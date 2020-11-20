Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 on Jackets and Coats

There are a ton of timely deals on coats and jackets at the Amazon Black Friday sale. Score a discount on your outerwear purchase so you can be prepared for the cooler fall and winter weather ahead.

There is a jacket or coat for every climate and style available at the Amazon Black Friday sale now. Whether you're on the hunt for a parka, denim jacket, trench coat, pea coat, windbreaker or cool suede jacket, now is the perfect time to buy.

The Amazon Black Friday sale is offering up deep discounts on electronics, home decor, women's clothing, kids' clothing, kitchen supplies, camping gear, travel gear, winter clothing, designer handbags, sweaters, winter coats, sleepwear, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, boots, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, jewelry, loungewear, trendy tie dye items, watches, furniture, bedding, daily essentials and tons more.

Additionally, the Amazon Black Friday sale includes major markdowns on brands like Adidas, Lacoste, Keurig, Under Armour, Panasonic, Roborock, Levi's, Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Tumi luggage, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, DL1961 jeans, Eddie Bauer, American Apparel, Uggs, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein, Vionic, Castañer, Alo Yoga, J.Crew, Ray-Ban and Tory Burch.

The Amazon Black Friday sale delivers great discounts from top brands and small businesses alike, and it comes right in time for the kickoff of the holiday season. Downloading the Amazon app will bring the deals directly to your smartphone. If you're an Amazon Prime member, be sure to sign into your account for access to free two-day shipping on select items. And if you're not a member, sign up for an Amazon Prime free 30-day trial so you can join the fun of this major online sale.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presents, gifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stuffers, secret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Below, shop the best deals on outerwear pieces.

Shop all coat and jacket deals.

Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket Orolay Amazon Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket Orolay Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets. $132.99 at Amazon

W's Reversible Elm Parka Woolrich Amazon W's Reversible Elm Parka Woolrich Invest in this luxurious Woolrich mid-weight reversible parka to wear for many winters to come. $520 at Amazon

Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat Tanming Amazon Women's Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat Tanming This Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat boasts an over-the-knee silhouette, a classic notch lapel, button front and is double breasted. This pea coat comes in both khaki and green. $49.99 at Amazon

Teddy Swing Jacket Free People Amazon Teddy Swing Jacket Free People Save 15% on this plush, cozy teddy jacket. It'll be your go-to outerwear for fall and winter. $128 at Amazon

Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Amazon Women’s Flash Forward Long Down Jacket Columbia Made from water-resistant fabric, this machine washable hooded long down puff jacket, will be a chic addition to your fall and winter wardrobe. $159.99 at Amazon

Vegan Leather Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Amazon Vegan Leather Moto Jacket BLANKNYC Add some edge to your fall wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket. $67.37 and up at Amazon

Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat Daily Ritual Amazon Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat Daily Ritual Daily Ritual Women's Double-Face Wool Short Coat is available in two colors: black/charcoal and camel/grey. $72.37 at Amazon

Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat T Tahari Amazon Women's Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat T Tahari This T by Tahari Classic Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat comes in eight different colors and is over 70% off the retail price. REGULARLY $320 $88.76 at Amazon

Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket Columbia Amazon Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket Columbia The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect winter coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different winter weather conditions easily. This winter jacket features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate. REGULARLY $248 $190 at Amazon

Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi's Amazon Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket Levi's A classic Levi's sherpa jacket that will keep you warm all fall. REGULARLY $98 $58.80 and up at Amazon

Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket Kate Spade New York Amazon Scallop Pocket Matte Rain Jacket Kate Spade New York This Kate Spade New York rain jacket is fashionable and functional, with cute details like scalloped pockets. $119.99 and up at Amazon

Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood Orolay Amazon Down Jacket with Faux Fur Trim Hood Orolay A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur trim hood and is available now. $106 at Amazon

Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket Escalier Amazon Faux Fur Vest Waistcoat Sleeveless Jacket Escalier This open front faux fur vest is available in five colors and works as a stylish topper for any outfit. REGULARLY $35.99 $28.79 at Amazon

Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat Amazon Essentials Amazon Women's Heavy-Weight Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat Amazon Essentials This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm for the winter. This winter jacket comes in 11 different colors to fit everyone's style. $54.99 and up at Amazon

