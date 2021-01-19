Amazon's Valentine's Day Gift Deals: Best Designer and Fine Jewelry

Valentine's Day is less than a month away and it's never too early to start shopping for gifts for your significant other, husband, wife, secret admirer, or yourself! This year Amazon's Valentine's Day Gift Guide makes it easier to treat yourself, partner, or loved one to timeless jewelry. The Valentine's Day sale is chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Valentine's Day Sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands.

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, a Valentine's Day gift or a little treat for yourself.

The Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals sale includes fashion deals from loads of brands including Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, American Apparel and Tory Burch.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon's Valentine's Day sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and designer backpacks.

With their New Year, New You guide section, Amazon has made it easy to shop for health & wellness, beauty, activewear, fitness & outdoors, subscription boxes, home & kitchen, and more.

In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find ET’s top picks on gifts for your loved ones or something for yourself, including home gym equipment, face masks for exercising, self-help books, meal kits, skincare, fitness trackers, leggings, activewear, running shoes, and more! Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or treating yourself, there are tons of great deals at Amazon’s New Year, New You sale event just a click away.

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks from the Amazon's Valentine's Day Deals and Engagement Rings for All Budgets.

Attract Tennis Bracelet SWAROVSKI Amazon Attract Tennis Bracelet SWAROVSKI This SWAROVSKI Crystal Tennis Bracelet is a timeless piece of fine jewelry designed to last. This Tennis Bracelet will be a great addition to your jewelry collection. REGULARLY $129 $64.50 at Amazon

1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Drop Earrings Ross-Simons Amazon 1.00 ct. t.w. Diamond Drop Earrings Ross-Simons These Ross-Simons drop earrings are the perfect touch to complete your elegant look. These earrings are Sterling Silver and 14kt Gold. $395 at Amazon

Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Fossil Amazon Women's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Fossil Fossil doubles down on subtle elegance with these stainless steel earrings. $38 at Amazon

Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet Amazon Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet Fossil Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Chain Bracelet This Fossil dainty bracelet adds a burst of color to a winter outfit. REGULARLY $38 $30.40 at Amazon

14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi Amazon 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Pavoi These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear. $19.95 at Amazon

Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet Tommy Hilfiger Amazon Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet Tommy Hilfiger One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. $65 at Amazon

Women's Boyfriend Signature Glitz Watch Coach Amazon Women's Boyfriend Signature Glitz Watch Coach This timeless time piece from Coach. It features a Swarovski crystal studded bezel Coach's signature fabric leather strap. $169 at Amazon

Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace Bulova Amazon Women's Swarvoski Crystal Box Set with Heart Pendant Necklace Bulova This Bulova Watch and Necklace set is a perfect gift for a sweetheart. The best part is that it's 47% off. REGULARLY $295 $145.20 at Amazon

Women's MK Logo Stud Earring Michael Kors Amazon Women's MK Logo Stud Earring Michael Kors If you're looking for diamond jewelry, these Michael Kors studs offer all the dazzle with diamond dupes without the hefty price tag. REGULARLY $75 $70.33 on Amazon

Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace Fossil Amazon Women's Stainless Steel Gold-Tone Pendant Necklace Fossil A sunburst necklace is just what you need to get through the dark days of winter. REGULARLY $48 $33.60 on Amazon

Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Charm Bracelet Watch Anne Klein Amazon Women's Swarovski Crystal Accented Charm Bracelet Watch Anne Klein This is a watch disguised as fashion jewelry from Anne Klein. It includes eight charms and a mother-of-pearl watch face. REGULARLY $125 $79.65 at Amazon

1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold Finerock These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are stunning for any occasion. These precious stones are conflict-free diamonds set in 14k rose gold and are a must-have addition to any jewelry box. REGULARLY $599.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand Amazon Pearl Lariat Necklace Lucky Brand This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. $39 at Amazon

Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant. REGULARLY $339 $236.60 at Amazon

Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott Amazon Leanor Pendant Necklace Kendra Scott This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from. REGULARLY $70 $59.99 at Amazon

Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) Amazon Collection Amazon Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw) Amazon Collection An Amazon Collection Black and White Diamond Infinity Necklace. This necklace is made from sterling silver and is an elegant piece to wear around your neck. $122.10 at Amazon

1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Amazon 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold Finerock Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds. $579.99 at Amazon

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN Amazon Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set VIKI LYNN This elegant pearl necklace make a classic, timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list. $99.99 at Amazon

Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York Amazon Urban Jungle Resin Hoops Kate Spade New York These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 37% off, while supplies last. $39.99 at Amazon

