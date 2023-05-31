If you're looking to spruce up your space with a new accent chair or a plush rug that will bring everything together but missed the big Memorial Day sales this past weekend, Apt2B has got you covered. Now through Tuesday, June 6, Apt2B's entire site is on sale for 20% off.

Shop the Apt2B Sale

Apt2B has made it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good, but is also built to last. The extended Apt2B Memorial Day Sale is the brand's biggest sale ever, offering deals on everything with additional discounts taken based on the size of your shopping cart. No code is needed to unlock these markdowns on sleeper sofas, beds, office chairs and so much more.

There are steep discounts available at Apt2B, making it easy to find stylish and modern furniture that fits any budget. Whether you want to upgrade your living room, bedroom or dining room, Apt2B is practically a one-stop shop for Memorial Day furniture deals. Ahead, check out our top picks from the Apt2B sale you can still shop to update your home without spending a small fortune.

June Curved Nightstand Apt2B June Curved Nightstand The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen. $1,178 $942 Shop Now

Pasadena Sideboard Apt2B Pasadena Sideboard Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom. $2,578 $2,062 Shop Now

Hanover Rug Apt2B Hanover Rug The ideal finishing touch? A rug that really ties your room together! Quality construction and a unique use of color and texture combine to create a beautiful yet functional piece that holds its own in high-traffic spaces. $348 $278 Shop Now

Aiken Dining Bundle Apt2B Aiken Dining Bundle If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. $3,082 $2,422 Shop Now

Brian Knit Throw Apt2B Brian Knit Throw Keep your toes warm with the Brian Knit Throw. Made from soft knit cotton yarns with tonal pattern this trow has a classic vibe that will look good with any home decor. $108 $86 Shop Now

Anders Leather Ottoman Apt2B Anders Leather Ottoman The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs. $1,088 $870 Shop Now

Carson Chair Apt2B Carson Chair Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. $1,789 $1,438 Shop Now

Bandit Ave Coffee Table Apt2B Bandit Ave Coffee Table The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface. $1,150 $926 Shop Now

Aiken Platform Bed Apt2B Aiken Platform Bed This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges. $2,128 $1,702 Shop Now

Annandale Table Lamp Apt2B Annandale Table Lamp The Annandale Table Lamp is sleek, stylish and features more height than most average table lamps. The ribbed ceramic base adds a simple yet elegant accent to your console table or credenza. $208 $166 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

