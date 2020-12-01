Shopping

Best Amazon Cyber Monday 2020 Deals Still Available on Designer and Fine Jewelry

By ETonline Staff
Cyber Monday is gone, but Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale is still here and chock-full of deep discounts and markdowns on our favorite brands!

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. Jewelry deals are happening at the Amazon Sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands.

Right now, shop markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift or a little treat for yourself. 

The Amazon Cyber Monday sale is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, FryeVera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, AdidasAmerican Apparel and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Cyber Monday event.

We're still seeing major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale, including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and designer backpacks.

With their new gift guide section, Amazon has made it incredibly easy to shop for all kinds of gifts under $50 (as well as gifts under $10gifts under $30gifts under $100 and gifts under $200). In this pretty-budget-friendly price range, you'll find every kind of gift imaginable for your loved ones, including games, books, gadgets, decor, beauty products, kitchenware, herb garden kits, toys and more.

Whether it's for holiday gifts, birthday presentsgifts for teens, office gifts, stocking stufferssecret santa or any other special occasion, we rounded up a bunch of items at great prices. Whether you are shopping for that special someone, or scooping up Christmas presents for friends, family or a coworker, tons of great gift items are just a click away.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Amazon Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Check out ET Style's top jewelry deal picks from the Amazon Cyber Monday sale. 

Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
Amazon Collection
Amazon Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
Amazon
Sterling Silver Black and White Diamond Infinity Pendant Necklace (1/3 cttw)
Amazon Collection
An Amazon Collection Black and White Diamond Infinity Necklace. This necklace is made from sterling silver and is an elegant piece to wear around your neck.
Attract Tennis Bracelet
SWAROVSKI
SWAROVSKI Women's Attract Tennis Bracelet, Rhodium Finish, White Crystal Jewelry Collection
Amazon
Attract Tennis Bracelet
SWAROVSKI
This SWAROVSKI Crystal Tennis Bracelet is a timeless piece designed to last. This Tennis Bracelet will be a great addition to your jewelry collection.
REGULARLY $129
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Amazon
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 14K Solid Gold
Finerock
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 14k rose gold and embedded in conflict free diamonds.
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN
This elegant pearl necklace make a classic, timeless gift for someone on your holiday shopping list.
14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Pavoi
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
Pavoi
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Houston Diamond District
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Amazon
1 Carat Solitaire Diamond Stud Earrings Round Brilliant Shape 4 Prong Push Back
Houston Diamond District
Shop the limited-time deal on 1 carat diamond stud earrings in white gold.
Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Amazon
Loves Me Knot Pave Flex Cuff
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade flexible cuff featuring knot details will be the perfect addition to your wrist for an affordable price.
Leanor Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
Leanor Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Leanor Pendant Necklace
Kendra Scott
This Kendra Scott Leanor Pendant Necklace goes with everything and works with most styles. There are 15 styles to choose from. 
Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Amazon
Scallop 2 Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch
Kate Spade New York
This Kate Spade smartwatch is both functional and fashionable. The black stainless-steel design with scallop detail and silicone strap features heart rate tracking, GPS and NFC contactless payment. Also, you view notifications from any messaging system or app, accept calls, create reminders and control your music. Android users get additional features and can access voice-activated Google Assistant.
REGULARLY $339
1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock
Finerock 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Amazon
1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings in 10K Gold
Finerock
Finerock's 1 Carat Diamond Inside Out Hoop Earrings are set in 10k white gold and studded with natural diamonds.
REGULARLY $579.99
Alex Drop Earrings
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Alex Drop Earrings
Amazon
Alex Drop Earrings
Kendra Scott
The Kendra Scott Alex Drop Earrings are gold and white mother of pearl, and this style comes in 12 different stone options. 
Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Amazon
Candy Drops Pave Huggies
Kate Spade New York
Get these chic lilac Kate Spade New York Candy Drops Pave earrings from Amazon's sale to add a little sparkle in your life. These Kate Spade earrings come in three different colors: pink, lilac and mint. 
REGULARLY $68
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold
Finerock
Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold
Amazon
1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings in 10K Solid Gold
Finerock
These Finerock 1 Carat Channel Set Diamond Women's Hoop Earrings are set in 10k rose gold and embedded with conflict free diamonds.
Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Kate Spade New York
Women's Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Amazon
Urban Jungle Resin Hoops
Kate Spade New York
These Kate Spade Urban Jungle Resin Hoops come in three color combinations: yellow, green and pink. These hoops are perfect to pair with dresses on hot summer nights or crisp fall days coupled with jeans. They are 70% off, while supplies last.
REGULARLY $88.00
Pearl Lariat Necklace
Lucky Brand
lucky_brand_pearl_lariat_necklace
Amazon
Pearl Lariat Necklace
Lucky Brand
This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It’s bold yet still delicate and feminine. 

