Best Amazon October Prime Deals on Plants and Plant Essentials: Shop Grow Light, Planting Kits, Pots and More

October Prime Day Plant Deals
Amazon
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 2:46 PM PDT, October 11, 2023

Keep your house plants happy and add some new ones to the collection with these October Prime Day Deals.

Even plant parents can get in on the savings offered during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day. Slashing prices across their site, there is only one day left to take advantage of these stellar sales at Amazon, including markdowns on plants and everything you need to keep them alive. 

Shop Amazon's October Prime Day Plant Deals

A live house plant can easily transform a space, however, keeping it happy is not always as simple—especially with colder days ahead. Thankfully, October Prime Day has everything you need to keep your plants stayin' alive and looking good. From meters that ensure they're receiving optimal watering to fertilizers that keep them nourished and stylish pots with adequate drainage to display your greenery, Amazon is offering what your plants want for less. They even have several live plants to add to the family. Even if you don't have a green thumb, scoring these indoor gardening deals is like telling the plants: You grow, girl.

We've dug for the best plant deals during October Prime Day so your pothos, snake plants and succulents can thrive. Below, shop our top plant picks and all the plant accessories you'll need to help them stay green and growing.

Best October Prime Day Plant Deals

Costa Farms Live Snake Plant

Costa Farms Live Snake Plant
Amazon

Costa Farms Live Snake Plant

Yes, you do need another plant in your collection.

$28 $18

Shop Now

Original Earthlings Sitting Indoor Plant Pot

Original Earthlings Sitting Indoor Plant Pot
Amazon

Original Earthlings Sitting Indoor Plant Pot

Who knew a pot could be so adorable?

$20 $16

Shop Now

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
Amazon

AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit

Bring some life into your kitchen and grow fresh herbs for your home-cooked meals with the AeroGarden Hydroponic Indoor Garden.

$165 $50

Shop Now

Hula Home Continuous Spray Bottle

Hula Home Continuous Spray Bottle
Amazon

Hula Home Continuous Spray Bottle

Tropical plants that do best in high humidity will love being sprayed down with this continuous spray bottle.

$15 $7

Shop Now

NiHome Self-Watering Glass Globes

NiHome Self-Watering Glass Globes
Amazon

NiHome Self-Watering Glass Globes

Frequently forget to water your plants? Let these flamingo glass bulbs do the work for you.

$24 $16

Shop Now

Miracle-Gro Indoor Bundle

Miracle-Gro Indoor Bundle
Amazon

Miracle-Gro Indoor Bundle

This bundle from Miracle-Gro includes indoor potting mix, liquid plant food and leaf shine.

$23 $13

Shop Now

Modern Sprout Plant Mister

Modern Sprout Plant Mister
Amazon

Modern Sprout Plant Mister

This attractive sprayer can be displayed on the plant shelf when not in use.

$34 $36

Shop Now

Gentingbro Large Indoor Plant Shelf

Gentingbro Large Indoor Plant Shelf
Amazon

Gentingbro Large Indoor Plant Shelf

You don't need fewer plants, you need more shelves. This large one fits the bill. 

$51 $32

Shop Now

AeroGarden Trio Grow Light for Indoor Plants

AeroGarden Trio Grow Light for Indoor Plants
Amazon

AeroGarden Trio Grow Light for Indoor Plants

These adjustable lights will keep your plants happy even in dark spaces.

$120 $50

Shop Now

Gepege Pink Indoor Plant Pots

Gepege Pink Indoor Plant Pots
Amazon

Gepege Pink Indoor Plant Pots

Upgrade your current pots to these pretty-in-pink planters. 

$31 $25

Shop Now

Kaoolaa Plant Clips for Climbing Plants

Kaoolaa Plant Clips for Climbing Plants
Amazon

Kaoolaa Plant Clips for Climbing Plants

These adhesive plant clips will help your climbing plants grow up the wall. 

$11 $7

Shop Now

Hemdre 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter

Hemdre 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter
Amazon

Hemdre 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter

Precisely measure your soil moisture so you can perfect your plant watering schedule.

$22 $19

Shop Now

Costa Farms Live House Plants (6 Pack)

Costa Farms Live House Plants (6 Pack)
Amazon

Costa Farms Live House Plants (6 Pack)

All six of these plants are easy to maintain—ideal for beginner plant parents. 

$34 $25

Shop Now

Lorden Adjustable Plant Grow Light

Lorden Adjustable Plant Grow Light
Amazon

Lorden Adjustable Plant Grow Light

Reviewers rave about this halo grow light. One reviewer said, "I just received this today and liked it so much I ordered another one. It's sturdy with a long cord. It's full spectrum. It's great for large plants or can grow with your plant."

$30 $19

Shop Now

