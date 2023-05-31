Apt2B Extended Its Memorial Day Sale So You Can Still Save Big On Indoor and Outdoor Furniture
If you're looking to spruce up your space with a new accent chair or a plush rug that will bring everything together but missed the big Memorial Day sales this past weekend, Apt2B has got you covered. Now through Tuesday, June 6, Apt2B's entire site is on sale for 20% off.
Apt2B has made it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good, but is also built to last. The extended Apt2B Memorial Day Sale is the brand's biggest sale ever, offering deals on everything with additional discounts taken based on the size of your shopping cart. No code is needed to unlock these markdowns on sleeper sofas, beds, office chairs and so much more.
There are steep discounts available at Apt2B, making it easy to find stylish and modern furniture that fits any budget. Whether you want to upgrade your living room, bedroom or dining room, Apt2B is practically a one-stop shop for Memorial Day furniture deals. Ahead, check out our top picks from the Apt2B sale you can still shop to update your home without spending a small fortune.
The June Nightstand is the perfect accent to boho or transitional interiors—to soften the look, pair it with textured decor and fabrics like velvet or linen.
Made of beautiful Sheesham wood, the Pasadena Sideboard adds some much needed visual flair to your dining room, living room, or even your bedroom.
There's something about a leather couch that just makes a space seem more upscale. This leather sectional is not only regal, but will also seat a crowd.
The ideal finishing touch? A rug that really ties your room together! Quality construction and a unique use of color and texture combine to create a beautiful yet functional piece that holds its own in high-traffic spaces.
If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs.
Keep your toes warm with the Brian Knit Throw. Made from soft knit cotton yarns with tonal pattern this trow has a classic vibe that will look good with any home decor.
The June Bookcase with Full Doors offers eight storage cubbies and looks grand on its own or paired with a similar style in your office or bedroom.
The Italian-designed Anders Leather Ottoman is second to none with ultra-slim track arms, generous cushion, a deep rich blue natural leather, and understated legs.
Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own.
The Bandit Ave Coffee Table offers multiple levels for convenient storage. Books, magazines, and remotes can all live on the black metal shelf so that you can show off the full range of the solid wood surface.
This modern platform bed features a contrasting fabric headboard in graphite and is supported by a sturdy frame with smooth, rounded edges.
The Annandale Table Lamp is sleek, stylish and features more height than most average table lamps. The ribbed ceramic base adds a simple yet elegant accent to your console table or credenza.
