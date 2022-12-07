Best Amazon Deals on Winter Coats: Get $120 Off The Viral Down Coat with 23,000 Five-Star Reviews
Winter will be here in two weeks which means we're starting to pull out our winter coats — some of us are looking to upgrade our outerwear, some are looking for coats and others are just looking for deals on winter coats now that the cold weather is here. No matter what the reason is for you, Amazon has plenty of markdowns and discounts on essentials like jackets and winter coats with Amazon Deals.
When you feel that winter chill, remember there is a jacket or winter coat for every climate and style available with Amazon deals. Whether you're on the hunt for a hooded parka, denim jacket, trench coat, peacoat, windbreaker, puffer jacket or cool faux leather jacket, and you can find the right deal for your winter wardrobe to keep you warm well until next spring.
Even the down jacket that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things 2022 List is currently 45% off. Both windproof and waterproof, the Amazon bestseller comes in black, green, gray, navy, red, and beige. One reviewer highlights that the sides un-zip, which makes it more comfortable to wear "when you're sitting in a car or on the ski lift".
Taking the fun outdoors doesn't have to be a chilling experience in Orolay's down jacket. The warm fleece hood keeps your head warm while this coat extends all the way down to your thighs for maximum coverage.
Below, shop ET Style's picks for outerwear pieces that will actually keep you warm.
ET Style's Picks from Amazon's Best Deals on Jackets and Coats:
This Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat boasts an over-the-knee silhouette, a classic notch lapel and button front. This pea coat comes in both khaki and brown.
Whether you're going five or 500 miles away, this packable quilted coat is a must-have for traveling in cold weather.
This hooded coat from Levi's has a faux fur lining to keep you extra warm on extra cold days.
Designed for maximum warmth, this puffer doesn't sacrifice style. This coat has a fitted cut and a hood with a fleece lining making it easy to stay warm without cumbersome clothes.
Women's coats from Columbia are about as warm as they come. Shop now to get this cozy coat at a major discount.
For cool days and chilly evenings, this utility jacket has a simple style at a great price.
Make sure your kids don't get caught in the rain without a jacket! This jacket from Columbia has a waterproof nylon shell, elastic cuffs and a hood for extra warmth.
There's a reason this jacket has over 18,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. It's super cute at just the right price.
The Columbia Women's Mount Erie Interchange Winter Jacket is the perfect coat to use for multiple moments and weather conditions. The zip-in interchange system is easy to configure for different weather conditions. It features a waterproof outer shell and an inner fleece layer that can be worn separately or together for maximum warmth regardless of the climate.
A different style of that viral Orolay winter coat we love, this one has a faux fur hood and plenty of insulation to protect you from winter weather.
A classic Levi's sherpa jacket is that must-have fall or winter style and with 4.5-star average from more than 3000 reviews, it's a no-brainer purchase.
Orolay's Quilted Down Jacket Long Winter Coat Maxi Hooded Puffer Jacket is one of Amazon's best selling winter jackets.
Make this timeless down jacket the next addition to your wardrobe. Made with recycled materials and premium down, The North Face doesn't disappoint with this coat.
Made with 100% polyester, this insulated jacket from Adidas features a hood and a storm flap-covered zipper with hidden snaps.
This kids' winter coat has both windproof and water-resistant fabric with high quality white duck down to make cold weather less intimidating. It features a warm fleece lined hood, special side zippers, big zipper pockets to make wintry days more fun.
This water-resistant, fleece-lined puffer coat features a snow skirt, multiple pockets, a reflective zipper and a stretch cuff with thumb hole to protect hands when it's cold.
This Amazon Essentials puffy jacket is sure to keep you warm. This jacket comes in 14 different colors to fit everyone's style.
Sometimes all you need is a fleece.
Get this hooded puffer coat now and you won't regret it.
This Kate Spade New York rain jacket is fashionable and functional, with cute details like scalloped pockets.
