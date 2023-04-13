We're well into spring now, which means that if you haven't started to give your home a refresh for the new season, now is the time. One of the easiest ways to transition your home into the warmer months is with some new bedding: a fresh set of sheets in lightweight linen or cotton is essential to staying cool and comfortable well into summer, and introducing a new pattern or color can seriously transform any room.

The good news? Anthropologie is currently offering 30% off spring bedding. From the most breathable linen duvet sets and silky-soft cotton sheets for your bed to funky textured throw pillows and blankets, Anthropologie has everything you need to upgrade your bedroom for less this season.

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Now through Sunday, April 16, the Anthropologie Spring Bedding Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your bedding ahead of the hottest days this year to make sure you have a cozy space for a good night's sleep. The sale even includes stunning patterned bedding from esteemed interior designer Mark D. Sikes.

Below, check out our top spring bedding picks from the Anthropologie sale before it ends this weekend. For even more ways to give your home a spring refresh, check out our favorite linen bedding and the best cooling sheets for 2023.

Textured Luciana Pillow Anthropologie Textured Luciana Pillow "This pillow is exactly what I was looking for, the perfect combination of modern and feminine," praised one happy reviewer. "The colors are exactly as shown on the website. It looks and feels exactly like I expected it to, happy customer!" $88 $61 Shop Now

Asa Pillow Anthropologie Asa Pillow Take a walk on the wild side with this zebra throw pillow. $98 $69 Shop Now

