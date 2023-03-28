If you're looking to spruce up your space with a new accent chair or a plush rug that will bring everything together, Apt2B should be your first stop. Apt2B has made it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good, but is also built to last.

Now through Tuesday, April 11, shoppers can score 20% off across Apt2B's entire site during the Anniversary Sale. You don't need a code to cash in on these markdowns, all you have to do is add your favorite furniture to your cart for instant savings. Plus, you'll get 25% off $3,999 and 30% off $5,499, so it's the perfect time to shop pieces you've been eyeing.

Shop the Apt2B Sale

Not only does the warmer weather call for a deep spring cleaning, but it's also a perfect time to tidy up and throw out the old odds, ends and furniture that is no longer serving you, a la Marie Kondo. Once you've donated that worn-out couch or scuffed coffee table, it's time to bring in the new.

Here at ET, we love keeping up with home decor and interior style trends so you can rest assured that we know what is in for spring. If you want to upgrade your living room, bedroom or dining room we can help you find the trendiest pieces that will make your place pop. Below, shop our top picks from Apt2B's Anniversary Sale.

Aiken Dining Bundle Apt2B Aiken Dining Bundle If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. $3,868 $3,094 Shop Now

Binder Leather Bench Apt2B Binder Leather Bench Add this mid-century modern bench to your entryway or at the edge of your bed for a beautiful home accent that's also a convenient spot to slip on your shoes. $458 $366 Shop Now

Chloe Low Media Stand Apt2B Chloe Low Media Stand Your TV will never have looked so good as when it's sitting on this white media stand. The media stand has functional drawers and slatted cabinets that let your electronics breathe. $1,718 $1,374 Shop Now

Ramona Side Table Apt2B Ramona Side Table You'll need a spot to place your beverages and remote, so why not on use this cool engineered wood side table with an oak wood veneer? Just don't forget your coaster. $1,268 $1,014 Shop Now

Brighton Toss Pillow Apt2B Brighton Toss Pillow Sometimes the right throw pillow can tie a whole space together. Maybe this striped option is just what your home needs. $68 $54 Shop Now

Arlington Rug Apt2B Arlington Rug Light and bright, this light pink rug comes in a variety of sizes to perfectly fit your floor. The fringe detail adds another layer of charm. $458 $366 Shop Now

Sutton Chair Apt2B Sutton Chair Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable pink accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. $1,718 $1,374 Shop Now

