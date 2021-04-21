Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts

Nothing says "I love you" quite like a beautiful jewelry gift. Mother's Day is officially just weeks away and there's no better time than now to snag huge deals on top brands for your mother, mother-in law, a new mom, and mom-to be at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. But whether you're looking for a gift for your mother, mother in law, or you want something sparkly for yourself, finding the right jewelry online can be a daunting task. And as we've learned, Amazon comes in handy when going to a jewelry store isn't option. Its new Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry pieces and it's chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands.

You can find Amazon deals on the best mothers day gifts on just about anything to gift a mom in your life whether she's into beauty, health, fashion, wellness, fitness, skincare, cooking, finance, electronics or home improvement. Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event is chockfull of discounts and markdowns across all categories.

Shop early and score huge deals on the perfect Mother's Day gifts including 1 carat diamond jewelry under $600. See deals similar to this pair of diamond stud earrings below.

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals on Amazon. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself.

There are plenty of ways to commemorate the woman (and other mother figures) who raised you to be the person you are today. Perhaps you and your loved ones are getting together for Mother's Day weekend with a Sunday brunch or family dinner. Or, if you aren't able to celebrate the special day in person, maybe you're sending a sweet Mother's Day flower delivery from afar. We also gathered a list of gift ideas for the perfect gift for a new mom in our Maternity and New Mom Gift Guide. Either way, if you want to get thoughtful Mother's day gifts to show your mom just how much you appreciate having her in your life, there's a virtually infinite number of options available on Amazon.

Be sure to also check out more deals and gifts on Amazon such as beauty gifts, diamond earrings, UGGs, designer handbags, designer shoes, boots, underwear, bras, Amazon devices, Calvin Klein underwear, electronics, Oprah's Favorite Things, watches, fashion gifts, home deals and more.

Now is also a great time to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names.

We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and designer backpacks.

If you need help sticking fitness goals, Amazon's guide section also makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to tackle to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away on Amazon.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry picks and Engagement Rings for All Budgets.

Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace Amazon Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 3 styles to choose from. $51 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) BUY NOW

Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch Amazon Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Mesh Bracelet Watch This Silver Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Accented Watch makes the perfect gift for this Mother's Day. This watch is available in gold, rose gold, two-tone options, and more. $48 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $66) Buy Now

VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set Amazon VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set This elegant pearl necklace makes a classic, timeless gift for your sweetheart. $100 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings Amazon Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings These gorgeous pearl earrings have that vintage jewelry look that can dress up a t-shirt. $50 AT AMAZON Buy now

Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Amazon Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. $520 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $630) Buy Now

Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Amazon Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $20 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Amazon Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Fossil doubles down on subtle elegance with these stainless steel earrings. $38 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

SWAROVSKI Attract Tennis Bracelet Amazon SWAROVSKI Attract Tennis Bracelet This SWAROVSKI Crystal Tennis Bracelet is a timeless piece of fine jewelry designed to last. This Tennis Bracelet will be a Mother's day gift for mom or make a great addition to your jewelry collection. $99 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $129) Buy Now

Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Charm Bracelet Watch Amazon Anne Klein Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Charm Bracelet Watch This is a watch disguised as fashion jewelry from Anne Klein. It includes eight charms and a mother-of-pearl watch face. $65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Amazon Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. $169 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $339) Buy Now

Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet Amazon Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. $65 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace Amazon Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. $35 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $39) Buy Now

Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Amazon Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds. $522 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $580) Buy Now

Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet Amazon Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet This Fossil dainty bracelet adds a burst of color to a winter outfit. $23 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $38) BUY NOW

Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) Amazon Amazon Collection Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) An Amazon Collection Black and White Diamond Infinity Necklace. This necklace is made from sterling silver and is an elegant piece to wear around your neck. $123 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Kate Spade New York Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Amazon Kate Spade New York Urban Jungle Resin Hoops These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. $40 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Shop 1 Carat Diamond Earrings Under $600

265 Best Gifts at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Apple, UGG, Echo & more

The Best Mother's Day Gifts We Found on Amazon

The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Buy Online

Celebrate Mother's Day Every Day With Heart-Shaped Jewelry

Mother's Day Gift Guide: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty and More

Kendra Scott Has Gorgeous Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts -- Shop Our Picks

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Tory Burch Handbags & More

This Kate Spade Smartwatch is 50% Off at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale

Mother's Day Gifts from Etsy: Jewelry, Candles, Home Decor and More

This Kate Spade Handbag is $150 Off at Amazon's Mother's Day Sale

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save $100s on Frye Handbags

The Best Jewelry on Amazon for Mother's Day

Everything You Need to Make Mother's Day Brunch at Home

Get Your Mother's Day Flowers With These Online Delivery Services

Mother's Day Chocolate and Other Sweet Gifts for Mom

The Best Perfume Dupes for Designer Scents

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Save Up To 55% Off Designer Watches from Apple, Movado, Garmin & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Deals on Designer Sunglasses -- Gucci, Coach, Ray-Ban, Versace, & More

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Deals on Designer Dresses

The Best Engagement Rings for All Budgets

The Best Pearl Jewelry -- Kate Spade, Shopbop, BaubleBar, Bloomingdale's and More

Blue Nile Sale: Save Up to 30% on Fine Jewelry

Amazon Deals: 43 Under $50 Designer Clothing and Shoe Deals

The Best Gifts for Makeup Lovers

Joie De Viv Sale: Take 50% Off Fine Jewelry