Spring is here and Amazon's Spring Deals are brightening our days with deep discounts on styles and brands we love -- including shoes! Right now, it's offering markdowns on all sorts of designer shoes whether it's still a bit chilly where you are or the sun is already shining on your part of the world. There's a lot to sort, but we've combed through the catalog and picked out some of the best deals on designer shoes from Amazon's Spring Deals to help you out.

You can find hundreds of deals on all our favorite brands of shoes like Kenneth Cole, Jeffrey Campbell, Calvin Klein, Jessica Simpson, Cole Haan and many more! Dozens of boots, loafers, sandals, mules, ballet flats, huaraches, espadrilles are discounted as low as 82% off, making style affordable right now.

Amazon designer shoe deals abound at Amazon's Spring Deals, but of course, you might be shopping for more than just shoes. With Amazon's new guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for your family and yourself with deals on home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, leggings, sports bras and sneakers and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals just a click away at Amazon.

Right now, Amazon shoppers can find designer deals for your kids, friends, mom or dad. From budget friendly to eco-friendly birthday gifts, to major markdowns on Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names you can find on Amazon. Not only does the sale include the above mentioned brands and Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.

As we inch toward warmer weather, we expect to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories, including electronics, kitchen appliances, travel gear,designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, winter jackets, athleisure, luggage, sandals, sneakers, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, boots, diamonds, deals under $50, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, underwear, jewelry, fitness trackers, kids/baby gear, watches, luggage and more.

Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. Yep, it just got better, Prime account holders!

Check out ET Style's top picks for designer footwear deals available right now on Amazon.

Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Charli Espadrille Amazon Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole Women's Charli Espadrille Wedge espadrilles are one of those the spring shoe trends that will never go away. Shop now to get an unbelievable deal on these Gentle Souls by Kenneth Cole. $50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $225) Buy now

Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker Amazon Frye Women's Ivy Low Lace Sneaker Everyone needs a good white sneaker to go with floral dresses, leggings and jeans. These Frye sneakers are made with soft leather so they're comfortable inside and gorgeous on the outside. $72 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215) Buy now

Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform Amazon Skechers Women's Beach Bingo-Woof Pack Platform These shoes are designed for dog lovers, but they'd be hard to resist even if for cat lovers. $31 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $45) Buy now

Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer Amazon Aerosoles Women's Over Drive Slip-On Loafer These slipper-like shoes are comfortable for wearing while you're working from home, and sturdy enough to step outside if you have to. Get them now for 75% off the original price. $20 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy now

Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Granada Slide Sandal The thin foam cushion and adjustable leather strap and buckle that come with this sandal makes them comfortable in addition to stylish. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy now

Frye Women's Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot Amazon Frye Women's Reed Feather Inside Zip Bootie Ankle Boot With unpredictable spring weather, you need to keep a pair of booties in your wardrobe in case in case it's too chilly for sandals. Shop now to get this Frye ankle boot for more than $200 off the regular price. $135 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328) Buy now

Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal Amazon Crocs Women's Leigh II Adjustable Ankle Strap Wedge Comfort Sandal Spring is right around the corner. Get ready with these wedge sandals from Crocs for as low as $12. $9 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy now

Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie Amazon Kenneth Cole REACTION Side Way Low Heel Ankle Bootie Kenneth Cole REACTION delivers cute and sassy with this side way ankle bootie. $30 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy now

Tretorn Women's Hayden Sneaker Amazon Tretorn Women's Hayden Sneaker Out and about or on the court, these classic Tretorns don't disappoint. Perfect for spring and summer, you can get them now for 44% off the original price. $63 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $95) Buy now

Vince Camuto Women's Korlin Slingback Pump Amazon Vince Camuto Women's Korlin Slingback Pump If you need a little lift this spring, these Vince Camuto slingback pumps can elevate just about any outfit -- they may even become your favorite spring shoes. $76 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $139) Buy now

Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Loraine Loafers Sam Edelman's Loraine loafers are laid back enough for a daytime hang that walks right into a stylish night. $130 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Natalya Mule Who says you can't be comfortable and stylish when you're working from home? At almost 50% off the regular price, these Sam Edelman mules are just what your quarantine wardrobe needs. $47 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy now

Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker Amazon Cole Haan GrandPro Tennis Sneaker Add these cute and casual Cole Haan white sneakers to your spring wardrobe. $50 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy now

Calvin Klein Women's Monty Heeled Sandal Amazon Calvin Klein Women's Monty Heeled Sandal If you need comfortable strappy sandals for a spring wedding, these might be your solution. The kitten heel makes them comfortable enough that won't have to take them off when you hit the dance floor. $54 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy now

Sam Edelman Women's Gorgene Slide Sandal Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Gorgene Slide Sandal Flat sandals are the spring shoe trend that will never go out of style. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $60) Buy now

Sanuk Women's Donna Hemp Amazon Sanuk Women's Donna Hemp Nothing says casual chic quite like Sanuk's Donna Hemp Loafer. Wear them with leggings, jeans or shorts. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $65) Buy now

Sam Edelman Winona Western Boots Amazon Sam Edelman Winona Western Boots Pair these with your TikTok-approved straight-leg mom jeans for a fashion-forward spring ensemble. With a heel that's not too high and not too low, you might want to buy more than one pair of these cute Sam Edelman booties. $94 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160) Buy now

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Amazon Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe Everyone needs a sneaker to slip on at a moment's notice. These Adidas running shoes are one of Amazon's best selling athletic shoes and you can get them now for as low as 65% off the original price, while supplies last. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy now

SCHUTZ Women's Ariella Strappy See-Through Vinyl Slide Sandals Amazon SCHUTZ Women's Ariella Strappy See-Through Vinyl Slide Sandals Simple, classic and a little sexy. These dress sandals by SCHUTZ will send any outfit to the next level. $118 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot Amazon Joules Women's Wellibob Rain Boot It's hard to feel cute when it rains, but these adorable polka dot rain boots can turn that around. They're not what you have in mind for spring shoes, but they are what you need. $39 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70) Buy now

UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot Amazon UGG Women's Sienna Matte Boot Prepare for any weather with the UGG Sienna Matte Boot. This rain boot comes in two different colors, so you can find a pair to match your outerwear style. $70 AT AMAZON BUY NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties Amazon Jeffrey Campbell Women's Cloudy Rain Booties You don't have to sacrifice style to stay dry in these matte rain booties by Jeffrey Campbell. $60 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $85) BUY NOW

Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat Amazon Lucky Brand Women's Cahill Loafer Flat Loafers are a year-round staple. Get these unique flats from Lucky Brand for as low as $24 while supplies last. $23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy now

Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker Amazon Steve Madden Women's Goody Sneaker If you're looking for casual shoes, you don't get more stylish than these Steve Madden sneakers. $40 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump Amazon Jessica Simpson Women's Cambredge Pump These show-stopping pumps have a wing at the top to add a little flare when you need it. $37 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $89) Buy now

Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer Amazon Sperry Women's Seaport Penny Loafer With warmer spring weather, a pop of color from Sperry's Seaport Penny Loafer wakes up your wardrobe. $35 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $100) Buy now

Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal Amazon Steve Madden Travel Flat Sandal If you've been looking for a Valentino Rockstud dupe, the search is over. These Steve Madden sandals are on our list affordable fashion pieces. They have all the glitter of luxury fashion without the price tag. $48 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $80) Buy now

Soludos Flamingo Smoking Slipper Chambray Amazon Soludos Flamingo Smoking Slipper Chambray These adorable shoes from Soludos are irresistibly casual with a pink flamingo embroidered on the tops. $65 AT AMAZON Buy now

Calvin Klein Gayle Pump Amazon Calvin Klein Gayle Pump If you're looking for a dress shoe, this Calvin Klein pump comes in 25 different colors and patterns. $42 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $109) BUY NOW

Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot Amazon Sam Edelman Women's Tinsley Classic Rain Boot Even if you think you don't need rain boots, it's good to have some on hand in the spring. They're waterproof with a 1-inch heel for maximum comfort. $23 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $55) Buy now

Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats Amazon Sam Edelman Felicia Ballet Flats These Sam Edelman are the essential black ballet flats. Other colors are discounted with prices as low as $110, while supplies last. $110 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Jessica Simpson Welles Pump Amazon Jessica Simpson Welles Pump These Jessica Simpson pumps are perfect for a night out. They come in three colors: black microsuede, champagne glitter and natural leopard. $73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $98) Buy Now

