Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Deals on Fall Jackets and Winter Coats

Labor Day weekend is days away and as summer comes to a close we're making the most of the warm temperatures while we can! But with cooler fall weather ahead and winter close behind, we've got some shopping to do. Per usual, Amazon has plenty of Labor Day deals on essentials like fall jackets and winter coats.

When you start to feel that autumn chill, remember there is a fall jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available at Amazon's Labor Day sale. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your fall wardrobe to keep you warm until spring.

But the deals don't end with coats! As many of us are shopping for last-minute back to school supplies, remember Amazon shoppers can get deep discounts sand major savings on school essentials like art supplies, colored pencils, scissors, and all the clothes your kid needs for the new school year. Check out Amazon's Back to School Sale which has deals on electronics, kids' fashion, educator essentials and more.

Downloading the Amazon App will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get a head start on revamping your fall essentials as well as get the best deals on Prime Day and Black Friday.

Below, shop ET Style's picks on outerwear pieces.

ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Jackets and Coats:

Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat Amazon Orolay Children Hooded Down Coat This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun. $120 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Amazon Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage. $160 AND UP ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $250) Buy Now

Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket Amazon Columbia Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate. $148 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $240) Buy Now

Shop all coat and jacket deals at Amazon.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 -- Amazon, Walmart & More

Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires

Best Early Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend

Amazon Deals on Kitchen Appliances

Shop End of Summer Outdoor Furniture Deals

The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now

Labor Day 2021: Everything You Need for Grilling

The Best White Dresses to Wear On and After Labor Day

Back to School: The Best Face Masks for Kids

Amazon Back to School Sale: Best Deals on Kids Shoes

Labor Day 2021: Backyard Games for the Whole Family

'Southern Charm's Craig Conover Makes More Money From Pillows Than He Would as a Lawyer (Exclusive)

Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $324 on the Cameron Laptop Tote