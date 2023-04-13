Shopping

Anthropologie Is Having a Rare 30% Off Sale on Spring Bedding Just in Time for Warmer Weather

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Anthropologie Spring Bedding Sale
Anthropologie

We're well into spring now, which means that if you haven't started to give your home a refresh for the new season, now is the time. One of the easiest ways to transition your home into the warmer months is with some new bedding: a fresh set of sheets in lightweight linen or cotton is essential to staying cool and comfortable well into summer, and introducing a new pattern or color can seriously transform any room.

The good news? Anthropologie is currently offering 30% off spring bedding. From the most breathable linen duvet sets and silky-soft cotton sheets for your bed to funky textured throw pillows and blankets, Anthropologie has everything you need to upgrade your bedroom for less this season.

Shop the Anthropologie Sale

Now through Sunday, April 16, the Anthropologie Spring Bedding Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your bedding ahead of the hottest days this year to make sure you have a cozy space for a good night's sleep. The sale even includes stunning patterned bedding from esteemed interior designer Mark D. Sikes.

Below, check out our top spring bedding picks from the Anthropologie sale before it ends this weekend. For even more ways to give your home a spring refresh, check out our favorite linen bedding and the best cooling sheets for 2023.

Washed Linen Duvet Cover​
Washed Linen Duvet Cover​
Anthropologie
Washed Linen Duvet Cover​

Lightweight linen makes this duvet cover a great choice for the warmer months.

$278 AND UP$195
Mark D. Sikes Throw Blanket
Mark D. Sikes Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Mark D. Sikes Throw Blanket

This decorative throw blanket — available in red or blue — adds a pop of color to any space.

$138$97
Textured Luciana Pillow
Textured Luciana Pillow
Anthropologie
Textured Luciana Pillow

"This pillow is exactly what I was looking for, the perfect combination of modern and feminine," praised one happy reviewer. "The colors are exactly as shown on the website. It looks and feels exactly like I expected it to, happy customer!"

$88$61
Ruffled Organic Spa Sateen Sheet Set
Ruffled Organic Spa Sateen Sheet Set
Anthropologie
Ruffled Organic Spa Sateen Sheet Set

Delicate ruffles give these sheets a sweet look with some textural interest.

$78 AND UP$55
Mark D. Sikes Organic Sateen Duvet Cover​
Mark D. Sikes Organic Sateen Duvet Cover​
Anthropologie
Mark D. Sikes Organic Sateen Duvet Cover​

Made of silky soft 100% organic cotton sateen, this paisley-printed duvet is reversible to easily switch up your look.

$248 AND UP$146
Asa Pillow
Asa Pillow
Anthropologie
Asa Pillow

Take a walk on the wild side with this zebra throw pillow.

$98$69
Knit Burrow Throw Blanket
Knit Burrow Throw Blanket
Anthropologie
Knit Burrow Throw Blanket

You'll want to cozy up in this colorful throw blanket every day.

$128$90
Tipped Contrast Percale Sheet Set
Tipped Contrast Percale Sheet Set
Anthropologie
Tipped Contrast Percale Sheet Set

Upgrade your basic white sheets for a fun burst of yellow, blue, green or beige.

$58 AND UP$41
Mark D. Sikes Organic Sateen Shams, Set of 2
Mark D. Sikes Organic Sateen Shams, Set of 2
Anthropologie
Mark D. Sikes Organic Sateen Shams, Set of 2

Elevate your bedding for spring with these stunning patterned shams.

$88 AND UP$62
Velvet Shannon Quilt
Velvet Shannon Quilt
Anthropologie
Velvet Shannon Quilt

Make any bedroom look luxurious with this silky-soft velvet quilt in a sweet floral pattern.

$208 AND UP$146
Embroidered Stina Pillow
Embroidered Stina Pillow
Anthropologie
Embroidered Stina Pillow

This boho-chic pillow is a gorgeous addition to your couch or bed.

$88$61
Martina Gauze Throw
Martina Gauze Throw
Anthropologie
Martina Gauze Throw

Swap out your heavier wool throws for this lightweight cotton-blend gauze option.

$98$69
Textured Graysen Euro Quilt
Textured Graysen Euro Quilt
Anthropologie
Textured Graysen Euro Quilt

Add some texture to your bedroom or living room with a woven cotton quilt. 

$308 AND UP$216
Mark D. Sikes Pillow
Mark D. Sikes Pillow
Anthropologie
Mark D. Sikes Pillow

This colorful throw pillow was created by interior designer Mark D. Sikes exclusively for Anthropologie.

    $78$55
    Woven Tigre Throw Blanket
    Woven Tigre Throw Blanket
    Anthropologie
    Woven Tigre Throw Blanket

    Available in beige or black, tiger stripes make this throw blanket an eye-catching option.

    $118$83

    RELATED CONTENT:

    Best National Pet Day Deals at Amazon to Celebrate Your Furry Friends

    The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Spring Decor, Furniture & More

    Save Up to 25% On Oprah’s Favorite Cozy Earth Bedding and Pajamas

    Brooklinen's Sale Ends Tonight: Save 20% On Your Spring Bedding Swap

    The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

    The Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

    Shop the Wayfair Sleep Sale: Save Up to 60% On Bedroom Essentials

    Elevate Your Bedding Game for Spring During This Rare Parachute Sale