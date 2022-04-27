Among her already impressive list of accomplishments — including chef, entrepreneur, best-selling author and restauranteur, among many others — Ayesha Curry can now officially add Amazon influencer to her resume. The woman really does it all, folks!

ICYMI: Everyone's favorite foodie queen recently teamed up with Amazon to share her own specially curated product guide, which features major gifting inspiration ahead of Mother's Day.

"In case you’re still looking for the perfect gift for the special mama in your life, I teamed up with @amazon to create a gift-guide where you can shop and discover all of my favorite products I love and use all the time, available on Amazon," Curry captioned in an Instagram post. "If your mom loves to cook, bake, brunch or spend time in the kitchen, she will love everything on this list."

Curry's Mother's Day gift guide has no shortage of must-have products, including everything from a sleek KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Steel Pasta Maker to colorful terracotta bowls, an indoor hydroponic garden, nonstick pots, and even a rustic salt cellar from Ayesha's own kitchenware collection.

Whether you're still searching for that perfect Mother's Day gift or you simply want to tap into Ayesha's inimitable taste (honestly, we don't blame you), you'll find so much unique gifting inspiration from her Amazon product guide — with everything available to shop on Amazon and all great for spoiling the special woman in your life this Mother's Day.

Ahead, browse Ayesha Curry's picks for the best Mother's Day gifts to shop from Amazon. While you're here, be sure to check out Meghan Markle's cult-favorite linen dress, and shop the top appliances from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line — perfect for Mother's Day gifting and beyond.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer Amazon KitchenAid Stand Mixer For the mom who loves baking, you can't go wrong with gifting her a KitchenAid stand mixer – especially if it's in this decadent red color. $460 $399 Buy Now

'Jubilee' Recipe Cookbook Amazon 'Jubilee' Recipe Cookbook Stock up on dinner inspiration with this top-rated cookbook — filled with African American-inspired recipes that will help bring more flavorful, comfort food cooking into your home. $20 Buy Now

Steel Pasta Maker Amazon Steel Pasta Maker Treat the pasta lover in your life to a homemade Italian dish — made possible by this best-selling Steel Pasta Maker. $40 Buy Now

Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit Amazon Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit Sure, outdoor campfires are fun. But if the summer temps get too hot, you can always take your s'more-cooking antics inside with this Napoli Tabletop Fire Pit. $35 Buy Now

