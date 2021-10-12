Shopping

Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Boots and Shoes

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Designer Shoes and Boots
Leonard McLane/Getty Images

With cooler weather heading our way, Amazon has already dropped its Holiday Sale and it has more than a few deals on designer shoes and boots to prepare you for winter. The sale arrived a bit early this year, but with supply chain issues causing shipping delays, it should help you get holiday gifts to your loved ones on time and shoes and boots to you before the New Year! So whether you have a teenager who has to have all the latest shoe styles, or you want a pair of stylish kicks for yourself, we put together a list of the best deals on designer shoes and boots from Amazon's Holiday Sale

Right now, you can score a huge discount on all our favorite brands of shoes like Under Armour, Adidas, New Balance, Nike, Converse, Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Cole Haan and many more! Select styles of boots, loafers to go with school uniforms, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches and espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable. 

Amazon's Holiday Sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday. And, right now, Amazon Prime members will receive additional exclusive discounts on sale items, which means this is the perfect time to shop and save. 

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals from Amazon's Holiday Sale

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
Amazon
Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats
This Sam Edelman ballet flat is the essential school shoe for girls.
$130$110
Rocket Dog Women's Sheriff Saloon Western Boot
Rocket Dog Women's Sheriff Saloon Western Boot
Amazon
Rocket Dog Women's Sheriff Saloon Western Boot
Cowboy boots are the boots for fall 2021.
$68$41
DADAWEN Leather Classic Platform Mid Heel Mary Jane
DADAWEN Women's Leather Classic Platform Mid Heel Mary Jane
Amazon
DADAWEN Leather Classic Platform Mid Heel Mary Jane
You're going to see a lot of Mary Jane's this fall. Make sure you're prepared. 
$50$30
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Clog
Pink Crocs are all the rage right now. 
$99$29
Tretorn Women's Hayden Sneaker
TRETORN Women's Hayden Sneaker
Amazon
Tretorn Women's Hayden Sneaker
Perfect for gym class or with mom jeans, the classic Tretorn tennis shoe doesn't disappoint.
$95$48
Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat
Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat
Amazon
Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat
Loafers are a year-round staple. Get these unique flats from Lucky Brand for as low as $32 while supplies last. 
$90$34
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Classic Tie Dye Clog
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Classic Tie Dye Clog
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Child Kids' Classic Tie Dye Clog
Technicolor Crocs were made for the first day of school. 
$40$23
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Amazon
UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot
Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This rain boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outerwear style. 
$70 AT AMAZON
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
Amazon
Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties
You don't have to sacrifice style to stay dry in these matte rain booties by Jeffrey Campbell.
$85$60
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Harlow Ankle Boot
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Harlow Ankle Boot
Amazon
Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Harlow Ankle Boot
Look good and feel good in these wedge booties from Dr. Scholl's. Wear them with distressed jeans or a fall dress for a cute outfit.
$115$26
Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie
Kenneth Cole REACTION Women's Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie Boot
Amazon
Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie
Kenneth Cole REACTION delivers cute and sassy with this side way women's ankle boots.
$89$42
Naturalizer Talissa Mary Janes Pump
Naturalizer Talissa Mary Janes Pump
Amazon
Naturalizer Talissa Mary Janes Pump
These Mary Jane pumps give you a little lift and a lot of comfort. 
$140$100
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Anni Slip-On Sneaker
2021 is proving you can't have too many pairs of white sneakers. If you need to diversify your collection, these sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger are slip-ons! 
$59$30
Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie
Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie
Lucky Brand
Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie
A classic Lucky Brand Ankle Bootie perfect for fall. These booties come in over 30 different colors and prints.
$129$90
Franco Sarto Women's Bocca Loafer
Franco Sarto Women's Bocca Loafer
Amazon
Franco Sarto Women's Bocca Loafer
Add these gorgeous Franco Sarto loafers to your collection at a hefty discount. 
$150$47
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot
Amazon
Sorel Emelie Chelsea Boot
These sturdy Chelsea boots from Sorel will get you through a cold and wet winter in style. 
$248$49
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Cole Haan Women's GrandPro Tennis Leather Lace OX Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker
Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your summer and fall wardrobe. 
$130$75
LONDON FOG Noble High Riding Boot
LONDON FOG Noble High Riding Boot
Amazon
LONDON FOG Noble High Riding Boot
If you haven't gotten your ridding boots for fall 2021 yet, this pair from London Fog checks all the boxes. 
$70$50
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
Amazon
Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker
If you're looking for casual shoes, you don't get more stylish than these Steve Madden sneakers. 
$90$45
Frye Women's Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot
Frye Women's Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot
Amazon
Frye Women's Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot
With unpredictable spring weather, you need to keep a pair of booties in your wardrobe in case in case it's too chilly for sandals. Shop now to get this Frye ankle boot for more than $200 off the regular price. 
$328$80
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot
Even if you think you don't need rain boots, it's good to have some on hand in the fall. They're waterproof with a 1-inch heel for maximum comfort. 
$55$24
SOREL Women's Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot
SOREL Women's Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot
Amazon
SOREL Women's Harlow Chelsea Rain Boot
Be prepared for wet days. But make it fashion. 
$200$63
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
Amazon
Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer
With chilly fall weather, a pop of color from Sperry's Seaport Penny Loafer wakes up your wardrobe. 
$100$40
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
Amazon
Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform
These shoes are designed for dog lovers, but they'd be hard to resist even if for cat lovers. 
$45$35
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
Amazon
Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer
These slipper-like shoes are comfortable for wearing while you're working from home, and sturdy enough to step outside if you have to. Add them to your fall wardrobe now for 70% off the original price.
$89$34
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
Amazon
Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot
It's hard to feel cute when it rains, but these adorable polka dot rain boots can turn that around. They're not what you have in mind for fall shoes, but they are what you need. 
$70$55
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
Amazon
Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers
These Sam Edelman Loraine loafers are laid back enough for a daytime hang that walks right into a stylish night.
$150$130
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Amazon
Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker
Frye is one of our favorite designer labels for shoes. These sneakers are made with soft leather so they're comfortable inside and gorgeous on the outside. 
$215$77

RELATED CONTENT: 

Best Holiday Gifts 2021: Ideas for Thoughtful Gifts and More

Best Pajama Sets for Holiday Gifts and Lounging

Joanna Gaines' 2021 Magnolia Holiday Collection Is Here!

Amazon's Holiday Sale: the Best Deals on Athleisure and Activewear

Amazon's Holiday Sale: Save Up to 49% on Uggs

Amazon Predicts These Will Be the Most Popular Holiday Toys of 2021

shopDisney's New Holiday Ornaments for 2021 -- Avengers, Frozen & More

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $50

Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $100

30 Adorable Squishmallows to Shop Ahead of the Holidays

 