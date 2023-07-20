Ben Affleck found himself with a little bit of car trouble!

In a photo snapped earlier this week, the Oscar-winning actor can be seen getting some help from a fan when his classic Cadillac DeVille needed a little bit of fluid.

In the pic, Affleck and the fan stand in front of the car as they assess the problem under the hood. The issue may have been a simple fix, as Affleck was seen holding a container of fluid. Not pictured was Affleck and ex-wife, Jennifer Garner's son, Samuel, who was out cruising with his father when the incident happened.

This isn't the first time this year that Affleck has found himself in a motor situation. In February, the actor was filmed in a bit of a tight spot, as he had trouble getting his Mercedes-Benz from in between two parked cars.

In the clip, Affleck realizes the tight squeeze and initially decides to hang out by his car, smoking a cigarette with his signature Dunkin' coffee nearby. Eventually, though, he attempts to make his exit, only to repeatedly bump the car in front of him. After several adjustments, Affleck was able to drive away from the 45-minute debacle.

Affleck's latest car issue comes as he and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, recently celebrated their 1-year wedding anniversary.

There was no car trouble in sight as the pair marked the occasion with a romantic dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Lopez also marked the occasion with a sweet song dedicated to her boo.

The couple was dressed up for the occasion, with Affleck stepping out in an all-black outfit, while Lopez channeled her inner bride in an all-white dress.

