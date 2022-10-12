It's the final day of Amazon's second Prime Day — the Prime Early Access Sale — and you don't want to miss shopping the hundreds of early Black Friday deals. Whether you're hunting down a new piece of furniture, kitchen appliance, electronics, or need to restock your skincare routine, you can save on everything with the best Amazon Prime Day deals 2022. The sale runs until midnight today, October 12, meaning there are less than 24 hours to save big.

Shop October Prime Day

Amazon is one of our favorite places to shop for the best deals on everything we need fast. To make shopping all the marked-down must-haves even easier, we've sorted the Amazon sales into categories from fall jackets to home essentials. If you're a Prime member, the free shipping will save you even more money compared to other retailers. Amazon Prime typically costs $14.99 a month or $7.49 for students, but you can currently sign up for one week of Prime for $1.99 and unlock all the Prime Day deals with two-day shipping at no additional cost.

From the best deals on tech and Apple Watches to mattress sales for a bedroom refresh, shop all the best Amazon Prime Day deals available now, below.

Best Prime Day Tech Deals to Shop Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $27 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $223 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $479 Buy Now

HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer Amazon HP Envy Inspire Wireless All-In-One Color Printer The HP Envy Inspire is an all-in-one printer optimized for high-quality photo printing (of 4800 x 1200 dpi). It features a separate photo tray, and can print square, standard and panoramic photos. It also boasts traditional features, such as wireless document printing, scanning and copying. Enjoy a free, six-month ink subscription with your purchase, when you activate a free HP+ plan. $270 $200 Buy Now

Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Amazon Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. $150 $80 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Home and Kitchen Deals

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Amazon deals on home appliances, including air fryers, robot vacuums, coffee makers, and more.

Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker Amazon Igloo Portable Countertop Ice Maker Make ice whenever or wherever you need it with Igloo's countertop ice maker. The simple control panel allows you to choose small or large ice cube sizes to keep drinks cold all day and night long. $160 $81 Buy Now

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker Keurig Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker If you've always wanted a Keurig coffee maker, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Amazon's deals and purchase one for your home. The easy to use coffee maker will save you time in the morning and help you start your day off on the right foot. $150 $100 Buy Now

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $300 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

Amazon is running a huge fall fashion sale ahead of the new season. Save on clothing, jewelry, coats, and shoes with these must-see discounts.

UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper Amazon UGG Oh Fluffita Slipper Slip into something a little more stylish (and fuzzy) with these UGG Oh Fluffita slippers. UGGs are totally having a moment — as demonstrated by Hailey Bieber and Megan Fox, no less. $110 $70 Buy Now

Hanes Men's Sweatshirt Amazon Hanes Men's Sweatshirt A wardrobe staple, this fleece sweatshirt is a must-have. Cotton/poly fleece with up to 5% poly fibers makes up this cozy hoodie's soft and plush fabric. $22 $14 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Beauty Deals

Prime day is the perfect time to stock up on your luxury beauty products. Ahead, shop the best deals on Dry Bar, Laneige, Color Wow and more.

TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Amazon TruSkin Vitamin C Serum Loaded with ultra-hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and jojoba oil, this anti-aging serum protects your skin with clean ingredients that brighten your skin day and night. Shop now while supplies last and see what almost 100k people are raving about. $30 $18 Buy Now

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Amazon Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask Beloved on TikTok for its moisturizing powers, the Laneige lip sleeping mask is now on sale for 30% off. Try the classic berry flavor, or test out the gummi bear, vanilla, and sweet candy scents. $24 $17 Buy Now

Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Amazon Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream The best eye cream for sensitive skin is also one of the most affordable skincare product on our list. Its formula absorbs quickly like a gel but moisturizes deeply like a cream and contains trusty ingredients like hyaluronic acid, licorice extract and vitamin C. This eye moisturizer is dermatologist- and ophthalmologist-tested and is clinically shown to be non-irritating and hypoallergenic. $15 $12 Buy Now

Best Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Echo Dot.

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet For all things streaming, go with the Fire HD 10 tablet that has vivid HD and a brighter screen. Not only can you stream anywhere with wifi, but you can also navigate the tablet using Alexa providing a hands-free experience as needed. $150 $75 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle The Kindle Paperwhite has up to 10 weeks of battery life making sure your reading time is rarely interrupted. The glare-free display and waterproof capacity allow you to enjoy your book in endless outdoor settings. $190 $118 Buy Now

Echo Show 5 Amazon Echo Show 5 Manage your home while you're away relaxing with the Echo Show 5. This tablet has a built-in camera that controls devices like cameras, lights, and more using your voice and motion. $85 $35 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Fitness Deals to Shop Now

Original Peloton Bike Amazon Original Peloton Bike Take your at-home workouts for the next level with the Peloton bike — all you'll need is a membership to take advantage of Peloton's vast library of motivating workout classes. $1,445 $1,225 Buy Now

Peloton Bike Mat Amazon Peloton Bike Mat Prolong the life of your Peloton while protecting your floors from sweat and scuff marks with this bike mat. $75 $56 Buy Now

NordicTrack Smart Rower Amazon NordicTrack Smart Rower Stream live and on-demand workouts directly on your rowing machine. This rower even folds in half after your workout for compact storage. $1,600 $1,199 Buy Now

Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike Amazon Bowflex VeloCore 16 IC Bike You can use this bike with popular cycling apps like Peloton and Zwift on your smartphone, tablet or smart TV. Ride in stationary mode or level up with Leaning Mode that leans left or right as you sprint toward the finish line. $1,800 $1,500 Buy Now

Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar Amazon Bowflex SelectTech Curl Bar Easily switch between 7 different weights (20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 lbs) and perform a variety of full-body exercises with the barbell and the Bowflex curl bar. $600 $450 Buy Now

Best Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals to Shop Now

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Don't Miss Amazon's Best-Selling Fire Pits During October Prime Day

25 Best Prime Early Access Sale Deals Under $50 Our Editors Recommend

The Best Amazon Mattress Deals to Shop During Fall Prime Day

Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Toothbrush & Teeth Whitening Deals

The 25 Best Deals from Walmart's Competing Prime Day Sale Event

The Best Amazon Prime Day Home Security Camera Deals to Shop Now

Celeb-Favorite Barefoot Dreams Is on Sale at Amazon: Shop Cozy Deals on Blankets and Pajamas

32 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022

The Best Prime Day October 2022 Headphone and Earbud Deals: Apple AirPods Pro Are $79 Off Right Now

The Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and Apple Watches

The 22 Best Leggings for Lounging, Working Out and Yoga in 2022