Amazon is kicking off the new week with the best Apple Watch Series 8 deal — marking the latest wearable from Apple down to its lowest price ever. Normally $399, the Apple Watch Series 8 sale at Amazon has the 41mm version for $329 and the 45mm version for $359. If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch, now is the best time to do so.

Equipped with the new S8 chip for improved performance, the Series 8 includes an always-on display and new watch face options. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch 8 has a larger battery life than previous models and features a durable design that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. Plus, it has crash and fall detection to automatically connect you with emergency services.

This is the first time the sleek and powerful Apple Watch Series 8 has dropped this low at Amazon. The Series 8 can operate with a low power mode that extends the battery life to 36 hours, making it an excellent smartwatch for everyday use.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also currently at a discount with Amazon's best deals this week. Send a text, make a call, stream music, and use Siri without needing your iPhone nearby. With Family Setup, kids and parents who don’t own an iPhone can also enjoy the fun, safety, and connectivity of Apple Watch. Save on both sizes of the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 below.

With 20% more screen area and a 70% brighter display, the Apple Watch Series 7 is the easiest to use and read. While maintaining all the previous series' functions (like blood oxygen monitoring and activity tracking), the new model features Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service powered by Apple — which you'll get for free for three months with your watch purchase. Enjoy new weekly workouts, including HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and even Swimming. Made with the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, the new Series 7 watches can be enjoyed underwater.

The 40mm size of Apple's budget-friendly Apple Watch SE is also even more affordable with Amazon's discount. The watch features a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking, and an activity tracker — making it a great value fitness tracker that also allows you to stream music and use Apple Pay. Save on the Apple Watch SE below.

