Anthropologie Is Having a Rare 30% Off Sale on Spring Bedding Just in Time for Warmer Weather
We're well into spring now, which means that if you haven't started to give your home a refresh for the new season, now is the time. One of the easiest ways to transition your home into the warmer months is with some new bedding: a fresh set of sheets in lightweight linen or cotton is essential to staying cool and comfortable well into summer, and introducing a new pattern or color can seriously transform any room.
The good news? Anthropologie is currently offering 30% off spring bedding. From the most breathable linen duvet sets and silky-soft cotton sheets for your bed to funky textured throw pillows and blankets, Anthropologie has everything you need to upgrade your bedroom for less this season.
Now through Sunday, April 16, the Anthropologie Spring Bedding Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your bedding ahead of the hottest days this year to make sure you have a cozy space for a good night's sleep. The sale even includes stunning patterned bedding from esteemed interior designer Mark D. Sikes.
Below, check out our top spring bedding picks from the Anthropologie sale before it ends this weekend. For even more ways to give your home a spring refresh, check out our favorite linen bedding and the best cooling sheets for 2023.
Lightweight linen makes this duvet cover a great choice for the warmer months.
This decorative throw blanket — available in red or blue — adds a pop of color to any space.
"This pillow is exactly what I was looking for, the perfect combination of modern and feminine," praised one happy reviewer. "The colors are exactly as shown on the website. It looks and feels exactly like I expected it to, happy customer!"
Delicate ruffles give these sheets a sweet look with some textural interest.
Made of silky soft 100% organic cotton sateen, this paisley-printed duvet is reversible to easily switch up your look.
Take a walk on the wild side with this zebra throw pillow.
You'll want to cozy up in this colorful throw blanket every day.
Upgrade your basic white sheets for a fun burst of yellow, blue, green or beige.
Elevate your bedding for spring with these stunning patterned shams.
Make any bedroom look luxurious with this silky-soft velvet quilt in a sweet floral pattern.
This boho-chic pillow is a gorgeous addition to your couch or bed.
Swap out your heavier wool throws for this lightweight cotton-blend gauze option.
Add some texture to your bedroom or living room with a woven cotton quilt.
This colorful throw pillow was created by interior designer Mark D. Sikes exclusively for Anthropologie.
Available in beige or black, tiger stripes make this throw blanket an eye-catching option.
