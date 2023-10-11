Keep your house plants happy and add some new ones to the collection with these October Prime Day Deals.
Even plant parents can get in on the savings offered during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, or October Prime Day. Slashing prices across their site, there is only one day left to take advantage of these stellar sales at Amazon, including markdowns on plants and everything you need to keep them alive.
Shop Amazon's October Prime Day Plant Deals
A live house plant can easily transform a space, however, keeping it happy is not always as simple—especially with colder days ahead. Thankfully, October Prime Day has everything you need to keep your plants stayin' alive and looking good. From meters that ensure they're receiving optimal watering to fertilizers that keep them nourished and stylish pots with adequate drainage to display your greenery, Amazon is offering what your plants want for less. They even have several live plants to add to the family. Even if you don't have a green thumb, scoring these indoor gardening deals is like telling the plants: You grow, girl.
We've dug for the best plant deals during October Prime Day so your pothos, snake plants and succulents can thrive. Below, shop our top plant picks and all the plant accessories you'll need to help them stay green and growing.
Best October Prime Day Plant Deals
Costa Farms Live Snake Plant
Yes, you do need another plant in your collection.
Original Earthlings Sitting Indoor Plant Pot
Who knew a pot could be so adorable?
AeroGarden Harvest with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
Bring some life into your kitchen and grow fresh herbs for your home-cooked meals with the AeroGarden Hydroponic Indoor Garden.
Hula Home Continuous Spray Bottle
Tropical plants that do best in high humidity will love being sprayed down with this continuous spray bottle.
NiHome Self-Watering Glass Globes
Frequently forget to water your plants? Let these flamingo glass bulbs do the work for you.
Miracle-Gro Indoor Bundle
This bundle from Miracle-Gro includes indoor potting mix, liquid plant food and leaf shine.
Modern Sprout Plant Mister
This attractive sprayer can be displayed on the plant shelf when not in use.
Gentingbro Large Indoor Plant Shelf
You don't need fewer plants, you need more shelves. This large one fits the bill.
AeroGarden Trio Grow Light for Indoor Plants
These adjustable lights will keep your plants happy even in dark spaces.
Gepege Pink Indoor Plant Pots
Upgrade your current pots to these pretty-in-pink planters.
Kaoolaa Plant Clips for Climbing Plants
These adhesive plant clips will help your climbing plants grow up the wall.
Hemdre 4-in-1 Soil Moisture Meter
Precisely measure your soil moisture so you can perfect your plant watering schedule.
Costa Farms Live House Plants (6 Pack)
All six of these plants are easy to maintain—ideal for beginner plant parents.
Lorden Adjustable Plant Grow Light
Reviewers rave about this halo grow light. One reviewer said, "I just received this today and liked it so much I ordered another one. It's sturdy with a long cord. It's full spectrum. It's great for large plants or can grow with your plant."
RELATED CONTENT: