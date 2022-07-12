If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is the best place to shop for all things Apple right now. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is one of the rare events where you can find incredible deals on Apple products. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable Prime Day deals on Apple Watches.

You can save $120 on all versions of the Apple Watch Series 7. Marked down to $279, this is the lowest price we've ever seen the smartwatch drop to. If you have been looking to get a new Apple Watch, this is the best deal to do so — but hurry because Amazon Prime Day ends tomorrow, July 13.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga and Swimming (yes, swimming!). Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed under water.

Both sizes of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE are $60 off for Amazon Prime Day. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracker and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Shop Prime Day deals on both sizes of the Apple Watch SE below.

Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Amazon Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm Stay on top of your health with the Apple Watch SE, which notifies you about high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythms, all while allowing you to call, talk and text right from your wrist. $279 $219 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Here Are the Amazon Prime Day Mattress Deals We're Shopping This Year

Amazon Prime Day 2022: The 20 Best Deals to Shop Now

The 15 Best Anti-Aging Skincare Deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best Nintendo Switch Deals

Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From Selena + Chef Are on Sale Right Now

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Blink Security Systems

The 10 Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals on Cookware and Appliances

The Best Roomba Vacuum Deals at Amazon Prime Day Starting at Just $179