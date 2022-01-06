Amazon's New Year Sale: Best Deals on Home Decor for 2022

January is the perfect time to refresh your home decor in a cozy winter style, and right now you can find loads of deals to do it without breaking the bank with Amazon's New Year Sale. The online retailer has a lot to offer, and if your new year's resolution is to give your home a winter makeover, there are majors deals on home decor items up for grabs.

Whether you're in the market for bigger furniture items like loveseats or mattresses, or looking to elevate your space with a rug or stylish baskets, there's deal for you. We're also seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from Amazon's New Year Sale, including Amazon brands, Amazon devices, tech deals, travel gear, designer handbags, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, shoes, diamonds, kids shoes, jewelry and more.

The Amazon's New Year Sale delivers deep discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. Amazon Prime members, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can get Black Friday-worthy deals and discounts. If you're thinking about getting an Amazon Gift Card, first-time Amazon gift card buyers can score a $10 Amazon credit for an Amazon gift card purchase of $50 or more.

Shop the entire Amazon Home Decor Gift Guide.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Home Decor Deals at Amazon's New Year Sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Books on Amazon to Help Keep Your New Year's Resolutions

Amazon's New Year Sale Has Major Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers

Michael Kors Sale: Save Up to 60% on Handbags, Puffer Coats, and Boots

Amazon's New Year, New You Sale: the Best Deals on Designer Handbags

Outdoor Voices Sale: Save Up to 70% on Fleece Jackets and Activewear

The Best New Year Mattress Deals from Nectar, Mattress Firm and More

Best New Year Beauty Sales to Shop Now: ILIA, Pat McGrath, Ulta, More

Amazon's New Year New You Sale: Best Deals on Fitness Trackers