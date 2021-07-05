Independence Day is over, but you can still celebrate with more than a few July 4th sales! There are plenty of worthwhile deals this 4th of July weekend with tons of retailers and brands are offering amazing 4th of July deals, but it's your last chance to grab sale items. If you're looking for the best sales, we at ET Style have done the searching so you don't have to. In other words, the only thing you need to worry about is adding everything to your cart.

Whether you're looking to make a few fashion and beauty hauls from brands and retailers like, Anthropologie, Macy's and Sephora to update your wardrobe and skincare game or you want to get in on must-have outdoor furniture deals from Overstock, there's bound to be a 4th of July sale that has exactly what you need. And if you're looking for a new mattress, be sure to check out the best 4th of July mattress sales still going on right now.

Lucky for you, there are plenty of sales going on -- which means you can find what you're looking for, and even a few things that you weren't. Ahead, find the best online sales to shop today and be sure to check out our favorite July 4th deals that are too good to pass up along the way.

FASHION

Get 30% off sitewide with the code JULY.

Save up to 60% off all swimsuits.

Take 50% off clearance, plus an additional 10% discount. You'll also find savings on shorts, tees and tanks.

Up to 50% off outdoor gear, plus free 2-day shipping with code FREE2DAY until July 5th.

25% off summer favorites and select styles with promo code BRIGHTSIDE.

Take 20% off jewelry site-wide at the Summer Event with code SUMMER20.

All sale styles are an extra 40% off with code VAULT40.

Take up to 20% off with code TICKTOCK at checkout July 1-2.

50% off sandals July 1-5 and 25% off luxury select sale items from July 1-6.

Take 50% off your entire Eddie Bauer purchase.

Take an extra 40% off already marked-down and clearance items with code GREAT for up to 75% off.

20% off sitewide with code LOYALTY20.

Get 30% off your entire order of sunglasses or eyeglasses, plus free shipping when you use the code USA30.

Shop their biggest sale of the year this holiday weekend. Save up to 80% off through July 5.

Up to 50% off from July 1-5.

Shop buy-one-get-one free savings at the Hanes Summer Stock Up Event.

During the End of Season Sale, save and extra 60% off sale styles with code BESTSALE.

Take up to 60% off sale and 20% off new arrivals with code NEWIN20. Take an extra 10% off your first order with code SUMM10.

Extra 40% off sale styles with code EXTRA40 until July 5.

Extra 40% off sale styles plus free shipping with code EXTRA40 until July 4.

Save up to 50% off summer sale items.

Take 10% off and free shipping with code JUL10 from July 1-4.

Shop the summer sale items at up to 60% off.

60% off sale items and up to 75% off clearance until July 5.

30% off site-wide with the code JULY4.

Shop their first online warehouse sale now through 7/7. Every item is under $50!

65% off everything when you sign up to become a new VIP member July 2-6.

Take an extra 25% off select sale styles with code “SUMMER” July 3-5.

Take up to 40% off bestsellers.

Take an additional 30% off sale styles from July 1-5.

Shop the up to 70% off sale.

BEAUTY

During the Summer Essentials Sale, take 30% off select items thru July 4.

At the Friends & Family Sale, take 15% off with code FRUITFAM from July 1-5.

Take 25% off site-wide.

Save up to 50% on sale items from July 2-5.

25% off Summer Duos until July 5.

HOME & KITCHEN

Take15% off with code GET15.

Up to 40% off Summer Entertaining. Including outdoor dinnerware, games, furniture and more.

Save 60% with code 4TH60.

25% off site-wide with code INDEPENDENCE25.

Save up to $600 with code USA21.

Take $200 off and get $399 worth of accessories, free. Sale ends July 4.

Save up to $375 with code SUMMER21.

Up to 25% off pool floats, limited edition collections, kiddie pools, and more.

Buy a classic cooling blanket, and get a cooling mask for 50% off.

Shop the 10th Anniversary Event, and take 15% off with code 10YEARS.

Save 20% on Juicers with code JUICING.

Get to grilling this July 4th holiday with 50% off Omaha steaks.

20% off with code FRIENDS until July 5.

Take 40% off wall art, tapestries and yoga mats; 30% off home decor; and 20% off everything else.

Up to 70% off furniture for the outdoors, bedroom, office and living room, plus home appliances, decor mattresses and more.

MAJOR RETAILERS

Savings on tons of home appliances, including washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers and more.

Shop 4th of July favorites including summer gear and Americana items.

Shop amazing deals like $50 off select Weber grills and special buys on stylish patio sets.

Summer styles are between 20% and 50% off. Plus, take an extra 20% off with code SAVE.

The retailer is offering up to 70% off thousands of items with free shipping on everything.

Shop our favorite July 4th deals, below.

