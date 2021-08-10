Shopping

Back to School Sale: Get 3 Gap Face Masks for Only $5 -- Grab This Deal!

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Gap Face Masks 3-Pack Sale
Gap

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

These days, you really can't have too many face masks in your life, especially those returning back to the office and back to school. And now that chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has announced that double masking likely helps to slow the spread of COVID-19, having an ample amount of face masks, both reusable and disposable, is more important than ever before.

Luckily, Gap is offering its face mask sets (which each include three masks) for $5 -- yes, you read that right. There's even a few options for $2.99! Typically speaking, Gap's mask sets sell for $15 to $18. But thanks to this major face mask sale, you can even score a deal on the full priced face masks and scoop up three times as many masks for the same amount. So if there's any time to stock up on masks, it's now. But be sure to act fast -- they're selling out!

A quick scroll through Gap's website will show you that there are near-endless styles to choose from to amp up your masking game. From classic accordion-style options with elastic earloops to contoured masks with adjustable looks and pockets for filters -- not to mention playful prints that anyone in the family will love, Gap has 3-piece sets to fit all of your masking needs, and for $5 each.

Scroll down to shop ET Style's favorite options from Gap's epic face mask sale.

Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Rock these blue tie dye face mask with a denim outfit or with a cute spring dress.
$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)
Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
Gap
Adult Unisex Full-Coverage Accordion Mask (3-Pack)
This navy blue paisley print is sure to up your mask swag game!
$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $15)
Adult Face Mask (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Face Mask (3-Pack)
Gap
Adult Face Mask (3-Pack)
Opt for these Gap navy diamond print accordion masks. 
$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $15)
Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Gap
Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Spread the love with these face masks, which say it all thanks to the eye-catching graphics and words.
$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)
Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket
Gap
Adult Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
These face masks feature adjustable ear loops, which means you'll never have to worry about anything tugging at your ears. 
$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)
Kids Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap Kids Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Gap
Kids Contour Mask with Filter Pocket (3-Pack)
Getting the whole family to wear face masks and practice social distancing is easy with these adorable sets.
$5 AT GAP (REGULARLY $18)

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks You Can Buy Right Now

Shop Gap's Back to School Sale: Up to 50% Off Kids Jeans, Tees & More

Back to School: The Best Face Masks for Kids

TikTok Is Obsessed With These $70 Gap Jeans

Best Celebrity Face Masks to Shop Right Now

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- Reebok, Under Armour and More

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Face Masks Are Back in Stock!

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking

The Best Face Shields to Buy Right Now

Amazon Sale: Reusable Face Masks Under $5

The Best Face Masks for Double Masking

Face Masks That Have Matching Outfits