60 Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 to Shop Before The Prime Early Access Sale Ends Tonight
It's the final day of Amazon's second Prime Day — the Prime Early Access Sale — and you don't want to miss shopping the hundreds of early Black Friday deals. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, electronics, or need to restock your skincare routine, you can save on everything with the best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022. The sale runs until midnight today, October 12, meaning there are less than 24 hours to save big.
Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything we need fast. To make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier, we've sorted the Amazon sales into categories from fall jackets to home essentials. If you're a Prime member, the free shipping will save you even more money compared to other retailers. Amazon Prime typically costs $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students, but you can currently sign up for one week of Prime for $1.99 and unlock all the Prime Day deals with two-day shipping at no additional cost.
From the best deals on tech and Apple Watches to mattress sales for a bedroom refresh, shop all the best Amazon Prime Day deals available now, below.
Best Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now
The Beats By Dre x Kim Kardashian True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds are on sale shortly after the release. Here's your chance to score earbuds on a discount from the new collab.
Get $27 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.
If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention.
The Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS and cellular is on sale for $109 off. Change up your look by switching your band or by customizing your watch face in millions of ways.
The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.
These Samsung Galaxy Buds Live will play all of your music, audiobook, and podcast in studio-quality sound.
With voice-activated Siri access and an available wireless charging case, AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply take them out and they’re ready to use with all your devices.
The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan.
Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily.
Best Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals
If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.
With this handy dutch oven, you can cook slowly, roast, bake, and fry from stove-top to tabletop.
This iron skillet is pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil and is easy to clean.
With its soft, luxuriously plush fabric, this throw blanket will keep you warm and cozy in the cooler months.
Make ice whenever or wherever you need it with Igloo's countertop ice maker. The simple control panel allows you to choose small or large ice cube sizes to keep drinks cold all day and night long.
If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot.
These energy efficient black out curtains offers noise reduction to keep the noise and chill out of your home this fall and winter. Available in 19 different colors, find the perfect set to match your home decor.
Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter. Perfect for medium sized rooms.
Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.
This Black+Decker blender feature a dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade making cleanup a breeze.
Save on this other robot vacuum option which pairs with your smartphone for easy control and cleans your floors with twin turbine technology.
Brew delicious coffee at home with this 12-cup carafe with a programmable delay brew of up to 24 hours ahead of time.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals
Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. Save on clothing, jewelry, coats, and shoes with these must-see discounts.
Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go.
Prepare for the cold weather with these classic sheep fur boots, especially while they're at a 28% discount.
Stay warm even in the strongest winds with this celeb-approved down jacket from Orolay.
Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym.
Prepare for the cooler days with this cozy open front cardigan. Score this sweater in one of the 24 different colors.
Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less.
With a stow-away hood, this waterproof, lightweight jacket is ideal for unpredictable days.
Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok.
A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie's soft and plush fabric.
UGG's ultra-comfortable sandals combine a lightweight platform sole with the plush comfort of your favorite slippers.
Score Kate Middleton's go-to Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for 54% off.
Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals
Prime day is the perfect time to stock up on your luxury beauty products. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dry Bar, Laneige, Color Wow and more.
This exfoliant is so good, there are literally over 71,000 rave reviews about it on Amazon — and TikTok, too.
Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about.
Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is now on sale for 30% off. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents.
Connect this Oral-B smart electric toothbrush with your phone to get feedback on your brushing habits so that you can improve your tooth, gum and tongue health. The FlossAction brush head uses micropulses to clean between your teeth without manually flossing your teeth.
The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable skincare product on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic.
Style, dry and volumize your hair in one step. This all-in-one tool has over 18,000 glowing reviews and it's 40% off right now. Need we say more?
Get a brighter smile within days when you use this LED teeth whitening kit.
Not only does this balm gently cleanse your face, elderberry and starflower oil also help revitalize your complexion.
Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs
Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.
For all things streaming, go with the Fire HD 10 tablet that has vivid HD and a brighter screen. Not only can you stream anywhere with wifi, but you can also navigate the tablet using Alexa providing a hands-free experience as needed.
The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings.
For high picture quality, this TV will give you an entertainment experience like never before. With its spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, you'll get the most out of your TV screen.
This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon's Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds.
This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services.
Make life easier with the Echo Show 8 built with Amazon's Alexa. Call friends and family, watch movies, update to-do lists, check weather, and control your smart home all in one.
Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals to Shop Now
Give tired muscles a break with this portable mini-massager from Theragun.
Tone your legs and burn calories while working at your desk or relaxing on the couch at home.
Take your at-home workouts for the next level with the Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes.
Designed specifically for the Peloton bike, these cleats allow you to easily clip in and out of your bike while making your rides as comfortable as possible.
Prolong the life of your Peloton while protecting your floors from sweat and scuff marks with this bike mat.
For tight spaces or small apartments, try a folding treadmill. This model has 36 preset programs, so you can start running as soon as you set it up.
Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage.
Bala Bangles add a comfortable resistance to your workouts. Perfect to wear for walking, yoga, home workouts, and more.
You can use this bike with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Ride in stationary mode or level up with Leaning Mode that leans left or right as you sprint toward the finish line.
Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the Bowflex curl bar.
Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now
Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.
Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy.
This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.
The all-new ZINUS 12 Inch mattress is not only ultra cooling, but provides pressure relief.
Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.
