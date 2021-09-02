Shopping

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Home Decor

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
ET_HomeDecor_16-9_FirstProof_JK
Amazon

Labor Day weekend is just a few days away and we're already seeing tons of Labor Day sales, including at Amazon! The online retailer has a lot to offer, but if you are looking to give your home a fall refresh, there are majors deals on home decor items up for grabs. 

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug or stylish baskets, Amazon has something for you this Labor Day. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's Labor Day deals, including travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

Amazon's Labor Day deals deliver great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the school season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale

Shop the entire Amazon Home Decor Gift Guide.

ET Style's best Amazon Labor Day Home Decor Deals.

Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
Amazon
Shubhlaxmifashion 32" Blue Mandala Floor Pillow Cushion
If you have an eclectic design style, a floor cushion is a no-brainer seating solution. 
$14
Modern Round Mirror
Modern Round Mirror
Amazon
Modern Round Mirror
Not sure what to put on the wall? A mirror might be the solution. 
$100 (REGULARLY $111)
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Having a good TV stand can change the landscape of your living room. Shop now to save $40 on this one.
$140 (REGULARLY $180)
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
A new rug can make just about any room instantly cozier for fall. You can this one for more than $100 off the regular price if you shop now. 
$35 (REGULARLY $148)
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge 3 Piece Pleated Duvet Cover
Amazon
Vailge Pleated Duvet Cover
Vailge's 3-piece pinch and pleated duvet cover is hypoallergenic and simply luxurious. Snuggling up never looked so good. 
$24 (REGULARLY $50)
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon
Amazon Basics Stemless Wine Glasses
No glassware set is complete without stemless wine glasses. This simply elegant set of four is just the right addition for any entertainer's collection. 
$16 (ORIGINALLY $18)
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother
Amazon
Zulay Handheld Milk Frother
Whisk your way into a sweet morning treat with a delicious frappe, matcha or yummy latte. This handheld milk frother can help you make it happen.
$20
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
Amazon
InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser with Oils
The InnoGear Diffuser comes with six oils and is the perfect gift (even for yourself). With over 9,000 reviews of mostly 5-star reviews, this diffuser comes highly recommended.  
$27 (REGULARLY $30)
GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Amazon
GE Countertop Nugget Ice Maker
Enjoy perfectly cut ice at home with the GE countertop ice maker. Your cocktails, sodas and other beverage will suddenly reach restaurant-level cool. 
$550
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Oster Electric Wine Opener
Amazon
Oster 4-in-1 Electric Wine Opener
Old-fashioned corkscrews are just that. Upgrade your opening skills with the Oster 4-in-1 electric wine opener.
$30
Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender
16.9 Oz Personal Portable Blender
Amazon
Gloliteup Personal Portable Blender
Want to make delicious smoothies wherever you go? The Gloliteup personal portable blender can help! It's BPA-free and hold 16.9 ounces. Six blades allow you to blend up smoothies and shakes on the go. 
$30 (REGURLARLY $33)
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
Amazon
Lodge 6 Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven
A good cast iron Dutch oven makes getting food on the table easy for cooks of all skill levels. 
$70 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $115)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
Amazon
Echo Dot Smart Speaker (4th Generation)
You'll be amazed at how much sound comes out of this cute little Echo Dot smart speaker. Place it anywhere in your home and listen to tunes, podcasts and calls. 
$35 (REGULARLY $50)
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets, Set of 3
Amazon
Amazon Basics Wire Storage Baskets
Organization doesn't have to be hard (or expensive). These wire storage baskets by Amazon Basics make it look easy. 
$30 (REGULARLY $35)
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
Amazon
Edenbrook Lynnwood Upholstered Loveseat
This faux leather loveseat adds style to any room. 
$332
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Amazon
Activated Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bags
Remove odors from your home, office, garage, car and anywhere else with these natural bamboo charcoal bags.
$25
Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Velvet Accent Chair
Amazon Brand – Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Leather Accent Chair (35.4W) - Cognac Leather.png
Amazon
Rivet Aiden Mid-Century Modern Tufted Velvet Accent Chair
This sleek, mid-century inspired chair by Amazon's Rivet is designed to impress.
$935 (REGULARLY $1,004)
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
Amazon
Casper Sleep Element Mattress
The Element mattress by Casper is engineered to meet the perfect combination of comfort and support. So get your snooze on! 
$535 (REGULARLY $595)

RELATED CONTENT: 

Get 30% Off Sitewide at the Adidas Labor Day Weekend Sale

Bloomingdale’s Labor Day Sale: Get Up To 75% Off

The Uggs Celebs Can't Stop Wearing Are On Sale for Labor Day

Amazon's Labor Day Sale: Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Best Online Labor Day Sales You Can Shop This Weekend

Wayfair Labor Day Sale: Outdoor Furniture Is Up to 50% Off Right Now

The Best Patio Furniture Deals Under $200 for Labor Day

Fall Jackets: Save on Levi's Jean Jackets at Amazon's Labor Day Sale

The Best Mattress Sales & Bedding Deals to Shop Right Now