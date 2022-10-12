The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Fashion Deals: 15 Pieces to Revamp Your Fall Wardrobe
Today is the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, which means you have until midnight tonight to keep scoring great deals on everything from skincare and tech to toys and coffee makers and even designer handbags. To help you take advantage of the massive pre-Black Friday sale, we've found the best Prime Day fashion deals to add to your cart before the shopping event comes to an end.
With thousands of fall wardrobe upgrades marked down, you can save on Amazon's most popular fashion items including Ray-Ban sunglasses, JW Pei shoulder bags, and New Balance sneakers to keep you stylish all season long. Stock up on basics such as Levi's jeans under $50, Calvin Kelin underwear, and bodysuits under $20, or prepare for colder months ahead with down-filled or even wool and cashmere — yes, cashmere! — coats at a steep discount.
Below, we've rounded up the 15 best October Prime Day fashion deals to shop while the Prime Early Access Sale is still going on. Be sure to secure your favorite pieces before the sale ends tonight.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals 2022
Chic, timeless, and well worth the investment, this camel-colored coat is composed of a luxurious blend of wool and cashmere at an astounding price.
Anything adidas is a great option. This classic '70s style reborn shoe will take your style to the next level and onto the future. These shoes feature suede upper, leather-like details, and signature 3-Stripes flash on the sides. Plus, it has plush midsole cushioning that comforts your every step.
This Mangopop top is easy to pair with jeans, skirts, and everything in between.
For a structured pair of sunnies, try the Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat Lens Sunglasses.
One of the most popular denim retailers for a reason, you can never go wrong with a pair of Levi's jeans.
With a trendy babydoll silhouette and collarbone-baring square neck, this A-line dress has you covered for upcoming holiday parties and walks in the crisp autumn air.
Add a '90s vibe to her look by slinging this curved, vegan leather bag over the shoulder.
There's a reason people have gone wild for this cozy sherpa fleece. Not only will the thick jacket keep you warm well into the harsh winter months, but with its collared teddy style, you'll look effortlessly fabulous, too, all for an insanely low price.
Add old-school style to your wardrobe with these retro-inspired kicks in fall colors.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
For comfort and light support, add a classic Calvin Klein bralette to your wardrobe.
For someone who deserves a little more comfort with every step, these pillow slides are an Amazon customer fave.
Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.
You'll be warm and comfortable in these Adidas pants, whether in the studio or out. No matter what pose you're doing or what errand you're running, these pants feature a fleece build that's cut loose.
Keep it cozy with this fuzzy fleece-lined jacket, available in 10 colors.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love Is 20% Off Right Now
The Best October Amazon Prime Day Deals on Toys and Games for Kids
The New Apple AirPods Pro Are on Sale for Amazon's October Prime Day
Best Prime Early Access Sale Tablet Deals: iPads, Galaxy Tabs and More
15 Best Designer Handbag Deals to Shop During Amazon's Fall Prime Day
The Best Prime Day Deals on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers
Prime Day Hair Deals to Shop Now: Olaplex, Drybar, Revlon and More
The Best Amazon Prime Day Laptop Deals from Apple, Acer, Dell and More
20 Furniture Deals at Prime Early Access Sale to Refresh Your Home
The Best Fitness Deals to Shop During Amazon's October Prime Day