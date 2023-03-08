Shopping

Apt2B Spring Forward Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Trendy Furniture That Will Elevate Your Space

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Apt2B Sale
Apt2B

If you're looking to spruce up your space with a new accent chair or a plush rug that will bring everything together, Apt2B should be your first stop. Apt2B has made it a mission to create beautiful furniture and home decor that not only looks good, but is also built to last. 

Now through Tuesday, March 21, shoppers can score 18% off across Apt2B's entire site during the Spring Forward Sale. You don't need a code to cash in on these markdowns, all you have to do is add your favorite furniture to your cart for instant savings. 

Shop the Apt2B Sale

Not only does the warmer weather call for a deep spring cleaning, but it's also a perfect time to tidy up and throw out the old odds, ends and furniture that is no longer serving you, a la Marie Kondo. Once you've donated that worn-out couch or scuffed coffee table, it's time to bring in the new.

Here at ET, we love keeping up with home decor and interior style trends so you can rest assured that we know what is in for spring. If you want to upgrade your living room, bedroom or dining room we can help you find the trendiest pieces that will make your place pop. Below, shop our top picks from Apt2B's Spring Forward Sale.

Harlow 2pc Leather Sectional Sofa
Harlow 2pc Leather Sectional Sofa
Apt2B
Harlow 2pc Leather Sectional Sofa

There's something about a leather couch that just makes a space seem more upscale. This leather sectional is not only regal, but will also seat a crowd. 

$3,798$3,114
Sutton Chair
Sutton Chair
Apt2B
Sutton Chair

Add a bit of whimsy to your living room with this adorable pink accent chair. Mixing and match the fabric color and wood stain to make a piece all of your own. 

$1,528$1,253
Binder Leather Bench
Binder Leather Bench
Apt2B
Binder Leather Bench

Add this mid-century modern bench to your entryway or at the edge of your bed for a beautiful home accent that's also a convenient spot to slip on your shoes. 

$400$335
Aiken Dining Bundle
Aiken Dining Bundle
Apt2B
Aiken Dining Bundle

If you're in the market for a new dining room table and chairs, this dining bundle is made from solid wood. Along with the gorgeous table, you'll get six upholstered chairs. 

$3,448$2,827
Chloe Low Media Stand
Chloe Low Media Stand
Apt2B
Chloe Low Media Stand

Your TV will never have looked so good as when it's sitting on this white media stand. The media stand has functional drawers and slatted cabinets that let your electronics breathe. 

$1,528$1,253
Avedon Mini Table Lamp
Avedon Mini Table Lamp
Apt2B
Avedon Mini Table Lamp

The burnt orange and geometric design of this mini table lamp gives groovy, retro vibes. 

$92$75
Coco Upholstered Bed
Coco Upholstered Bed
Apt2B
Coco Upholstered Bed

For a completely unique bed frame, check out this upholstered option in cobalt velvet. 

$3,548$2,909
Ramona Side Table
Ramona Side Table
Apt2B
Ramona Side Table

You'll need a spot to place your beverages and remote, so why not on use this cool engineered wood side table with an oak wood veneer? Just don't forget your coaster. 

$1,128$925
Walker Dog Sculpture Set
Walker Dog Sculpture Set
Apt2B
Walker Dog Sculpture Set

Offered in gold or silver, these balloon-style dogs are too cute. They'd look great sitting on a bookshelf or dresser. 

$98$80
Brighton Toss Pillow
Brighton Toss Pillow
Apt2B
Brighton Toss Pillow

Sometimes the right throw pillow can tie a whole space together. Maybe this striped option is just what your home needs.

$58$48
Arlington Rug
Arlington Rug
Apt2B
Arlington Rug

Light and bright, this light pink rug comes in a variety of sizes to perfectly fit your floor. The fringe detail adds another layer of charm. 

$408$335
Wildwood Coffee Table
Wildwood Coffee Table
Apt2B
Wildwood Coffee Table

Made from teak wood, this coffee table is one-of-a-kind. It's sure to be a conversation starter in your home. 

$398$326

RELATED CONTENT:

Coach's Cherry Print Handbag Collection Is 70% Off and Ripe for Spring

The 10 Best Spring Beauty Deals to Shop This Week

The Best Cooling Sheets, Pillows, and Comforters for Hot Sleepers

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals To Upgrade Your Kitchen for Spring

The 23 Best Kitchen Gadgets Found on TikTok That Are Worth the Hype

The Best Women's Running Shoes to Shop This Spring

Khloé Kardashian's Adidas Running Shoes Are On Sale at Amazon