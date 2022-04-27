Ayesha Curry Shares Her Favorite Mother's Day Gifts on Amazon — Shop Her Picks
Among her already impressive list of accomplishments — including chef, entrepreneur, best-selling author and restauranteur, among many others — Ayesha Curry can now officially add Amazon influencer to her resume. The woman really does it all, folks!
ICYMI: Everyone's favorite foodie queen recently teamed up with Amazon to share her own specially curated product guide, which features major gifting inspiration ahead of Mother's Day.
"In case you’re still looking for the perfect gift for the special mama in your life, I teamed up with @amazon to create a gift-guide where you can shop and discover all of my favorite products I love and use all the time, available on Amazon," Curry captioned in an Instagram post. "If your mom loves to cook, bake, brunch or spend time in the kitchen, she will love everything on this list."
Curry's Mother's Day gift guide has no shortage of must-have products, including everything from a sleek KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Steel Pasta Maker to colorful terracotta bowls, an indoor hydroponic garden, nonstick pots, and even a rustic salt cellar from Ayesha's own kitchenware collection.
Whether you're still searching for that perfect Mother's Day gift or you simply want to tap into Ayesha's inimitable taste (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find so much unique gifting inspiration from her Amazon product guide — with everything available to shop on Amazon and all great for spoiling the special woman in your life this Mother's Day.
Ahead, browse Ayesha Curry's picks for the best Mother's Day gifts to shop from Amazon. While you're here, be sure to check out Meghan Markle's cult-favorite linen dress, and shop the top appliances from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line — perfect for Mother's Day gifting and beyond.
For the mom who loves baking, you can't go wrong with gifting her a KitchenAid stand mixer – especially if it's in this decadent red color.
Stock up on dinner inspiration with this top-rated cookbook — filled with African American-inspired recipes that will help bring more flavorful, comfort food cooking into your home.
Take your mother-daughter afternoon tea time to new heights with this glossy and elegant teapot.
Brighten up your kitchen cabinet essentials with these colorful, terracotta bowls from Now Designs.
Make gardening a breeze with this AeroGarden White Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden — perfect for those in hotter climates looking to easily grow some herbs and elevate their home cooking.
If it's Ayesha Curry-approved, then you know it's good.
With the summer season ahead, you can't go wrong with having an ice cream maker in your back pocket to help your fam cool off on even the hottest days.
Tackle your next family brunch in style with enameled cast iron casserole dish.
Treat the pasta lover in your life to a homemade Italian dish — made possible by this best-selling Steel Pasta Maker.
Sure, outdoor campfires are fun. But if the summer temps get too hot, you can always take your s'more-cooking antics inside with this Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit.
These charcoal-colored cookware pots and pans set feature a nonstick essence for "effortless food release and easy cleanup," according to the retailer.
Make your next girl's wine night your own with this Bamboo Cheese Board Charcuterie Board Set.
Freshen up your kitchen essential stock with this french vanilla-colored grill pan from Ayesha Curry's own collection.
Simplify your mom's meal prep process with this sleek knife set.
Spice up your kitchenware with this rustic salt cellar.
Give your Mother's Day gifting plans a kick with this Trufflin Sriracha & Ranch VIP Set.
Let the summer pie making festivities begin with this distressed rolling pin and pie board duo.
RELATED CONTENT:
This Jennifer Lopez-Approved Coach Bag Is Perfect for Mother's Day
Reese Witherspoon Just Nailed This Spring Sandal Trend — Get the Look
Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Adds a New Mixer Collection
Sunday Riley's Oprah-Approved Anti-Aging Serum Is 30% Off
Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview Dress Is Back In Stock