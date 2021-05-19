Shopping

Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale: Deals on Kate Spade Purses, Wallets, Sunglasses & More

By Amy Sheridan
Kate Spade Amazon Sale
Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away, but there's more than just sunshine to celebrate -- Amazon's Summer Fashion Sale is delivering deep discounts on loads of products you can stock up on for warm weather -- including pieces from your favorite designers like Kate Spade! Right now, if you want to elevate your summer accessories, you can find must-buy deals on Kate Spade handbags, jewelry, summer clothes and accessories for your summer wardrobe. Some of the brand's most popular items are 60% off the original price! That includes items like watches, sunglasses and, of course, purses, totes and handbags of all sizes. 

Below, shop ET Style's best deals available on Kate Spade with Amazon deals

Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
New York Flynn Street Satchel, Black
Amazon
Kate Spade New York New York Flynn Street Satchel
This perfect-sized Kate Spade handbag is great for a night out. You can save $200 on this coveted bag, while supplies last.
$179 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $360)
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody
The Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Jeweled Crossbody has an adjustable crossbody strap and is available in both black and pink.
$101 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $229)
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Taylor Large Tote
Your laptop, phone, lunch and so much more will fit in this chic Taylor Large Tote by Kate Spade New York. 
$70 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York Women's Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Angeliq Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Whether you're running errands and need extra eye protection or you just want a pair of shades to go with a new flowy dress, you can't beat the deal on these sunnies from Kate Spade.  
$69 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $183)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Margaux Medium Satchel has a feminine silhouette and crafted in grain leather. This bag comes in 12 different colors, too.
$258 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $298)
Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder
Kate Spade New York Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Sylvia Croc Embossed Card Holder
Guard your cards with style. This Kate Spade Croc Embossed Card Holder is small and slim enough to carry all of your cards and fit right in your pocket or your handbag.
$41 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $70)
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible Crossbody Blue Multi One Size
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Margaux Lemons Convertible Crossbody
There's nothing sour about this juicy Margaux Lemons Medium Convertible crossbody bag by Kate Spade New York! Carry summer with you all year long by grabbing this bag at $38 off the original price. 
$160 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Annika Rectangular Sunglasses
On sunny days, these shades provide great coverage and the polarized lenses reduce glare. 
$75 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $183)
Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Sylvia X-Large Dome Leather Crossbody Bag
There's always a reason to get an extra large purse, and in this case the reason is a 60% discount, while supplies last. This Kate Spade Handbag also comes in other colors.
$106 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $328)
Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack
Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack Medium Flap
Amazon
Kate Spade Adel Leather Backpack
Give the shoulder bag a break with the Adel Leather Backpack. Get it now at 57% off the regular price.
$126 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $299)
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder bag
Amazon
Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This chic pebbled leather flap bag has a top handle when you need a handbag but can transform into a satchel with the crossbody strap. This Kate Spade Jackson Soft Pebbled Leather Flap Shoulder Bag is available in another pink color.
$155 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $215)
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse
This Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Purse comes in 19 different colors and patterns to fit everyone's style and personality. At 54% off the original price, this deal is hard to pass up! 
$178 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag
This summer floral canvas book bag gets rave reviews from Amazon shoppers. The vibrant colors are a nice break from the typical canvas tote. 
$26 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $34)
Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses, Tortoise Gold Frame/Brown Gradient Lens, 54 mm
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses
Summer is almost here -- get ready for sunshine with Kate Spade's Lulu Rectangular Sunglasses!! Right now, you get them at 44% off the regular price, while supplies last. 
$75 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $155)
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Women's Hollis Stainless Steel Dress Quartz Watch
Nothing says love like heart-shaped accessories. Get this gorgeous watch for 47% off the original price, while supplies last. 
$68 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $198)
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Bag
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Womens Shoulder Bag
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Lise Mulberry Street Bag
Looking to swap your old purse for something elegant? This gorgeous bag is a steal for summer at 51% off the regular price. 
$195 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $399)
Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses
Kate Spade New York Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses
Amazon
Kate Spade Women's Dalia 2 Aviator Sunglasses
The future looks bright, protect your eyes in style in Kate Spade shades. Right now you can get them for more than 39% off. 
$73 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $160)
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
Kate Spade New York Jae Medium Satchel Nylon
Amazon
Kate Spade Jae Medium Satchel
This nylon bag is a hot deal at more than $100 off the original price. It will have you falling in love with Kate Spade all over again. 
$120 ON AMAZON (REGULARLY $259)
Kate Spade Medium Dome Satchel
Kate Spade New York Medium Dome Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade Medium Dome Satchel
It wouldn't be a sale without a deal on a Kate Spade New York handbag. Save more than $100 on this luxe-looking roomy satchel.
$135 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $278)
Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox
Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox
Amazon
Kate Spade Darling Point Cake Knife & Server by Lenox
Whether you're buying it for yourself or as a wedding gift, memories are sweeter with this stylish Kate Spade dessert set.  
$65 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $90)

