Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

The holidays will be here soon and with every new season, we love a jewelry refresh. For that, we're looking to Amazon's Holiday Sale for awesome deals on jewelry. Whether you're looking for a gift for or you want something sparkly for yourself, finding the right jewelry online can be a daunting task. And as we've learned, Amazon comes in handy when going to a jewelry store isn't option. Its new Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry pieces and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands with its Holiday Sale including 1 carat diamond jewelry under $600.

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Holiday sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Holiday Sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save.

Supply chain issues are expected to cause major shipping delays around the holiday season. If you want to make sure your holiday gifts arrive on time, FedEx, the U.S. Postal Service and UPS have released their holiday shopping deadlines to help guide you.

ET's Favorite Amazon's Holiday Sale onEngagement Rings for All Budgets.

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon Holiday Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

The Best Engagement Rings for Every Budget

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

USPS, FedEx, UPS Holiday 2021 Shipping Deadlines Are Out -- Why Waiting Until Black Friday Is Too Late

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul: Best Beauty Products Under $35

Best Holiday Gifts Under $200 On Amazon

Best Holiday Gifts Under $100

Kyle Richards' 24K Gold Eye Patches Are on Sale at Amazon

Our Place Holiday Sale: Get $30 Off The Always Pan, Perfect Pot & More

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

The Chicest Jewelry Trends at the 2021 Emmys -- Get the Look

Kate Spade Fall Sale: Up to 40% Off Bags, Dresses, Jewelry and More

Amazon's Fall Sale: Deals on Cute Fall Decor

North West and Penelope Disick Start a Lemonade and Jewelry Stand!

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Best Deals on Designer Dresses

Amazon Fall Sale: Deals for Fashion Lovers from Calvin Klein, Tory Burch, Kate Spade, and More