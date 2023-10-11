Even plant parents can get in on the savings offered during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day. Slashing prices across their site, there is only one day left to take advantage of these stellar sales at Amazon, including markdowns on plants and everything you need to keep them alive.

Shop Amazon's October Prime Day Plant Deals

A live house plant can easily transform a space, however, keeping it happy is not always as simple—especially with colder days ahead. Thankfully, October Prime Day has everything you need to keep your plants stayin' alive and looking good. From meters that ensure they're receiving optimal watering to fertilizers that keep them nourished and stylish pots with adequate drainage to display your greenery, Amazon is offering what your plants want for less. They even have several live plants to add to the family. Even if you don't have a green thumb, scoring these indoor gardening deals is like telling the plants: You grow, girl.

We've dug for the best plant deals during October Prime Day so your pothos, snake plants and succulents can thrive. Below, shop our top plant picks and all the plant accessories you'll need to help them stay green and growing.

Best October Prime Day Plant Deals

Lorden Adjustable Plant Grow Light Amazon Lorden Adjustable Plant Grow Light Reviewers rave about this halo grow light. One reviewer said, "I just received this today and liked it so much I ordered another one. It's sturdy with a long cord. It's full spectrum. It's great for large plants or can grow with your plant." $30 $19 Shop Now

