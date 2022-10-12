Shopping

Amazon’s October Prime Day Has Outerwear Up to 50% Off — Shop the Best Jacket Deals for Men and Women

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Prime Day Winter Jacket Deals
There's a shiver going down your spine, but not because it's the last day of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. That shiver is actually from the fall temperatures dropping, putting a chill in the air. And temperatures aren't the only thing dropping right now, as Amazon has dramatically lowered prices during their October Prime Day Sale, which ends tonight.

Winter is coming, so take advantage of the last Prime sale day by finding a jacket that will keep you warm throughout the frosty season. Quality coats filled with feathers and fancy warming technologies often come with a higher price tag, which is why now is the perfect time to shop. Thanks to the Prime Early Access Sale, you can get high-quality outerwear at a fraction of the cost.

Whether you need a lightweight puffer, leather jacket, wool coat, or a waterproof jacket, Amazon has what you're looking for. Popular brands like Columbia, Eddie Bauer, Cole Haan, Levi's, and even Oprah-approved Orolay are all majorly discounted right now. We've found the best winter coats the Prime Early Access Sale has to offer and curated them for both men and women. 

Ahead shop designer finds and trending styles that will keep you not only cozy, but also stylish this fall and winter.

Women's Prime Day Jacket Deals

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket

Dubbed one of Oprah's Favorite Things in 2019, this Orolay coat is now on sale for 40% off. It comes in a variety of colors, all filled with duck down and duck feathers to keep you extra warm. 

$180$109
Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket
Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Women's Heavenly Jacket

Made with patented reflective heat technology, this coat from Columbia is designed to keep you warm using your own body heat. Columbia ensures this coat will last as they only use quality materials and expert stitching. 

$130$104
Eddie Bauer Girl On The Go Insulated Trench Coat
Eddie Bauer Girl On The Go Insulated Trench Coat
Amazon
Eddie Bauer Girl On The Go Insulated Trench Coat

This versatile coat from Eddie Bauer will work for all kinds of occasion. It is waterproof to be worn on rainy days and the WEATHEREDGE technology can keep you warm on the coldest days, but take out the inner lining and this trench coat also works as a light jacket. 

$230$170
Cole Haan Women's Taffeta Down Coat
Cole Haan Women's Taffeta Down Coat
Amazon
Cole Haan Women's Taffeta Down Coat

Stylish and offered in six colors, this coat by Cole Haan will keep you warm as its filled with down and feathers. With an inner and outer zipper, you'll feel nice and snug while wearing it. 

$150$80
Legendary Whitetails Women's Anchorage Parka
Legendary Whitetails Women's Anchorage Parka
Amazon
Legendary Whitetails Women's Anchorage Parka

Feel super cozy in this sherpa lined coat with generous amounts of polyfill insulation. Not only is it waterproof, but it also has four pockets to satisfy all your on-the-go storage needs. 

$130$104
SAM. Women's Bungalow Jacket
SAM. Women's Bungalow Jacket
Amazon
SAM. Women's Bungalow Jacket

You can find the coat brand SAM. at Saks Fifth Avenue, but now it's on sale during the Early Access Sale. This adorable coat is designed to keep you warm, but has fun features like thumbhole cuffs. 

$495$371
Bellivera Womens Puffer Jacket
Bellivera Womens Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Bellivera Womens Puffer Jacket

With an oversized fur hood and shiny puffy material, this long coat is super fashionable. The fabric is water and wind resistant, so it can withstand low temperatures and nasty weather of winter. 

$90$72
Venustas Heated Jacket for Women
Venustas Heated Jacket for Women
Amazon
Venustas Heated Jacket for Women

For those that feel the winter cold down in their bones, they may need a bit more help than what a traditional winter coat can offer. This coat from Venustas comes with a battery-heated jacket that can provide extra warmth up to eight hours. 

$230$112

Men's Prime Day Jacket Deals

Levi's Men's Big & Tall Quilted Parka Jacket
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Quilted Parka Jacket
Amazon
Levi's Men's Big & Tall Quilted Parka Jacket

Water resistant and machine washable, this quilted parka from Levi's can take on anything. It comes in eight color options, so you're sure to find a style that suits you. 

$100$78
Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Men's Thickened Down Jacket

The plush down lining of this winter coat from Orolay will keep you warm, while also looking stylish. With four outside pockets and two on the inside, you'll be able to hold everything you could possibly need.

$150$99
Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket
Amazon
Flavor Men's Leather Motorcycle Jacket

Made from genuine leather, you'll look cool wearing this warm coat. It comes with seven pockets to keep things extra secure. Produced in a variety of colors to choose from, you'll find a jacket that best matches your personality. 

$200$131
Venustas Men's Down Heated Jacket
Venustas Men's Down Heated Jacket
Amazon
Venustas Men's Down Heated Jacket

Men can also enjoy battery-powered warmth with a Venustas coat. If the quilted layers and feather lining don't provide enough warmth on an icy day, just turn on the battery pack for your own personal heater. 

$200$128
Columbia Men's Delta Ridge Down Jacket
Columbia Men's Delta Ridge Down Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Delta Ridge Down Jacket

Filled with power down insulation this coat from Columbia can keep you comfortable on a frigid day. 

$160$67
Tiger Force Men's Parka Jacket
Tiger Force Men's Parka Jacket
Amazon
Tiger Force Men's Parka Jacket

This coat is water resistant, filled with micro-fiber polyester, and breathable meaning you'll stay warm, but not overheat. Knitted cuffs and a fuzzy hood ensure that chilly air won't make its way through any gaps. 

$130$104
Columbia Men's Snow Shifter Jacket
Columbia Men's Snow Shifter Jacket
Amazon
Columbia Men's Snow Shifter Jacket

Stay warm while you ski, in this jacket from Columbia filled with recycled polyester. While it's filling adds a layer of protection from the cold, it also includes heat reflective technology that will retain your body heat and keep you warm longer. 

$160$128
Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat
Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat
Amazon
Pioneer Camp Men's Winter Coat

For something that looks a bit more professional, try this winter coat when heading to work or for an evening out. It has a warm filling as well as wind and water resistant fabric so you don't have to worry about the low temps. 

$120$108

