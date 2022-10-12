Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Fashion Deals: 15 Pieces to Revamp Your Fall Wardrobe

By Lauren Gruber‍
Prime Day Fashion
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Today is the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which means you have until midnight tonight to keep scoring great deals on everything from skincare and tech to toys and coffee makers and even designer handbags. To help you take advantage of the massive pre-Black Friday sale, we've found the best Prime Day fashion deals to add to your cart before the shopping event comes to an end.

With thousands of fall wardrobe upgrades marked down, you can save on Amazon's most popular fashion items including Ray-Ban sunglasses, JW Pei shoulder bags, and New Balance sneakers to keep you stylish all season long. Stock up on basics such as Levi's jeans under $50, Calvin Kelin underwear, and bodysuits under $20, or prepare for colder months ahead with down-filled or even wool and cashmere — yes, cashmere! — coats at a steep discount.

Below, we've rounded up the 15 best October Prime Day fashion deals to shop while the Prime Early Access Sale is still going on. Be sure to secure your favorite pieces before the sale ends tonight.

Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals 2022

Calvin Klein Womens Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat
Calvin Klein Womens Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat
Amazon
Calvin Klein Womens Classic Cashmere Wool Blend Coat

Chic, timeless, and well worth the investment, this camel-colored coat is composed of a luxurious blend of wool and cashmere at an astounding price.

$200$113
adidas Grand Court Tennis Shoes
adidas Men's Grand Court Tennis Shoes
Amazon
adidas Grand Court Tennis Shoes

Anything adidas is a great option. This classic '70s style reborn shoe will take your style to the next level and onto the future. These shoes feature suede upper, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides. Plus, it has plush midsole cushioning that comforts your every step.

$65$42
Mangopop Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Top
Mangopop Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Top
Amazon
Mangopop Women's Square Neck Short Sleeve Long Sleeve Top

This Mangopop top is easy to pair with jeans, skirts, and everything in between.

$38$17
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB3548N Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses

For a structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses. 

$163$122
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
Amazon
Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans

One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans.

$80$45
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress
Amazon
Exlura Womens Square Neck Dress

With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress has you covered for upcoming holiday parties and walks in the crisp autumn air.

$46$27
JW Pei Eva Shoulder Bag
JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag for Women Vegan Leather Crocodile Purse Classic Clutch Handbag
Amazon
JW Pei Eva Shoulder Bag

Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder. 

$59$37
Prettygarden Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Jacket
Prettygarden Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Jacket
Amazon
Prettygarden Zip Up Faux Shearling Shaggy Oversized Jacket

There's a reason people have gone wild for this cozy sherpa fleece. Not only will the thick jacket keep you warm well into the harsh winter months, but with its collared teddy style, you'll look effortlessly fabulous, too, all for an insanely low price.

$40$28
New Balance Women's 574 V2 Restore Sneaker
New Balance Women's 574 V2 Restore Sneaker
Amazon
New Balance Women's 574 V2 Restore Sneaker

Add old-school style to your wardrobe with these retro-inspired kicks in fall colors.

$85$55
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Bralette

For comfort and light support, add a classic Calvin Klein bralette to your wardrobe.

$38$21
Pillow Slides Slippers
Pillow Slides Slippers
Amazon
Pillow Slides Slippers

For someone who deserves a little more comfort with every step, these pillow slides are an Amazon customer fave. 

$24$13
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket
Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket
Amazon
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket

Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.

$150$88
Adidas Women's Studio Fleece Pants
Adidas Women's Studio Fleece Pants
Amazon
Adidas Women's Studio Fleece Pants

You'll be warm and comfortable in these Adidas pants, whether in the studio or out. No matter what pose you're doing or what errand you're running, these pants feature a fleece build that's cut loose. 

$45$32
Amazon Essentials Sherpa Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket
Amazon Essentials Women's Sherpa Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket with Woven Trim
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Sherpa Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket

Keep it cozy with this fuzzy fleece-lined jacket, available in 10 colors.

$38$27

