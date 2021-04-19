Shopping

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale: Best Kate Spade Deals on Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

By Amy Sheridan
Kate Spade Amazon Sale
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Spring is here and there's more than sunshine to celebrate -- Amazon's Mother's Day Sale is delivering deep discounts on loads of products you can stock up on for mom and higher temperatures -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade! Right now, if you're looking for the perfect Mother's Day gift or you just want to elevate your spring accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, clothes and accessories.

There are a lot of Kate Spade items to choose from with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale -- some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes. 

But Amazon's Mother's Day Sale go way beyond Kate Spade. There are white hot sales and deals from other designer brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Rebecca MinkoffFryeVera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggageKarl LagerfeldCalvin KleinVionic, Alo YogaLacoste, Vineyard VinesUggsMarc JacobsSkechersSoludosSupergaDL1961 jeansEddie BauerAdidasAmerican Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Mother's Day Sale. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

We're seeing even more major deals, markdowns and discounts across fashion categories with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale including  electronics, home decortravel geardesigner handbagsdesigner dresses, workout shortsluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoesdiamondsdeals under $50designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacksloungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, leggings, cookware, kitchen appliances, kids/baby gear, jacketsunderwearwatchesfitness trackers and jewelry.

If spring is your signal to refresh your mind and body, Amazon's new guide section makes it incredibly easy to shop for everything you need to stay healthy and organized this year. Amazon features deals on health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself -- tons of great deals are just a click away with Amazon's Mother's Day Sale.

Amazon's Mother's Day Sale event also delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale. 

Below, shop ET Style's best deals available on Kate Spade from Amazon's Mother's Day Sale

Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
There's always a reason to get an extra large purse, and in this case the reason is a 63% discount, while supplies last. This Kate Spade Handbag also comes in other colors.
$120 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox
Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox
Amazon
Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox
Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a wedding gift, memories are sweeter with this stylish Kate Spade dessert set.  
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody Blue Multi One Size
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag at $98 off the original price. 
$100 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack
Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack Medium Flap
Amazon
Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack
Give the shoulder bag a break with the Adel Leather Backpack. Get it now at 57% off the regular price.
$118 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299)
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink.
$101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. This Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Flap Shoulder Bag is available in 11 different colors.
$114 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Top Zip Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag
The Kate Spade Jackson shoulder bag features pebbled leather with interior and exterior pockets. Shop now to get more than $30 off the original price.
$118 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Kate Spade New York Women's Park Row Stainless Steel and Silicone Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Park Row Stainless Steel and Silicone Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Park Row Stainless Steel and Silicone Quartz Watch
Get this elegant timepiece from Kate Spade for 39% off while supplies last. 
$75 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $148)
Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses
On sunny days, these shades provide great coverage and the polarized lenses reduce glare. 
$83 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $183)
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Nothing says love like heart-shaped accessories. Get this gorgeous watch for 47% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$90 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York Women's Scallop Smartwatch 2
Amazon
Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch
It’s not just a pretty face. This Kate Spade Scallop Smartwatch can monitor heart rate, display texts and track steps -- and it’s also compatible with Android and iPhones. Yes, it’s pretty genius, but it’s also a gorgeous accessory to any outfit and so on trend. Shop now to get it for 47% off the original price. 
$225 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $335)
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York Jae Medium Satchel Nylon
Amazon
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
This nylon bag is a hot deal at more than $100 off the original price. It will have you falling in love with Kate Spade all over again. 
$115 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $259)
Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder
Kate Spade New York Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder
Guard your cards with style. This Kate Spade Croc Embossed Card Holder is small and slim enough to carry all of your cards and fit right in your pocket or your handbag.
$42 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses
The future looks bright, protect your eyes in style in Kate Spade shades. Right now you can get them for more than 39% off. 
$71 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$268 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York Medium Dome Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade Medium Dome Satchel
It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel.
$165 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. You can get it now for $82 off the original price. 
$116 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save $200 on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
$160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
This spring floral canvas book bag gets rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. The vibrant colors are a nice break from the typical canvas tote. 
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $34)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns to fit everyone's style and personality. At 70% off the original price, this deal is hard to pass up! 
$123 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Bag
Looking to swap your old purse for something elegant? This gorgeous bag is a steal for spring at 45% off the regular price. 
$219 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses, Tortoise Gold Frame/Brown Gradient Lens, 54 mm
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses
Spring is almost here -- get ready for sunshine with Kate Spade's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses!! Right now, you get them at 44% off the regular price, while supplies last. 
$86 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155)

